Dota 2 7.35 patch notes: New gameplay, item, and hero changes

Dota 2 7.35 is finally here, and along with it comes a plethora of changes. The butterfly effects for the gameplay and hero tweaks that Valve has introduced will surely play out for weeks to come. Furthermore, the dev team again chose to drop a major patch during a tournament, with 7.35 arriving during ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023.

Read on to find out the entire 7.35 patch notes below.

Dota 2 7.35 patch notes

The official patch notes for 7.325 in Dota 2 are:

GENERAL UPDATES

Neutral Creeps bounty decreased by 2 across the board

Neutral Creeps are no longer affected by Mines, Graveyard, Statue and Well buffs

Super Creeps and Mega Creeps attack damage increased by 5

Courier Health is replaced with attacks to kill. Courier dies after 1 melee hero attack, 2 ranged hero attacks or 6 creep/tower attacks.

Courier can no longer be healed and they can't regenerate health, except in the fountain

Fountain now deals 25% splash damage in a 250 radius around the target

Added Watchers in the Mines and Well areas

Teleport times to Outposts in the Radiant and Dire jungles decreased from 6s to 4s

Using Twin Gates now costs 75 mana

Units without mana can use Twin Gates for free

Tormentor can now no longer have less than 0 armor

Tormentor now has a new ability: "The Shining". Deals 30 damage per second on 0.2s intervals (6 damage per tick) distributing it evenly among all units within 1200 range

Added new Roshan ability Roar of Retribution. If attacked by the team that last killed him, Roshan will release a roar that is heard globally, damages all units in 900 AoE and applies a debuff on them that increases incoming damage by 25%. Triggers when Roshan's health drops below 80%. Damage: 50. Damage Bonus per Minute: 10. Debuff Duration: 8s. Cooldown: 20s

Added a new Roshan drop: Roshan's Banner. It creates a banner anywhere on the map that buffs allied lane creeps for 45s once they walk in a 750 radius, increasing their health by 75% and damage by 50%. Banner lasts for 5 minutes or it can be destroyed with 6 hero attacks (creep attacks count as 1/4th of a hero attack). Item is consumed on use. Placing the banner informs an enemy team about its location. Multiple banners do not stack. Bounty on kill: 200g

Starting from the second death, Roshan drops Cheese when killed on the Radiant side and Roshan's Banner when killed on the Dire side

Starting with the third death, Roshan now drops Refresher Shard on the Radiant side and Aghanim's Blessing on the Dire side

Double Damage Rune renamed to Amplify Damage Rune. Base damage bonus decreased from 100% to 80%. Now also provides +15% Spell Amplification.

Invisibility Rune now grants 25% damage reduction while invisible +5% for each full rune cycle

Haste Rune now lasts for 22s +3s for each rune cycle

Arcane Rune Cooldown Reduction decreased from 30% to 25%

Regeneration Rune is no longer disabled by taking damage, instead it lowers the regen rate to 1% HP/MP per second

Removed a tree on the area on top of Dire's Tier 2 Mid tower

Removed a tree on the area on top of Radiant's Tier 1 Mid tower

Removed a tree next to the Medium Neutral camp on top of Dire's Tier 1 Top tower

Removed a tree on the path below Radiant's Tier 2 Bottom tower

Added support for a new bonus: AoE Radius

Affects Areas of Effect, increasing width and radius of spells. Does not affect lengths and ranges that are already increased by Aether Lens. Also ignores auras and passive aura-like components of some active spells (i.e. Urn's soul gathering radius and Silencer's INT steal range)

Currently this effect is provided only by Bloodstone

Fixed longstanding and game-breaking bug where the chance for hero melee damage block was 49% instead of 50%

Fixed Lotus Pool lotuses not spawning at the exact minute mark

ITEM UPDATES

RING OF TARRASQUE

RETURNING ITEM

Now is a basic Secret Shop item. Cost: 1800

Provides +12 Health Regen

TIARA OF SELEMENE

NEW ITEM

New basic Secret Shop item. Cost: 1800

Provides +6 Mana Regen

KHANDA

NEW ITEM

Requires Crystalys (2000), Phylactery (2400) and a 600g recipe. Total cost: 5000

Provides +50 Damage, +200 Health, +200 Mana and +8 All Attributes

Passive: Critical Strike. 30% chance to deal 160% critical damage on attacks

Passive: Empower Spell. The spell is similar to Phylactery's passive, but bonus damage is rescaled from flat 100 to 100 + 75% of your attack damage

