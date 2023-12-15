Dota 2 7.35 patch notes: New gameplay, item, and hero changes

Dota 2 7.35 is finally here, and along with it comes a plethora of changes. The butterfly effects for the gameplay and hero tweaks that Valve has introduced will surely play out for weeks to come. Furthermore, the dev team again chose to drop a major patch during a tournament, with 7.35 arriving during ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023.
Read on to find out the entire 7.35 patch notes below.
Dota 2 7.35 patch notes
The official patch notes for 7.325 in Dota 2 are:
GENERAL UPDATES
- Neutral Creeps bounty decreased by 2 across the board
- Neutral Creeps are no longer affected by Mines, Graveyard, Statue and Well buffs
- Super Creeps and Mega Creeps attack damage increased by 5
- Courier Health is replaced with attacks to kill. Courier dies after 1 melee hero attack, 2 ranged hero attacks or 6 creep/tower attacks.
- Courier can no longer be healed and they can't regenerate health, except in the fountain
- Fountain now deals 25% splash damage in a 250 radius around the target
- Added Watchers in the Mines and Well areas
- Teleport times to Outposts in the Radiant and Dire jungles decreased from 6s to 4s
- Using Twin Gates now costs 75 mana
- Units without mana can use Twin Gates for free
- Tormentor can now no longer have less than 0 armor
- Tormentor now has a new ability: "The Shining". Deals 30 damage per second on 0.2s intervals (6 damage per tick) distributing it evenly among all units within 1200 range
- Added new Roshan ability Roar of Retribution. If attacked by the team that last killed him, Roshan will release a roar that is heard globally, damages all units in 900 AoE and applies a debuff on them that increases incoming damage by 25%. Triggers when Roshan's health drops below 80%. Damage: 50. Damage Bonus per Minute: 10. Debuff Duration: 8s. Cooldown: 20s
- Added a new Roshan drop: Roshan's Banner. It creates a banner anywhere on the map that buffs allied lane creeps for 45s once they walk in a 750 radius, increasing their health by 75% and damage by 50%. Banner lasts for 5 minutes or it can be destroyed with 6 hero attacks (creep attacks count as 1/4th of a hero attack). Item is consumed on use. Placing the banner informs an enemy team about its location. Multiple banners do not stack. Bounty on kill: 200g
- Starting from the second death, Roshan drops Cheese when killed on the Radiant side and Roshan's Banner when killed on the Dire side
- Starting with the third death, Roshan now drops Refresher Shard on the Radiant side and Aghanim's Blessing on the Dire side
- Double Damage Rune renamed to Amplify Damage Rune. Base damage bonus decreased from 100% to 80%. Now also provides +15% Spell Amplification.
- Invisibility Rune now grants 25% damage reduction while invisible +5% for each full rune cycle
- Haste Rune now lasts for 22s +3s for each rune cycle
- Arcane Rune Cooldown Reduction decreased from 30% to 25%
- Regeneration Rune is no longer disabled by taking damage, instead it lowers the regen rate to 1% HP/MP per second
- Removed a tree on the area on top of Dire's Tier 2 Mid tower
- Removed a tree on the area on top of Radiant's Tier 1 Mid tower
- Removed a tree next to the Medium Neutral camp on top of Dire's Tier 1 Top tower
- Removed a tree on the path below Radiant's Tier 2 Bottom tower
- Added support for a new bonus: AoE Radius
- Affects Areas of Effect, increasing width and radius of spells. Does not affect lengths and ranges that are already increased by Aether Lens. Also ignores auras and passive aura-like components of some active spells (i.e. Urn's soul gathering radius and Silencer's INT steal range)
- Currently this effect is provided only by Bloodstone
- Fixed longstanding and game-breaking bug where the chance for hero melee damage block was 49% instead of 50%
- Fixed Lotus Pool lotuses not spawning at the exact minute mark
ITEM UPDATES
- RING OF TARRASQUE
- RETURNING ITEM
- Now is a basic Secret Shop item. Cost: 1800
- Provides +12 Health Regen
- TIARA OF SELEMENE
- NEW ITEM
- New basic Secret Shop item. Cost: 1800
- Provides +6 Mana Regen
- KHANDA
- NEW ITEM
- Requires Crystalys (2000), Phylactery (2400) and a 600g recipe. Total cost: 5000
- Provides +50 Damage, +200 Health, +200 Mana and +8 All Attributes
- Passive: Critical Strike. 30% chance to deal 160% critical damage on attacks
- Passive: Empower Spell. The spell is similar to Phylactery's passive, but bonus damage is rescaled from flat 100 to 100 + 75% of your attack damage
- PARASMA
- NEW ITEM
- Requires Witch Blade (2775) and Mystic Staff (2800). Total cost: 5575
- Provides +45 Intelligence, +40 Attack Speed, +8 Armor and +300 Attack Projectile Speed
- Passive: Magic Corruption. All your attacks apply a -20% Magic Resistance debuff on enemies for 4s
- Passive: Witch Blade. The spell is similar to Witch Blade's passive, but Intelligence Multiplier is increased from 0.75x to 1x and Cooldown is decreased from 9s to 7s
- JAVELIN
- Cost decreased from 1100 to 900
- Pierce Damage decreased from 70 to 60
- QUARTERSTAFF
- Item removed from the game
- RING OF HEALTH
- Item moved from the Secret Shop to the Miscellaneous category in the Main Shop
- ULTIMATE ORB
- Cost increased from 2050 to 2800
- All Attributes bonus increased from +10 to +15
- VOID STONE
- Item moved from the Secret Shop to the Miscellaneous category in the Main Shop
- ARCANE BOOTS
- ITEM REWORKED
- Recipe changed. Now requires Boots of Speed (500), Ring of Basilius (425) and a 375g recipe. Total cost unchanged
- No longer provides +250 Mana
- Now also provides +0.75 Mana Regen
- Now has Basilius Aura: +1 Mana Regen to all allied units within 1200 radius
- No longer disassemblable at any time
- BLOODSTONE
- Now also provides +75 AoE radius increase
- BLOODTHORN
- ITEM REWORKED
- Recipe changed. Now requires Orchid Malevolence (3475), Javelin (900), Hyperstone (2000) and a 450g recipe. Total cost increased from 6800 to 6825
- Intelligence bonus decreased from +32 to +15. Mana Regen bonus decreased from +5 to +3. Damage bonus decreased from +35 to +10
- Health Regen bonus increased from +6.25 to +6.5. Attack Speed bonus increased from +60 to +100
- No longer provides +25% Magic Resistance
- No longer grants Mage Slayer's passive
- Now also provides Javelin's passive. Effect is similar, but the piercing chance is increased from 30% to 40%
- Soul Rend now also causes all attacks against the target to deal 60 bonus magical damage
- BUTTERFLY
- Recipe changed. Now requires Claymore (1350) instead of Quarterstaff (875). Total cost increased from 4975 to 5450
- No longer provides +30 Attack Speed
- Now also provides +20% Base Attack Speed (Note: affects only the base Attack Speed and gained from Agility attribute. Does not affect Attack Speed bonuses from buffs and items)
- CRYSTALYS
- Recipe changed. Now requires Claymore (1350), Blades of Attack (450) and a 200g recipe. Total cost increased from 1900 to 2000
- DAEDALUS
- Recipe cost decreased from 1000 to 900. Total cost unchanged
- DISPERSER
- Recipe changed. Now requires Diffusal Blade (2500), Eaglesong (2800) and a 400g recipe. Total cost unchanged
- No longer grants +45 Damage
- Agility bonus increased from +20 to +40
- Suppress duration increased from 4s to 5s
- DIVINE RAPIER
- Now also provides +25% Spell Amplification
- ECHO SABRE
- Recipe changed. Now requires Ogre Axe (1000), Broadsword (1000) and Void Stone (700). Total cost increased from 2500 to 2700
- No longer provides neither +10 Intelligence nor +10 Attack Speed
- Damage bonus increased from +15 to +20
- Strength bonus increased from +13 to +15
- Echo Strike Cooldown decreased from 6s to 5s
- ETERNAL SHROUD
- Recipe changed. Now requires Cloak (800), Ogre Axe (1000), Vitality Booster (1000) and 800g recipe. Total cost increased from 3100 to 3600
- No longer provides +7 Health Regen
- Now also provides +300 Health
- Magic Resistance bonus decreased from +35% to +25%
- Shroud Percentage of Damage as mana restored rescaled from 30% after reductions to 20% before reductions
- Now has an additional passive: Eternal Endurance. For every 300 magical damage equipped hero receives, it gains a stack up to a maximum of 6. Each stack increases Eternal Shroud's base magic resistance by 4% and lasts for 8s. Stack duration is independent from each other.
- ETHEREAL BLADE
- ITEM REWORKED
- Recipe changed. Now requires Aether Lens (2275), Ghost Scepter (1500) and a 1600g recipe. Total cost increased from 4650 to 5375
- No longer provides any of Kaya-based bonuses
- Now provides +8 All Attributes, +300 Mana, +3 Mana Regen and +250 Cast Range
- EYE OF SKADI
- Recipe changed. Now requires Ultimate Orb (2800), Point Booster (1200) and a 1300g recipe.
- Attack Speed reduction rescaled from 30/60 to 10%/20%
- GLEIPNIR
- Recipe cost decreased from 700 to 450. Total cost unchanged
- Now also provides +30 Attack Speed (from the updated Maelstrom)
- GUARDIAN GREAVES
- No longer provides +250 Mana
- Now provides +1.5 Mana Regen
- Guardian Aura now also grants +1.5 Mana Regen to allies and +5 to allies below 25% Health
- HARPOON
- Total cost increased from 4500 to 4700
- No longer provides +10 Attack Speed
- Damage bonus increased from +15 to +25
- Strength bonus increased from +20 to +25
- Intelligence bonus decreased from +16 to +10
- Echo Strike Cooldown decreased from 6s to 5s
- HEART OF TARRASQUE
- Recipe changed. Now requires Reaver (2800), Ring of Tarrasque (1800) and a 600g recipe. Total cost unchanged
- No longer grants +250 Health
- HELM OF THE OVERLORD
- Recipe changed. Now requires Helm of the Dominator (2625), Ultimate Orb (2800) and a 775g recipe. Total cost decreased from 6400 to 6200
- All Attributes bonus increased from +7 to +21
- No longer grants Vladmir's Aura
- HOLY LOCKET
- Recipe changed. Now requires Diadem (1000), Magic Wand (450) and a 900g recipe. Total cost decreased from 2400 to 2350
- No longer grants Regeneration Aura
- All Attributes bonus decreased from +10 to +9
- Energy Charge Health/Mana Restored per charge increased from 15 to 17
- Energy Charge Base Charge Restore Time decreased from 10s to 8s
- LINKEN'S SPHERE
- Recipe changed. Now requires Ultimate Orb (2800), Perseverance (1400) and a 600g recipe. Total cost increased from 4600 to 4800
- No longer provides +10 Damage
- MAELSTROM
- Recipe changed. Now also requires Gloves of Haste (450). Total cost increased from 2700 to 2950
- Now also provides +25 Attack Speed
- Damage bonus increased from +24 to +25
- Chain Lightning damage decreased from 135 to 120
- MAGE SLAYER
- Total cost increased from 2500 to 2625 (due to Oblivion Staff changes)
- Attack Speed bonus increased from +20 to +45
- No longer provides +20 Damage
- Mage Slayer debuff now also deals 20 damage per second
- MANTA STYLE
- Recipe changed. Now requires Yasha (2050), Diadem (1000) and a 1550g recipe. Total cost unchanged
- MASK OF MADNESS
- Recipe changed. Now requires Morbid Mask (900) and Broadsword (1000). Total cost increased from 1775 to 1900
- No longer provides +10 Attack Speed
- Damage bonus increased from +10 to +20
- MEDALLION OF COURAGE
- Item removed from the game
- METEOR HAMMER
- Recipe changed. Now requires Crown (450), Kaya (2050) and a 800g recipe. Total cost increased from 2400 to 3300
- No longer provides neither +6.5 Health Regen nor +2.5 Mana Regen
- Intelligence bonus increased from +8 to +24
- Agility and Strength bonuses decreased from +8 to +6
- Now also provides +10% Spell Amplification, +24% Lifesteal Spell Amplification and +75% Mana Regen Amplification
- Meteor Hammer Damage Over Time for both Units and Buildings decreased from 60 to 50
- Meteor Hammer Building Impact Damage decreased from 95 to 90
- Meteor Hammer Unit Impact Damage decreased from 150 to 130
- MJOLLNIR
- Recipe cost decreased from 800 to 550. Total cost unchanged
- Attack Speed bonus increased from +70 to +90
- MONKEY KING BAR
- Recipe cost increased from 600 to 800 (total cost unchanged)
- OBLIVION STAFF
- Recipe changed. Now requires Blitz Knuckles (1000), Sage's Mask (175) and Robe of the Magi (450). Total cost increased from 1500 to 1625
- Attack Speed bonus increased from +10 to +35
- No longer provides +15 Damage
- OCTARINE CORE
- Recipe changed. Now requires Tiara of Selemene (1800) and Soul Booster (3000). Total cost increased from 4600 to 4800
- Mana Regen bonus increased from +5 to +6
- ORB OF CORROSION
- ITEM REWORKED
- Recipe changed. Now requires Orb of Venom (275), Ring of Protection (175) and Gloves of Haste (450). Total cost decreased from 925 to 900
- Provides +3 Armor and +25 Attack Speed
- Passive: Corrosion. Attacks on enemies apply a debuff that deals 5 damage per second, slows enemies by 13/4% if the equipped hero is melee/ranged and decreases health they gain from healing, regeneration, lifesteal and spell lifesteal by 20%. Duration: 3s. Damage over time affects buildings