PARASMA

NEW ITEM

Requires Witch Blade (2775) and Mystic Staff (2800). Total cost: 5575

Provides +45 Intelligence, +40 Attack Speed, +8 Armor and +300 Attack Projectile Speed

Passive: Magic Corruption. All your attacks apply a -20% Magic Resistance debuff on enemies for 4s

Passive: Witch Blade. The spell is similar to Witch Blade's passive, but Intelligence Multiplier is increased from 0.75x to 1x and Cooldown is decreased from 9s to 7s

JAVELIN

Cost decreased from 1100 to 900

Pierce Damage decreased from 70 to 60

QUARTERSTAFF

Item removed from the game

RING OF HEALTH

Item moved from the Secret Shop to the Miscellaneous category in the Main Shop

ULTIMATE ORB

Cost increased from 2050 to 2800

All Attributes bonus increased from +10 to +15

VOID STONE

Item moved from the Secret Shop to the Miscellaneous category in the Main Shop

ARCANE BOOTS

ITEM REWORKED

Recipe changed. Now requires Boots of Speed (500), Ring of Basilius (425) and a 375g recipe. Total cost unchanged

No longer provides +250 Mana

Now also provides +0.75 Mana Regen

Now has Basilius Aura: +1 Mana Regen to all allied units within 1200 radius

No longer disassemblable at any time

BLOODSTONE

Now also provides +75 AoE radius increase

BLOODTHORN

ITEM REWORKED

Recipe changed. Now requires Orchid Malevolence (3475), Javelin (900), Hyperstone (2000) and a 450g recipe. Total cost increased from 6800 to 6825

Intelligence bonus decreased from +32 to +15. Mana Regen bonus decreased from +5 to +3. Damage bonus decreased from +35 to +10

Health Regen bonus increased from +6.25 to +6.5. Attack Speed bonus increased from +60 to +100

No longer provides +25% Magic Resistance

No longer grants Mage Slayer's passive

Now also provides Javelin's passive. Effect is similar, but the piercing chance is increased from 30% to 40%

Soul Rend now also causes all attacks against the target to deal 60 bonus magical damage

BUTTERFLY

Recipe changed. Now requires Claymore (1350) instead of Quarterstaff (875). Total cost increased from 4975 to 5450

No longer provides +30 Attack Speed

Now also provides +20% Base Attack Speed (Note: affects only the base Attack Speed and gained from Agility attribute. Does not affect Attack Speed bonuses from buffs and items)

CRYSTALYS

Recipe changed. Now requires Claymore (1350), Blades of Attack (450) and a 200g recipe. Total cost increased from 1900 to 2000

DAEDALUS

Recipe cost decreased from 1000 to 900. Total cost unchanged

DISPERSER

Recipe changed. Now requires Diffusal Blade (2500), Eaglesong (2800) and a 400g recipe. Total cost unchanged

No longer grants +45 Damage

Agility bonus increased from +20 to +40

Suppress duration increased from 4s to 5s

DIVINE RAPIER

Now also provides +25% Spell Amplification

ECHO SABRE

Recipe changed. Now requires Ogre Axe (1000), Broadsword (1000) and Void Stone (700). Total cost increased from 2500 to 2700

No longer provides neither +10 Intelligence nor +10 Attack Speed

Damage bonus increased from +15 to +20

Strength bonus increased from +13 to +15

Echo Strike Cooldown decreased from 6s to 5s

ETERNAL SHROUD

Recipe changed. Now requires Cloak (800), Ogre Axe (1000), Vitality Booster (1000) and 800g recipe. Total cost increased from 3100 to 3600

No longer provides +7 Health Regen

Now also provides +300 Health

Magic Resistance bonus decreased from +35% to +25%

Shroud Percentage of Damage as mana restored rescaled from 30% after reductions to 20% before reductions

Now has an additional passive: Eternal Endurance. For every 300 magical damage equipped hero receives, it gains a stack up to a maximum of 6. Each stack increases Eternal Shroud's base magic resistance by 4% and lasts for 8s. Stack duration is independent from each other.