- ORCHID MALEVOLENCE
- Recipe changed. Now requires Oblivion Staff (1625), Cornucopia (1200) and a 650g recipe. Total cost unchanged
- Mana Regen bonus increased from +2.5 to +3.5
- PAVISE
- Recipe changed. Now requires Energy Booster (800), Ring of Protection (175), Fluffy Hat (250) and a 175g recipe. Total cost unchanged
- No longer provides +2.5 Mana Regen
- Now also provides +250 Mana
- PHYLACTERY
- Recipe changed. Now requires a 200g recipe instead of a Sage's Mask (175). Total cost increased from 2375 to 2400
- No longer provides +0.7 Mana Regen
- PIPE OF INSIGHT
- Recipe changed. Now requires Cloak (800), Headdress (425), Ring of Tarrasque (1800) and a 700g recipe. Total cost increased from 3375 to 3725
- Health Regen bonus increased from +6 to +14
- REFRESHER ORB
- Recipe changed. Now requires Cornucopia (1200), Ring of Tarrasque (1800), Tiara of Selemene (1800) and a 200g recipe. Total cost unchanged
- Health Regen bonus increased from +12 to +18
- Mana Regen bonus increased from +6 to +8
- Damage bonus decreased from +20 to +10
- REVENANT'S BROOCH
- ITEM REWORKED
- Recipe changed. Now requires Sacred Relic (3400), Voodoo Mask (700) and a 800g recipe. Total cost decreased from 6200 to 4900
- Provides +70 Damage and +20% Spell Lifesteal
- Toggle: Phantom Province. Activate to make your attacks cost 75 mana and deal magical damage. Allows to hit Ethereal units
- SCYTHE OF VYSE
- Recipe changed. Now requires Mystic Staff (2800), Tiara of Selemene (1800) and a 600g recipe. Total cost decreased from 5550 to 5200
- No longer provides neither +10 Strength nor +10 Agility
- Intelligence bonus decreased from +35 to +30
- SHIVA'S GUARD
- Recipe changed. Now requires Veil of Discord (1725), Platemail (1400) and a 1700g recipe. Total cost decreased from 4850 to 4825
- Now also provides +8 Strength, +8 Agility and +8 Health Regen
- Intelligence bonus decreased from +30 to +8
- Armor bonus increased from +15 to +20
- Arctic Blast now also causes enemies to take 15% more damage from spells for 16s
- Arctic Blast mana cost decreased from 100 to 75
- SILVER EDGE
- Recipe changed. Now requires Shadow Blade (3000), Demon Edge (2200) and a 250g recipe. Total cost unchanged
- Damage bonus increased from +52 to +60
- No longer provides critical hits neither passively nor from Shadow Walk
- Shadow Walk bonus damage increased from 175 to 300
- Shadow Walk Break duration increased from 4s to 5s
- SOLAR CREST
- Recipe changed. Now requires Pavise (1400), Crown (450), Wind Lace (250) and a 600g recipe. Total cost increased from 2425 to 2700
- No longer provides +1.75 Mana Regen
- Now also provides +200 Health and +300 Mana
- Shine now additionally grants a 400 HP barrier. Can be applied on self but does not grant bonus armor in that case
- Shine can no longer be cast on enemies
- VEIL OF DISCORD
- Recipe changed. Now requires Helm of Iron Will (975), Crown (450) and a 300g recipe. Total cost increased from 1525 to 1725
- Now also provides +5 Health Regen and +6 Armor
- Magic Weakness Spell Damage Amplification decreased from +18% to +10%
- Magic Weakness is now untargetable, applying a debuff to all enemies within 900 radius from caster
- WITCH BLADE
- Recipe changed. Now requires Oblivion Staff (1625), Chainmail (550) and a 600g recipe. Total cost increased from 2600 to 2775
- Attack Speed bonus increased from +35 to +40
- Now provides +1.5 Mana Regen
NEUTRAL ITEM UPDATES
- SAFETY BUBBLE
- New Item
- New Tier 1 Neutral item
- Provides +5 Health Regen
- Passive: Bubbled Up. Grants a 100 HP barrier. The barrier fully restores after not receiving any damage for 5 seconds
- ROYAL JELLY
- Returning Reworked Item
- Reworked Tier 1 Neutral item
- Provides +50 Health and +50 Mana
- Active: Consume. Consumes all charges of Jelly and grants a target allied unit a buff that provides +2 Health Regen and +1 Mana Regen per charge for 10s. If the target takes damage from Roshan or an enemy hero, the effect is lost. Max Charges: 10. Charge Restore Time: 8s. Cooldown: 12s
- TUMBLER'S TOY
- Item cycled out
- LIGHT COLLECTOR
- New Item
- New Tier 2 Neutral item
- Provides +10% Movement Speed
- Passive: Unclouded. Provides wearer with +6 Health Regen during the day and +3 Mana Regen during the night. If the wearer is not within 200 radius of a tree, these bonuses are doubled
- Active: Lightbreak. Produces a flash of light that destroys trees in a 325 radius around the wearer. Cooldown: 30s.
- WHISPER OF THE DREAD
- New Item
- New Tier 2 Neutral item
- Provides +150 Mana
- Passive: Tunnel Vision. Grants +10% spell damage but decreases the wearer's daytime vision by 15%
- RING OF AQUILA
- Item cycled out
- DOUBLOON
- New Item
- New Tier 3 Neutral item
- Provides +5 Health Regen and +2.5 Mana Regen
- Toggle: Flip. Converts 20% of your Max Health to Max Mana, or convert 20% of your Max Mana to Max Health. Cooldown: 5s
- NEMESIS CURSE
- New Item
- New Tier 3 Neutral item
- Provides +35 Damage
- Passive: Glass Cannon. The wearer takes 8% more damage from all sources
- Passive: Glassify. Wearer's attacks apply a debuff on enemy targets that increases all damage taken by them by 12%. Debuff duration: 5s. Only one enemy can have this debuff at the same time
- CRAGGY COAT
- Returning Reworked Item
- Returning Tier 3 Neutral item
- Armor bonus decreased from 12 to 6
- No longer decreases Attack Speed by 35
- Active: Toughen Up. Increases armor by an additional 12 at the cost of -30 movement speed. Duration: 8s. Cooldown: 12s
- QUICKENING CHARM
- Item cycled out
- TITAN SLIVER
- Item cycled out
- ANCIENT GUARDIAN
- New Item
- New Tier 4 Neutral item
- Provides +50 Damage
- Passive: Ancient Power. Grants additional +50 damage if the wearer is within 2000 range from an Ancient
- AVIANA'S FEATHER
- New Item
- New Tier 4 Neutral item
- Provides +25% Evasion and +30 Movement Speed
- Passive: Free Bird. When below 30% health, wearer gains flying movement (not flying vision)
- RATTLECAGE
- New Item
- New Tier 4 Neutral item
- Provides +12 Armor
- Passive: Reverberate. After taking 180 damage from any source, the wearer fires a projectile at up to 2 random nearby enemies, within a 600 radius, prioritizing heroes, that deal 125 physical damage and slow the targets' movement and attack speed by 100% for 0.2s
- PENTA-EDGED SWORD
- Item cycled out
- SPELL PRISM
- Item cycled out
- UNWAVERING CONDITION
- New Item
- New Tier 5 Neutral item
- Provides +95% Magic Resistance
- Passive: Unwavering. Wearer's Max Health is set to 1500 and can't be altered by other effects or attributes
- MAGIC LAMP
- Returning Item
- Now is a Tier 5 Neutral item
- Rejuvenate Heal increased from 300 to 1000
- EX MACHINA
- Item cycled out
- FALLEN SKY
- Item cycled out
HERO UPDATES
- ABADDON
- Base Armor increased by 1
- CURSE OF AVERNUS
- Now deals 30/40/50/60 damage per second to the target when it procs for the duration of the curse. Damage interval: 0.5s. Damage to buildings is reduced by 70%
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +7 Strength replaced with Aphotic Shield provides +15 HP Regen
- Level 15 Talent +55 Damage replaced with +80 Curse of Avernus DPS
- ALCHEMIST
- ACID SPRAY
- Mana Cost decreased from 120 to 110
- CORROSIVE WEAPONRY
- Debuff Duration increased from 3.5s to 4s
- ANCIENT APPARITION
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +4s Ice Vortex Duration replaced with +5s Ice Blast Frostbitten Duration
- ANTI-MAGE
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Max Mana Mana Burn increased from +0.6% to +1%
- Level 20 Talent Mana Void Damage Multiplier increased from +0.15 to +0.2
- ARC WARDEN
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Magnetic Field Attack Speed/Bonus Damage decreased from +25 to +20
- Level 25 Talent Tempest Double Duration decreased from +12s to +10s
- AXE
- Base Armor increased by 1
- BERSERKER'S CALL
- Bonus Armor decreased from 25 to 16/19/22/25
- CULLING BLADE
- Temporary boost on kill no longer provides +20/30/40 Attack Speed
- Temporary boost on kill now provides +20/25/30 Armor
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +10 Berserker's Call Armor replaced with +4s Culling Blade Speed Bonus Duration
- BANE
- BRAIN SAP
- Heal/Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 90/160/230/300
- Mana Cost rescaled from 100/120/140/160 to 120/130/140/150
- Aghanim's Shard now also decreases cooldown by 3s
- NIGHTMARE
- Cast Range increased from 425/500/575/650 to 500/550/600/650
- BATRIDER
- FLAMEBREAK
- Movement Slow increased from 10/15/20/25% to 15/20/25/30%
- Projectile Speed increased from 1200 to 1400
- FIREFLY
- Cooldown decreased from 52/46/40/34s to 45/40/35/30s
- FLAMING LASSO
- Added AoE indicator for secondary grab targets with Aghanim's Scepter
- BEASTMASTER
- Base Damage increased by 2
- Agility gain increased from 1.4 to 1.6
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +35 Boar Attack Damage replaced with +30 Boar and Hawk Damage
- BLOODSEEKER
- BLOODRAGE
- Max Health Damage per second decreased from 1.8% to 1.5%
- Aghanim's Shard Damage/Lifesteal rescaled from 1.8% of target's Max HP to flat 30 pure damage/heal
- BLOOD RITE
- Damage type changed from Pure to Magical
- Damage increased from 90/140/190/240 to 110/180/250/320
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Bloodrage Spell Amplification increased from +8% to +10%
- Level 15 Talent Blood Rite Damage increased from +85 to +120
- BOUNTY HUNTER
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Half Track Bonus Speed to Allies replaced with to +45 Track Gold
- Level 25 Talent +250 Track Gold replaced with No Cooldown on Jinada
- BREWMASTER
- PRIMAL SPLIT
- Earth Brewling's Demolish Bonus Building Damage decreased from 90/180/270 to 90/170/250
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Attack Speed increased from +80 to +90
- BRISTLEBACK
- VISCOUS NASAL GOO
- Aghanim's Shard Stack Limit decreased from 7 to 6
- BRISTLEBACK
- Aghanim's Scepter Cooldown increased from 20s to 24s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +20 Damage replaced with +25 Attack Speed
- CENTAUR WARRUNNER
- HOOF STOMP
- Stomp Damage decreased from 120/180/240/300 to 90/160/230/300
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Double Edge Strength Damage decreased from +40% to +35%
- CHAOS KNIGHT
- CHAOS STRIKE
- Critical Lifesteal decreased from 30/40/50/60% to 24/36/48/60%
- CHEN
- PENITENCE
- Attack Range bonus is now applied to all ranged units under Chen's control
- HOLY PERSUASION
- Can no longer be used to teleport controlled units to Chen
- DIVINE FAVOR
- Ability reworked
- Passively provides an aura that increases Health Regen by 1/2/3/4 to all allied units within 1200 range. Can be cast on any ally within aura to provide them with 12/16/20/24 armor and increase any healing they receive by 20%. Effect duration: 6s. Self-casting also teleports any units under Chen's control to him after a 6 second delay. If a controlled unit takes damage from an enemy hero, its teleportation is canceled. Cooldown: 20/18/16/14s
- HAND OF GOD
- Initial Heal reduced from 200/300/400 to 150/250/350
- CLINKZ
- Agility gain increased from 2.5 to 2.7
- BURNING BARRAGE
- Mana Cost decreased from 45 to 40
- Cooldown decreased from 22s to 17s