ETHEREAL BLADE

ITEM REWORKED

Recipe changed. Now requires Aether Lens (2275), Ghost Scepter (1500) and a 1600g recipe. Total cost increased from 4650 to 5375

No longer provides any of Kaya-based bonuses

Now provides +8 All Attributes, +300 Mana, +3 Mana Regen and +250 Cast Range

EYE OF SKADI

Recipe changed. Now requires Ultimate Orb (2800), Point Booster (1200) and a 1300g recipe.

Attack Speed reduction rescaled from 30/60 to 10%/20%

GLEIPNIR

Recipe cost decreased from 700 to 450. Total cost unchanged

Now also provides +30 Attack Speed (from the updated Maelstrom)

GUARDIAN GREAVES

No longer provides +250 Mana

Now provides +1.5 Mana Regen

Guardian Aura now also grants +1.5 Mana Regen to allies and +5 to allies below 25% Health

HARPOON

Total cost increased from 4500 to 4700

No longer provides +10 Attack Speed

Damage bonus increased from +15 to +25

Strength bonus increased from +20 to +25

Intelligence bonus decreased from +16 to +10

Echo Strike Cooldown decreased from 6s to 5s

HEART OF TARRASQUE

Recipe changed. Now requires Reaver (2800), Ring of Tarrasque (1800) and a 600g recipe. Total cost unchanged

No longer grants +250 Health

HELM OF THE OVERLORD

Recipe changed. Now requires Helm of the Dominator (2625), Ultimate Orb (2800) and a 775g recipe. Total cost decreased from 6400 to 6200

All Attributes bonus increased from +7 to +21

No longer grants Vladmir's Aura

HOLY LOCKET

Recipe changed. Now requires Diadem (1000), Magic Wand (450) and a 900g recipe. Total cost decreased from 2400 to 2350

No longer grants Regeneration Aura

All Attributes bonus decreased from +10 to +9

Energy Charge Health/Mana Restored per charge increased from 15 to 17

Energy Charge Base Charge Restore Time decreased from 10s to 8s

LINKEN'S SPHERE

Recipe changed. Now requires Ultimate Orb (2800), Perseverance (1400) and a 600g recipe. Total cost increased from 4600 to 4800

No longer provides +10 Damage

MAELSTROM

Recipe changed. Now also requires Gloves of Haste (450). Total cost increased from 2700 to 2950

Now also provides +25 Attack Speed

Damage bonus increased from +24 to +25

Chain Lightning damage decreased from 135 to 120

MAGE SLAYER

Total cost increased from 2500 to 2625 (due to Oblivion Staff changes)

Attack Speed bonus increased from +20 to +45

No longer provides +20 Damage

Mage Slayer debuff now also deals 20 damage per second

MANTA STYLE

Recipe changed. Now requires Yasha (2050), Diadem (1000) and a 1550g recipe. Total cost unchanged

MASK OF MADNESS

Recipe changed. Now requires Morbid Mask (900) and Broadsword (1000). Total cost increased from 1775 to 1900

No longer provides +10 Attack Speed

Damage bonus increased from +10 to +20

MEDALLION OF COURAGE

Item removed from the game

METEOR HAMMER

Recipe changed. Now requires Crown (450), Kaya (2050) and a 800g recipe. Total cost increased from 2400 to 3300

No longer provides neither +6.5 Health Regen nor +2.5 Mana Regen

Intelligence bonus increased from +8 to +24

Agility and Strength bonuses decreased from +8 to +6

Now also provides +10% Spell Amplification, +24% Lifesteal Spell Amplification and +75% Mana Regen Amplification

Meteor Hammer Damage Over Time for both Units and Buildings decreased from 60 to 50

Meteor Hammer Building Impact Damage decreased from 95 to 90

Meteor Hammer Unit Impact Damage decreased from 150 to 130

MJOLLNIR

Recipe cost decreased from 800 to 550. Total cost unchanged

Attack Speed bonus increased from +70 to +90

MONKEY KING BAR

Recipe cost increased from 600 to 800 (total cost unchanged)