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Death Pact Bonus Health increased from +300 to +350
- Level 25 Talent Strafe Cooldown Reduction increased from 8s to 9s
- CLOCKWERK
- Strength gain increased from 2.8 to 3.1
- OVERCLOCKING
- No longer self stuns after duration. Instead it slows Clockwerk's movement and attack speed by 100%
- CRYSTAL MAIDEN
- ARCANE AURA
- Self Mana Regen Multiplier increased from 6x to 7x
- CRYSTAL CLONE
- Clone can now be destroyed by Crystal Maiden's own AoE spells (Crystal Nova and Freezing Field)
- Radius increased from 400 to 450
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Crystal Nova Cooldown Reduction increased from 3s to 4s
- Level 25 Talent Crystal Nova Damage increased from +240 to +300
- DARK SEER
- ION SHELL
- Mana Cost decreased from 110/120/130/140 to 100/110/120/130
- WALL OF REPLICA
- The wall now deals 25/40/55 damage to the enemy when an illusion of them is created
- DARK WILLOW
- SHADOW REALM
- Duration Until Max Damage decreased from 3.5s to 3s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Cursed Crown Stun Duration increased from +0.4s to +0.5s
- Level 20 Talent Shadow Realm Duration decreased from +2s to +1.5s
- DAWNBREAKER
- CELESTIAL HAMMER
- Fire Trail Duration increased from 2.5s to 2.5/3/3.5/4s
- DAZZLE
- POISON TOUCH
- Now allows affected heroes to be denied if they fall below 25% health
- BAD JUJU
- No longer affects item cooldowns
- Health Cost Increase per cast decreased from 50% to 40%
- DEATH PROPHET
- SILENCE
- Now also slows enemy movement speed by 10/15/20/25%
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Crypt Swarm applies 50% slow for 1s replaced with +15% Silence Move Speed Slow
- DISRUPTOR
- THUNDER STRIKE
- Aghanim's Shard dormant duration increased from 5s to 7s
- STATIC STORM
- Radius increased from 500 to 550
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Glimpse Max Damage increased from +250 to +275
- Level 20 Talent Thunder Strike Slow Duration increased from +0.4s to +0.5s
- DOOM
- Base Movement Speed increased from 285 to 290
- DEVOUR
- Neutral abilities now level up automatically at the time when neutral abilities would scale
- INFERNAL BLADE
- Cooldown decreased from 16/12/8/4s to 13/10/7/4s
- DOOM
- No longer makes a hero deniable
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Infernal Blade Max HP as Damage increased from +1.8% to +2%
- DRAGON KNIGHT
- BREATHE FIRE
- Now applies the corresponding Corrosive Breath and Frost Breath debuffs from his current level of Elder Dragon Form even in human form
- DROW RANGER
- GUST
- Now reveals invisible units
- GLACIER
- Now does not interrupt Multishot on cast
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Gust Reveals Invisible Units replaced with +20% Lifesteal
- EARTHSHAKER
- ECHO SLAM
- Echo Damage increased from 85/105/125 to 90/110/130
- Mana Cost rescaled from 145/205/265 to 150/200/250
- ELDER TITAN
- EARTH SPLITTER
- Max HP as Damage increased from 30/40/50% to 34/42/50%
- EMBER SPIRIT
- SEARING CHAINS
- Unit Count increased from 2 to 3
- SLEIGHT OF FIST
- Bonus Hero Damage increased from 45/80/115/150 to 45/85/125/165
- FLAME GUARD
- Radius increased from 450 to 500
- ENCHANTRESS
- ENCHANT
- Now deals 20/30/40/50 damage per second when used on enemy heroes
- No longer provides 0/3/6/9 armor to enchanted creeps
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +8% Magic Resistance replaced with +10 Enchanted Creep Armor
- ENIGMA
- DEMONIC SUMMONING
- Eidolons' health is increased by 4% of Enigma's current health
- Eidolons now preserve their commanded attack target when they split
- MIDNIGHT PULSE
- Now also deals 5/10/15/20 base damage
- Current Health as Damage decreased from 5/7/9/11% to 4/6/8/10%
- Radius decreased from 650 to 600
- FACELESS VOID
- Strength gain increased from 2.4 to 2.6
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Time Dilation DPS per cooldown increased from +6 to +7
- Level 15 Talent Time Dilation Slow per Cooldown increased from +10% to +12%
- GRIMSTROKE
- INK SWELL
- Aghanim's Shard Damage/Heal bonus decreased from 40% to 30%
- SOULBIND
- Cooldown increased from 70/60/50s to 70/65/60s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Ink Swell Cooldown Reduction decreased from 5s to 4s
- Level 15 Talent Ink Swell Movement Speed bonus decreased from +14% to +12%
- Level 25 Talent Stroke of Fate Damage increased from +60% to +75%
- GYROCOPTER
- CALL DOWN
- Ability reworked
- Now always shoots 3 missile strikes in the vector targeted direction, but with a single missile per strike
- Each missile deals 250/400/550 damage and slows enemy movement by 50% for 4s
- Delay between strikes increased from 0.75s to 1s
- Strike Radius decreased from 600 to 400
- Mana Cost increased from 125 to 150/200/250
- TALENTS
- Level 25 Talent 3x Call Down replaced with -30s Call Down Cooldown and Global Range
- HOODWINK
- ACORN SHOT
- Bonus Damage increased from 50/80/110/140 to 55/90/125/160
- BUSHWHACK
- Total Damage increased from 90/160/230/300 to 90/180/270/360
- INVOKER
- Base Damage decreased by 1
- Strength gain increased from 2.4 to 2.6
- IO
- TETHER
- Now deals 10/20/30/40 damage per second to enemies caught in the tether. Tick rate: 0.5s
- JAKIRO
- DUAL BREATH
- Start Radius decreased from 225 to 150. End Radius is unchanged
- Movement Slow decreased from 28/32/36/40% to 25/30/35/40%
- Attack Slow decreased from 28/32/36/40 to 25/30/35/40
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Attack Range decreased from +250 to +200
- JUGGERNAUT
- BLADE FURY
- Damage tick rate rescaled from permanent 0.2s to Juggernaut's attack rate at current Attack Speed multiplied by 2
- Damage rescaled from 90/115/140/165 per second to 35/40/45/50 damage per tick
- Aghanim's Shard reworked. Now increases Blade Fury Radius by 100 and slows enemies movement speed by 35%
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +100 Blade Fury Radius replaced with +150 Healing Ward Radius
- Level 10 Talent +5 All Stats replaced with +10% Blade Dance Crit Damage
- Level 15 Talent +100 Blade Fury DPS replaced with +30 Movement Speed During Blade Fury
- KEEPER OF THE LIGHT
- WILL-O-WISP
- Ignis Fatuus now also deals 75 damage per flicker
- RECALL
- Now also casts Chakra Magic on both Keeper of the Light and ally upon teleporting
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Blinding Light Miss increased from +30% to +40%
- Level 20 Talent Chakra Magic Dispels replaced with +1.5s Solar Bind Stun when target is fully slowed
- Level 25 Talent Illuminate Damage increased from +180 to +200
- Level 25 Talent +1.2s Blinding Light Stun replaced with Chakra Magic Strong Dispels
- KUNKKA
- TORRENT STORM
- Mana Cost increased from 250 to 275
- Minimum spawn distance decreased from 300 to 115
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +65 Torrent AoE replaced with -4s Torrent Cooldown
- LEGION COMMANDER
- OVERWHELMING ODDS
- Aghanim's Shard no longer provides bonus armor or duration
- Aghanim's Shard now increases Overwhelming Odds AoE by 250 when cast during a Duel
- DUEL
- Aghanim's Shard now provides +8 damage per duel won. Applies retroactively
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +8 Duel Bonus Damage replaced with +8% Press The Attack Movement Speed
- LESHRAC
- DIABOLIC EDICT
- Damage increased from 7/14/21/28 to 9/16/23/30
- LIGHTNING STORM
- Now also slows attack speed by 50
- LICH
- SINISTER GAZE
- Mana Drain per second increased from 10% to 12%
- ICE SPIRE
- Movement Slow decreased from 30% to 25%
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Frost Blast Radius and Damage decreased from +150 to +125
- LIFESTEALER
- RAGE
- Movement Speed bonus decreased from 15/16/17/18% to 9/12/15/18%
- LINA
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +11% Spell Amplification replaced with +5 Laguna Blade Supercharge Stacks
- Level 25 Talent Laguna Blade damage is Pure replaced with +150% Crit On Targets Affected By Dragon Slave (only affects Lina's attacks)
- LION
- Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.5
- MANA DRAIN
- Now damages enemies for 100% of the mana drained
- TALENTS
- Level 25 Talent Mana Drain Deals Damage replaced with +100% Mana Drain Damage
- LONE DRUID
- Strength gain decreased from 2.0 to 1.8
- SUMMON SPIRIT BEAR
- Bear Armor decreased from 3/4/5/6 to 0/2/4/6
- Fetch Duration increased from 2.25s to 2.5s
- Fetch no longer slows the bear
- SAVAGE ROAR
- Radius decreased from 375 to 350
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Spirit Bear Armor decreased from +8 to +7
- Level 15 Talent Savage Roar Cooldown Reduction decreased from 8s to 7s
- MAGNUS
- SKEWER
- Now additionally deals 6/9/12/15% of distance traveled as damage
- Damage decreased from 90/180/270/360 to 70/140/210/280
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent All Stats per hero hit with Reverse Polarity increased from +8 to +10
- MARCI
- REBOUND
- Impact Damage rescaled from 75/150/225/300 to 70/150/230/310
- UNLEASH
- Cooldown decreased from 100/80/60 to 90/75/60
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Dispose Damage increased from +70 to +90
- MARS
- SPEAR OF MARS
- Backswing decreased from 1.03s to 0.15s
- No longer toggles off Bulwark if cast while Bulwark is active
- GOD'S REBUKE
- Critical Damage increased from 150/190/230/270% to 150/200/250/300%
- BULWARK
- Active now grants Mars phased movement
- Active projectile redirection now also protects allies that are up to 200 range in front of Mars
- ARENA OF BLOOD
- Formation Time decreased from 0.3s to 0.1s
- MEDUSA
- Agility gain increased from 3.4 to 3.6
- SPLIT SHOT
- Outgoing Damage increased from 35/50/65/80% to 40/55/70/85%
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Stone Gaze Bonus Physical Damage increased from +5% to +8%
- Level 20 Talent Mystic Snake Bounces increased from +2 to +3
- MEEPO
- POOF
- Damage type changed from Pure to Magical
- Damage increased from 40/60/80/100 to 60/90/120/150
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Poof Damage increased from +30 to +50
- MIRANA
- Intelligence gain increased from 1.2 to 1.4
- STARSTORM
- Radius increased from 650 to 675
- LEAP
- Aghanim's Shard now guarantees a secondary Starstorm strike on all enemies affected by the slow, if Starstorm is cast
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +45 Damage replaced with +20% Critical Strike (200% Damage)
- MONKEY KING
- BOUNDLESS STRIKE
- Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 85/90/95/100
- Aghanim's Shard Primal Spring effect power from 50% to 60% (of Max Channeling Duration)
- TREE DANCE
- Distance decreased from 1000 to 800
- Cooldown decreased from 1.45/1.3/1.15/1s to 1.4/1.2/1.0/0.8s
- WUKONG'S COMMAND
- Cooldown decreased from 110/95/80s to 100/90/80s
- Cast Range increased from 550 to 625
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +0.2s Mischief Invulnerability Duration replaced with +75 Primal Spring Max Damage
- Level 25 Talent Additional Wukong's Command Ring now also increases cast range by +350
- MUERTA
- GUNSLINGER
- Is now toggleable and no longer prioritizes heroes
- PIERCE THE VEIL
- Bonus Attack Damage decreased from 70/110/150 to 70/100/130
- NAGA SIREN
- Strength gain decreased from 2.6 to 2.4
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Rip Tide Damage decreased from +30 to +25
- NATURE'S PROPHET
- Agility gain decreased from 3.4 to 3.2
- Base Mana Regen decreased from 0.75 to 0
- NECROPHOS
- DEATH PULSE
- Mana Cost increased from 100/120/140/160 to 115/130/145/160
- HEARTSTOPPER AURA
- Aghanim's Scepter Health Regen to Decay decreased from 55% to 50%
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Heartstopper Regen Reduction decreased from +30% to +25%
- NIGHT STALKER
- Base Mana Regen increased from 0 to 0.25
- VOID
- Mana Cost decreased from 90/100/110/110 to 90/95/100/105
- HUNTER IN THE NIGHT
- Aghanim's Shard Max Health Restore decreased from 35% to 30%
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Dark Ascension Damage decreased from +35 to +30
- NYX ASSASSIN
- BURROW
- No longer requires Nyx Assassin to face a direction when casting spells
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +6% Spell Amplification replaced with +75 Vendetta Damage
- OGRE MAGI
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Ignite DPS decreased from +16 to +15
- Level 15 Talent +250 Health replaced with +2/0.01 Dumb Luck Max Mana/Mana Regen Per Strength
- OMNIKNIGHT
- GUARDIAN ANGEL
- Ability reworked
- Now a single target ability with a 900 Cast Range
- Mana Cost decreased from 150/200/250 to 100/150/200
- 160/140/120s Cooldown replaced with 2 Charges. Charge Restore Time: 80/70/60s
- Aghanim's Scepter reworked. Now grants an additional charge, increased cast range to global and always casts Guardian Angel on Omniknight as well as the target
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent -30s Guardian Angel Cooldown replaced with -15s Guardian Angel Charge Restore Time
- ORACLE
- PURIFYING FLAMES
- Cast Point improved from 0.15s to 0.10s
- FALSE PROMISE
- Cast Range decreased from 700/850/1000 to 700/800/900
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +80 Fortune's End Damage replaced with +60 Enemy Damage/Ally Heal Per Effect Dispelled by Fortune's End
- OUTWORLD DESTROYER
- SANITY'S ECLIPSE
- Radius increased from 400/500/600 to 450/525/600
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +20 Strength replaced with +20% Spell Lifesteal
- PANGOLIER
- Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.75