OBLIVION STAFF

Recipe changed. Now requires Blitz Knuckles (1000), Sage's Mask (175) and Robe of the Magi (450). Total cost increased from 1500 to 1625

Attack Speed bonus increased from +10 to +35

No longer provides +15 Damage

OCTARINE CORE

Recipe changed. Now requires Tiara of Selemene (1800) and Soul Booster (3000). Total cost increased from 4600 to 4800

Mana Regen bonus increased from +5 to +6

ORB OF CORROSION

ITEM REWORKED

Recipe changed. Now requires Orb of Venom (275), Ring of Protection (175) and Gloves of Haste (450). Total cost decreased from 925 to 900

Provides +3 Armor and +25 Attack Speed

Passive: Corrosion. Attacks on enemies apply a debuff that deals 5 damage per second, slows enemies by 13/4% if the equipped hero is melee/ranged and decreases health they gain from healing, regeneration, lifesteal and spell lifesteal by 20%. Duration: 3s. Damage over time affects buildings

ORCHID MALEVOLENCE

Recipe changed. Now requires Oblivion Staff (1625), Cornucopia (1200) and a 650g recipe. Total cost unchanged

Mana Regen bonus increased from +2.5 to +3.5

PAVISE

Recipe changed. Now requires Energy Booster (800), Ring of Protection (175), Fluffy Hat (250) and a 175g recipe. Total cost unchanged

No longer provides +2.5 Mana Regen

Now also provides +250 Mana

PHYLACTERY

Recipe changed. Now requires a 200g recipe instead of a Sage's Mask (175). Total cost increased from 2375 to 2400

No longer provides +0.7 Mana Regen

PIPE OF INSIGHT

Recipe changed. Now requires Cloak (800), Headdress (425), Ring of Tarrasque (1800) and a 700g recipe. Total cost increased from 3375 to 3725

Health Regen bonus increased from +6 to +14

REFRESHER ORB

Recipe changed. Now requires Cornucopia (1200), Ring of Tarrasque (1800), Tiara of Selemene (1800) and a 200g recipe. Total cost unchanged

Health Regen bonus increased from +12 to +18

Mana Regen bonus increased from +6 to +8

Damage bonus decreased from +20 to +10

REVENANT'S BROOCH

ITEM REWORKED

Recipe changed. Now requires Sacred Relic (3400), Voodoo Mask (700) and a 800g recipe. Total cost decreased from 6200 to 4900

Provides +70 Damage and +20% Spell Lifesteal

Toggle: Phantom Province. Activate to make your attacks cost 75 mana and deal magical damage. Allows to hit Ethereal units

SCYTHE OF VYSE

Recipe changed. Now requires Mystic Staff (2800), Tiara of Selemene (1800) and a 600g recipe. Total cost decreased from 5550 to 5200

No longer provides neither +10 Strength nor +10 Agility

Intelligence bonus decreased from +35 to +30

SHIVA'S GUARD

Recipe changed. Now requires Veil of Discord (1725), Platemail (1400) and a 1700g recipe. Total cost decreased from 4850 to 4825

Now also provides +8 Strength, +8 Agility and +8 Health Regen

Intelligence bonus decreased from +30 to +8

Armor bonus increased from +15 to +20

Arctic Blast now also causes enemies to take 15% more damage from spells for 16s

Arctic Blast mana cost decreased from 100 to 75

SILVER EDGE

Recipe changed. Now requires Shadow Blade (3000), Demon Edge (2200) and a 250g recipe. Total cost unchanged

Damage bonus increased from +52 to +60

No longer provides critical hits neither passively nor from Shadow Walk

Shadow Walk bonus damage increased from 175 to 300

Shadow Walk Break duration increased from 4s to 5s

SOLAR CREST

Recipe changed. Now requires Pavise (1400), Crown (450), Wind Lace (250) and a 600g recipe. Total cost increased from 2425 to 2700

No longer provides +1.75 Mana Regen

Now also provides +200 Health and +300 Mana

Shine now additionally grants a 400 HP barrier. Can be applied on self but does not grant bonus armor in that case

Shine can no longer be cast on enemies

VEIL OF DISCORD

Recipe changed. Now requires Helm of Iron Will (975), Crown (450) and a 300g recipe. Total cost increased from 1525 to 1725