- SHIELD CRASH
- Damage type changed from Magical to Physical
- Cooldown in Ball form is now always decreased to 9/6/3s
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent 3s Shield Crash CD in Ball replaced with +80 Shield Crash Barrier Per Hero
- Level 20 Talent +100 Shield Crash Barrier Per Hero replaced with +125 Shield Crash Radius
- PHANTOM ASSASSIN
- Intelligence gain increased from 1.4 to 1.7
- Base Movement Speed increased from 305 to 310
- PHANTOM STRIKE
- No longer provides lifesteal
- Duration increased from 2s to 2.5s
- FAN OF KNIVES
- Damage type changed from Pure to Physical
- Max Health Damage increased from 16% to 25%
- PHANTOM LANCER
- Intelligence gain decreased from 2.0 to 1.8
- SPIRIT LANCE
- Aghanim's Scepter no longer increases movement slow
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +8 Strength replaced with +10 Phantom Rush Agility
- Level 15 Talent Spirit Lance Cooldown Reduction decreased from 1.5s to 1s
- PHOENIX
- FIRE SPIRITS
- Projectile Speed increased from 900 to 1000
- SUN RAY
- Aghanim's Shard Movement Speed Slow decreased from 12% to 10%
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +6% Spell Amplification replaced with +20 Icarus Dive Damage Per Second
- PRIMAL BEAST
- ROCK THROW
- Max Travel Time decreased from 1.7s to 1.5s
- Fragment Flight Distance decreased from 600 to 525
- Fragment Flight Time decreased from 0.6s to 0.5s
- Fragment Impact Radius increased from 150 to 185
- PUCK
- ILLUSORY ORB
- Cooldown decreased from 12/11/10/9s to 11/10/9/8s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Waning Rift Silence Duration increased from +0.75s to +1s
- Level 20 Talent Initial/Break Dream Coil Damage increased from +150 to +175
- PUDGE
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Armor increased from +4 to +5
- Level 15 Talent Meat Hook Damage increased from +120 to +140
- PUGNA
- Base Agility decreased from 24 to 21
- NETHER WARD
- Cooldown increased from 35s to 40s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +20 Movement Speed replaced with +10% Decrepify Movement Speed To Allies
- QUEEN OF PAIN
- SHADOW STRIKE
- Aghanim's Scepter Radius decreased from 400 to 375
- SCREAM OF PAIN
- Mana Cost rescaled from 100/110/120/130 to 120
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +8 Strength replaced with +10 Shadow Strike Heal Per Tick
- Level 10 Talent Damage increased from +15 to +20
- Level 20 Talent Sonic Wave Cooldown Reduction increased from 40s to 45s
- Level 25 Talent Sonic Wave Damage increased from +200 to +250
- RAZOR
- STATIC LINK
- Damage Drain Rate decreased from 7/12/17/22 to 5/10/15/20
- Link Duration increased from 5/6/7/8s to 10s
- STORM SURGE
- Damage rescaled from 45/80/115/150 to 40/80/120/160
- Movement Slow increased from 20/25/30/35% to 25/30/35/40%
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +14 Agility replaced with +10% Spell Lifesteal
- Level 15 Talent +14 Strength replaced with Static Link Steal 1 Armor per Second
- RIKI
- TRICKS OF THE TRADE
- Mana Cost rescaled from 55 to 45/55/65/75
- RUBICK
- Intelligence gain increased from 3.1 to 3.7
- TELEKINESIS
- Cooldown decreased from 28/26/24/22s to 24/21/18/15s
- Aghanim's Shard Throw Distance decreased from +50% to +35%
- SPELL STEAL
- Projectile Speed increased from 1200 to 1500
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +240 Telekinesis Land Distance replaced with -4s Telekinesis Cooldown
- Level 25 Talent -12s Telekinesis Cooldown replaced with +400 Telekinesis Land Distance
- SAND KING
- Base Intelligence decreased from 19 to 17
- BURROWSTRIKE
- Damage rescaled from 80/130/200/260 to 80/140/200/260
- CAUSTIC FINALE
- Base Damage decreased from 70/90/110/130 to 50/70/90/110
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Sand Storm Damage Per Second decreased from +20 to +15
- SHADOW DEMON
- DISRUPTION
- Illusion Damage decreased from 30/45/60/75% to 20/30/40/50%
- Illusions now also have 40/50/60/70 bonus base damage (decreased by outgoing damage reduction)
- SHADOW POISON
- Projectile Speed increased from 1000 to 1200
- SHADOW FIEND
- Base Damage decreased by 5
- Base Agility increased from 20 to 25
- SHADOW SHAMAN
- Base Armor increased by 1
- SHACKLES
- Aghanim's Shard Serpent Wards Duration decreased from 7s to 6s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent -2s Hex Cooldown replaced with +10% Hex Damage Amplification
- SILENCER
- GLAIVES OF WISDOM
- Now deals Magic Damage that doesn't pierce Debuff Immunity. This makes its damage affect Debuff Immune enemies, but it will be reduced by their Magic Resistance
- Intelligence to Damage increased from 15/35/55/75% to 20/40/60/80%
- SLARDAR
- SLITHEREEN CRUSH
- Radius decreased from 350 to 325
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent Slithereen Crush Damage decreased from +150 to +125
- Level 25 Talent Slithereen Crush Cooldown Reduction decreased from 4s to 3s
- SLARK
- Strength gain increased from 1.9 to 2.1
- Intelligence gain increased from 1.7 to 1.9
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Shadow Dance Regen increased from +40 to +50
- SNAPFIRE
- LIL' SHREDDER
- Damage increased from 25/50/75/100 to 30/55/80/105
- MORTIMER KISSES
- Impact Damage increased from 160/240/320 to 180/270/360
- SPECTRE
- Base Health Regen decreased from 2.0 to 1.0
- DISPERSION
- Minimum Radius decreased from 400 to 300
- REALITY
- Now only triggers one cast of Spectral Dagger per illusion
- HAUNT
- Cooldown decreased from 180s to 160s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +5 All Attributes replaced with -100 Desolate Ally Radius
- SPIRIT BREAKER
- BULLDOZE
- Movement Speed bonus decreased from 10/15/20/25% to 8/12/16/20%
- TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +25% Greater Bash Damage replaced with +17% Greater Bash Chance
- Level 20 Talent 200 Charge of Darkness Bonus Speed replaced with Bulldoze Grants 400 All Damage Barrier
- Level 25 Talent +20% Greater Bash Chance replaced with +25% Greater Bash Damage
- Level 25 Talent Bulldoze 500 All Damage Barrier replaced with +200 Charge of Darkness Bonus Speed
- STORM SPIRIT
- STATIC REMNANT
- Remnant Activation Time decreased from 1.0s to 0.75s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +20 Attack Speed replaced with +150 Attack Range when Overloaded
- SVEN
- Intelligence gain increased from 1.3 to 1.5
- STORM HAMMER
- Aghanim's Scepter now increases damage by 180 if Sven travels with the Storm Hammer
- WARCRY
- Aghanim's Shard passive aura now also provides a +3% movement speed
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Warcry Duration increased from +3s to +4s
- Level 20 Talent +8% Warcry Movement Speed replaced with +20% God's Strength Slow Resistance
- TECHIES
- BLAST OFF!