Now also provides +5 Health Regen and +6 Armor

Magic Weakness Spell Damage Amplification decreased from +18% to +10%

Magic Weakness is now untargetable, applying a debuff to all enemies within 900 radius from caster

WITCH BLADE

Recipe changed. Now requires Oblivion Staff (1625), Chainmail (550) and a 600g recipe. Total cost increased from 2600 to 2775

Attack Speed bonus increased from +35 to +40

Now provides +1.5 Mana Regen

NEUTRAL ITEM UPDATES

SAFETY BUBBLE

New Item

New Tier 1 Neutral item

Provides +5 Health Regen

Passive: Bubbled Up. Grants a 100 HP barrier. The barrier fully restores after not receiving any damage for 5 seconds

ROYAL JELLY

Returning Reworked Item

Reworked Tier 1 Neutral item

Provides +50 Health and +50 Mana

Active: Consume. Consumes all charges of Jelly and grants a target allied unit a buff that provides +2 Health Regen and +1 Mana Regen per charge for 10s. If the target takes damage from Roshan or an enemy hero, the effect is lost. Max Charges: 10. Charge Restore Time: 8s. Cooldown: 12s

TUMBLER'S TOY

Item cycled out

LIGHT COLLECTOR

New Item

New Tier 2 Neutral item

Provides +10% Movement Speed

Passive: Unclouded. Provides wearer with +6 Health Regen during the day and +3 Mana Regen during the night. If the wearer is not within 200 radius of a tree, these bonuses are doubled

Active: Lightbreak. Produces a flash of light that destroys trees in a 325 radius around the wearer. Cooldown: 30s.

WHISPER OF THE DREAD

New Item

New Tier 2 Neutral item

Provides +150 Mana

Passive: Tunnel Vision. Grants +10% spell damage but decreases the wearer's daytime vision by 15%

RING OF AQUILA

Item cycled out

DOUBLOON

New Item

New Tier 3 Neutral item

Provides +5 Health Regen and +2.5 Mana Regen

Toggle: Flip. Converts 20% of your Max Health to Max Mana, or convert 20% of your Max Mana to Max Health. Cooldown: 5s

NEMESIS CURSE

New Item

New Tier 3 Neutral item

Provides +35 Damage

Passive: Glass Cannon. The wearer takes 8% more damage from all sources

Passive: Glassify. Wearer's attacks apply a debuff on enemy targets that increases all damage taken by them by 12%. Debuff duration: 5s. Only one enemy can have this debuff at the same time

CRAGGY COAT

Returning Reworked Item

Returning Tier 3 Neutral item

Armor bonus decreased from 12 to 6

No longer decreases Attack Speed by 35

Active: Toughen Up. Increases armor by an additional 12 at the cost of -30 movement speed. Duration: 8s. Cooldown: 12s

QUICKENING CHARM

Item cycled out

TITAN SLIVER

Item cycled out

ANCIENT GUARDIAN

New Item

New Tier 4 Neutral item

Provides +50 Damage

Passive: Ancient Power. Grants additional +50 damage if the wearer is within 2000 range from an Ancient

AVIANA'S FEATHER

New Item

New Tier 4 Neutral item

Provides +25% Evasion and +30 Movement Speed

Passive: Free Bird. When below 30% health, wearer gains flying movement (not flying vision)

RATTLECAGE

New Item

New Tier 4 Neutral item

Provides +12 Armor

Passive: Reverberate. After taking 180 damage from any source, the wearer fires a projectile at up to 2 random nearby enemies, within a 600 radius, prioritizing heroes, that deal 125 physical damage and slow the targets' movement and attack speed by 100% for 0.2s

PENTA-EDGED SWORD

Item cycled out

SPELL PRISM

Item cycled out

UNWAVERING CONDITION

New Item

New Tier 5 Neutral item

Provides +95% Magic Resistance

Passive: Unwavering. Wearer's Max Health is set to 1500 and can't be altered by other effects or attributes

MAGIC LAMP

Returning Item

Now is a Tier 5 Neutral item

Rejuvenate Heal increased from 300 to 1000

EX MACHINA

Item cycled out

FALLEN SKY

Item cycled out

HERO UPDATES

ABADDON

Base Armor increased by 1

CURSE OF AVERNUS

Now deals 30/40/50/60 damage per second to the target when it procs for the duration of the curse. Damage interval: 0.5s. Damage to buildings is reduced by 70%

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +7 Strength replaced with Aphotic Shield provides +15 HP Regen

Level 15 Talent +55 Damage replaced with +80 Curse of Avernus DPS

ALCHEMIST

ACID SPRAY

Mana Cost decreased from 120 to 110

CORROSIVE WEAPONRY

Debuff Duration increased from 3.5s to 4s

ANCIENT APPARITION

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +4s Ice Vortex Duration replaced with +5s Ice Blast Frostbitten Duration

ANTI-MAGE

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Max Mana Mana Burn increased from +0.6% to +1%

Level 20 Talent Mana Void Damage Multiplier increased from +0.15 to +0.2

ARC WARDEN

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Magnetic Field Attack Speed/Bonus Damage decreased from +25 to +20

Level 25 Talent Tempest Double Duration decreased from +12s to +10s

AXE

Base Armor increased by 1

BERSERKER'S CALL

Bonus Armor decreased from 25 to 16/19/22/25

CULLING BLADE

Temporary boost on kill no longer provides +20/30/40 Attack Speed

Temporary boost on kill now provides +20/25/30 Armor

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +10 Berserker's Call Armor replaced with +4s Culling Blade Speed Bonus Duration

BANE

BRAIN SAP

Heal/Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 90/160/230/300

Mana Cost rescaled from 100/120/140/160 to 120/130/140/150

Aghanim's Shard now also decreases cooldown by 3s

NIGHTMARE

Cast Range increased from 425/500/575/650 to 500/550/600/650

BATRIDER

FLAMEBREAK

Movement Slow increased from 10/15/20/25% to 15/20/25/30%

Projectile Speed increased from 1200 to 1400

FIREFLY

Cooldown decreased from 52/46/40/34s to 45/40/35/30s

FLAMING LASSO

Added AoE indicator for secondary grab targets with Aghanim's Scepter

BEASTMASTER

Base Damage increased by 2

Agility gain increased from 1.4 to 1.6

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +35 Boar Attack Damage replaced with +30 Boar and Hawk Damage

BLOODSEEKER

BLOODRAGE

Max Health Damage per second decreased from 1.8% to 1.5%

Aghanim's Shard Damage/Lifesteal rescaled from 1.8% of target's Max HP to flat 30 pure damage/heal

BLOOD RITE

Damage type changed from Pure to Magical

Damage increased from 90/140/190/240 to 110/180/250/320

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Bloodrage Spell Amplification increased from +8% to +10%

Level 15 Talent Blood Rite Damage increased from +85 to +120

BOUNTY HUNTER

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Half Track Bonus Speed to Allies replaced with to +45 Track Gold

Level 25 Talent +250 Track Gold replaced with No Cooldown on Jinada

BREWMASTER

PRIMAL SPLIT

Earth Brewling's Demolish Bonus Building Damage decreased from 90/180/270 to 90/170/250

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Attack Speed increased from +80 to +90

BRISTLEBACK

VISCOUS NASAL GOO

Aghanim's Shard Stack Limit decreased from 7 to 6

BRISTLEBACK

Aghanim's Scepter Cooldown increased from 20s to 24s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +20 Damage replaced with +25 Attack Speed

CENTAUR WARRUNNER

HOOF STOMP

Stomp Damage decreased from 120/180/240/300 to 90/160/230/300

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Double Edge Strength Damage decreased from +40% to +35%

CHAOS KNIGHT

CHAOS STRIKE

Critical Lifesteal decreased from 30/40/50/60% to 24/36/48/60%

CHEN

PENITENCE

Attack Range bonus is now applied to all ranged units under Chen's control

HOLY PERSUASION

Can no longer be used to teleport controlled units to Chen

DIVINE FAVOR

Ability reworked

Passively provides an aura that increases Health Regen by 1/2/3/4 to all allied units within 1200 range. Can be cast on any ally within aura to provide them with 12/16/20/24 armor and increase any healing they receive by 20%. Effect duration: 6s. Self-casting also teleports any units under Chen's control to him after a 6 second delay. If a controlled unit takes damage from an enemy hero, its teleportation is canceled. Cooldown: 20/18/16/14s