- Current HP Self Damage decreased from 35/30/25/20% to 20%
- TEMPLAR ASSASSIN
- PSIONIC PROJECTION
- Now deals 200 damage instantly upon arrival and activates the trap as if is was fully charged
- TERRORBLADE
- DEMON ZEAL
- Now applies to Reflection illusions with 50% effectiveness
- TERROR WAVE
- Wave effect now follows Terrorblade and disappears if he is killed
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Reflection Cooldown Reduction increased from 3s to 4s
- Level 15 Talent +275 Health replaced with -20s Metamorphosis Cooldown
- TIDEHUNTER
- GUSH
- Mana Cost decreased from 100/105/110/115 to 100
- DEAD IN THE WATER
- Attacks to Destroy decreased from 5 to 4
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Anchor Smash Damage Reduction increased from +25% to +30%
- TIMBERSAW
- Base Strength increased from 25 to 27
- Strength gain increased from 3.2 to 3.5
- REACTIVE ARMOR
- Max Stacks increased from 10/20/30/40 to 15/24/33/42
- Stacks per Hero Attack increased from 2 to 3
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +200 Health replaced with +0.2 Reactive Armor Regeneration Per Stack
- Level 15 Talent +6 Reactive Armor Stacks and Duration replaced with +6 Max / +1 Hero Attack Reactive Armor Stacks
- TINKER
- LASER
- Cast Range decreased from 600 to 450
- HEAT-SEEKING MISSILE
- Range decreased from 2000 to 1500
- REARM
- Now grants +15/20/25% Magic Resistance for 4s
- WARP FLARE
- Now also applies a root
- TINY
- TREE GRAB
- Bonus Base Damage increased from 20 to 20/25/30/35
- Cooldown decreased from 22/19/16/13s to 16/15/14/13s
- Aghanim's Shard now increases damage of thrown trees by 100
- GROW
- Toss Bonus Damage increased from 100/200/300 to 100/250/400
- TREANT PROTECTOR
- NATURE'S GUISE
- Aghanim's Shard Movement Speed bonus decreased from +15% to +8%
- LIVING ARMOR
- Heal per second decreased from 3/4/5/6 to 2/3/4/5
- Mana Cost increased from 50 to 55
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Nature's Grasp Cooldown Reduction decreased from 5s to 4s
- TROLL WARLORD
- FERVOR
- Aghanim's Shard Chance of Extra Attack per stack increased from 3% to 4%
- BATTLE TRANCE
- Now allows Troll Warlord to receive movement orders if there are no valid targets within range
- TUSK
- WALRUS PUNCH!
- Now also deals 50 bonus damage which is affected by crit multiplier
- Critical Damage decreased from 250/325/400% to 200/275/350%
- UNDERLORD
- PIT OF MALICE
- Now deals 20/30/40/50 damage upon rooting a unit
- Cast Point improved from 0.35s to 0.25s
- FIEND'S GATE
- Cast Point improved from 0.45s to 0.2s
- UNDYING
- SOUL RIP
- Now takes Undying into account when counting nearby units
- Mana Cost decreased from 110 to 100
- TOMBSTONE
- Aghanim's Shard Stun Duration on Tombstone's destruction decreased from 3s to 2s
- FLESH GOLEM
- Slow Duration decreased from 6s to 4s
- URSA
- Base Health Regen increased from 0.5 to 1.0
- OVERPOWER
- Slow Resistance increased from 10/15/20/25% to 15/20/25/30%
- FURY SWIPES
- Damage per attack increased from 10/19/28/37 to 13/21/29/37
- VENGEFUL SPIRIT
- NETHER SWAP
- Damage increased from 50 to 150/300/450
- No longer reduces damage taken
- Now gives Vengeful Spirit and allied targets now gain a damage barrier for 10s. Barrier health is equal to the spell's Damage value
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Wave of Terror Armor Reduction increased from 4 to 5
- Level 20 Talent -15s Nether Swap Cooldown replaced with Wave of Terror Steals 20% of Reduced Damage and Armor
- Level 25 Talent +40% Nether Swap Damage Reduction replaced with -18s Nether Swap Cooldown
- VENOMANCER
- PLAGUE WARD
- Ward Damage rescaled from 13/22/31/40 to 14/22/30/38
- NOXIOUS PLAGUE
- Initial Damage increased from 150/250/350 to 200/300/400
- Cooldown decreased from 120/100/80s to 100/90/80s
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Poison Sting Slow decreased from +8% to +6%
- VIPER
- NETHERTOXIN
- No longer applies Break
- Now slows attack speed by 30/40/50/60
- VIPER STRIKE
- Now also applies Break
- Movement Slow increased from 40/60/80% to 60/70/80%
- Cast Point improved from 0.3s to 0.2s
- VISAGE
- SOUL ASSUMPTION
- Damage is now calculated before reductions
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Soul Assumption Targets increased from 2 to 3
- VOID SPIRIT
- Intelligence gain increased from 2.3 to 2.5
- RESONANT PULSE
- Barrier per hero hit increased from 30/50/70/90 to 40/60/80/100
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Mana Regen increased from +1.5 to +1.75
- WARLOCK
- Base Strength decreased from 24 to 22
- FATAL BONDS
- Mana Cost increased from 110/120/130/140 to 120/130/140/150
- WEAVER
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent Strength decreased from +9 to +8
- Level 25 Talent +1 Geminate Attack no longer applies to attacks made via Shukuchi with Aghanim's Shard
- WINDRANGER
- POWERSHOT
- Now slows the target for up to 15/20/25/30%, decreasing based on time charged and enemies already hit, similarly to damage dealt. Slow Duration: 4s
- Mana Cost rescaled from 90/100/110/120 to 100
- WINDRUN
- No longer slows enemies. Corresponding Aghanim's Scepter effect was also removed
- Aghanim's Scepter Damage Reduction increased from 35% to 45%
- GALE FORCE
- Duration increased from 3s to 3.5s
- TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +225 Windrun Radius replaced with +20% Powershot Slow
- WINTER WYVERN
- Base Mana Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.5
- WINTER'S CURSE
- Cast Range increased from 700/750/800 to 800
- Mana Cost decreased from 250 to 200/225/250
- Now provides vision over the affected unit and their surroundings
- WITCH DOCTOR
- VOODOO RESTORATION
- No longer deals damage
- Heal increased from 10/22/34/46 to 20/30/40/50
- TALENTS
- Level 25 Talent +1.5% Max Health Voodoo Restoration Heal/Damage replaced with +2% Max Health Voodoo Restoration Heal
- WRAITH KING
- REINCARNATION
- Cooldown increased from 180/140/100s to 180/150/120s
- Aghanim's Shard Additional Skeletons decreased from +3 to +2
- Aghanim's Scepter Cooldown Reduction decreased from 30s to 15s
- TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent Skeletons Attack Damage decreased from +26 to +23
- Level 20 Talent Minimum Skeletons Spawned decreased from +6 to +5
- Level 20 Talent Cleave increased from +25% to +35%
- ZEUS
- LIGHTNING BOLT
- Now deals 2x damage to creeps
Keep an eye out on Sportskeeda's Dota 2 coverage to learn more about the latest news and developments.