HAND OF GOD

Initial Heal reduced from 200/300/400 to 150/250/350

CLINKZ

Agility gain increased from 2.5 to 2.7

BURNING BARRAGE

Mana Cost decreased from 45 to 40

Cooldown decreased from 22s to 17s

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Death Pact Bonus Health increased from +300 to +350

Level 25 Talent Strafe Cooldown Reduction increased from 8s to 9s

CLOCKWERK

Strength gain increased from 2.8 to 3.1

OVERCLOCKING

No longer self stuns after duration. Instead it slows Clockwerk's movement and attack speed by 100%

CRYSTAL MAIDEN

ARCANE AURA

Self Mana Regen Multiplier increased from 6x to 7x

CRYSTAL CLONE

Clone can now be destroyed by Crystal Maiden's own AoE spells (Crystal Nova and Freezing Field)

Radius increased from 400 to 450

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Crystal Nova Cooldown Reduction increased from 3s to 4s

Level 25 Talent Crystal Nova Damage increased from +240 to +300

DARK SEER

ION SHELL

Mana Cost decreased from 110/120/130/140 to 100/110/120/130

WALL OF REPLICA

The wall now deals 25/40/55 damage to the enemy when an illusion of them is created

DARK WILLOW

SHADOW REALM

Duration Until Max Damage decreased from 3.5s to 3s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Cursed Crown Stun Duration increased from +0.4s to +0.5s

Level 20 Talent Shadow Realm Duration decreased from +2s to +1.5s

DAWNBREAKER

CELESTIAL HAMMER

Fire Trail Duration increased from 2.5s to 2.5/3/3.5/4s

DAZZLE

POISON TOUCH

Now allows affected heroes to be denied if they fall below 25% health

BAD JUJU

No longer affects item cooldowns

Health Cost Increase per cast decreased from 50% to 40%

DEATH PROPHET

SILENCE

Now also slows enemy movement speed by 10/15/20/25%

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Crypt Swarm applies 50% slow for 1s replaced with +15% Silence Move Speed Slow

DISRUPTOR

THUNDER STRIKE

Aghanim's Shard dormant duration increased from 5s to 7s

STATIC STORM

Radius increased from 500 to 550

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Glimpse Max Damage increased from +250 to +275

Level 20 Talent Thunder Strike Slow Duration increased from +0.4s to +0.5s

DOOM

Base Movement Speed increased from 285 to 290

DEVOUR

Neutral abilities now level up automatically at the time when neutral abilities would scale

INFERNAL BLADE

Cooldown decreased from 16/12/8/4s to 13/10/7/4s

DOOM

No longer makes a hero deniable

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Infernal Blade Max HP as Damage increased from +1.8% to +2%

DRAGON KNIGHT

BREATHE FIRE

Now applies the corresponding Corrosive Breath and Frost Breath debuffs from his current level of Elder Dragon Form even in human form

DROW RANGER

GUST

Now reveals invisible units

GLACIER

Now does not interrupt Multishot on cast

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Gust Reveals Invisible Units replaced with +20% Lifesteal

EARTHSHAKER

ECHO SLAM

Echo Damage increased from 85/105/125 to 90/110/130

Mana Cost rescaled from 145/205/265 to 150/200/250

ELDER TITAN

EARTH SPLITTER

Max HP as Damage increased from 30/40/50% to 34/42/50%

EMBER SPIRIT

SEARING CHAINS

Unit Count increased from 2 to 3

SLEIGHT OF FIST

Bonus Hero Damage increased from 45/80/115/150 to 45/85/125/165

FLAME GUARD

Radius increased from 450 to 500

ENCHANTRESS

ENCHANT

Now deals 20/30/40/50 damage per second when used on enemy heroes

No longer provides 0/3/6/9 armor to enchanted creeps

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +8% Magic Resistance replaced with +10 Enchanted Creep Armor

ENIGMA

DEMONIC SUMMONING

Eidolons' health is increased by 4% of Enigma's current health

Eidolons now preserve their commanded attack target when they split

MIDNIGHT PULSE

Now also deals 5/10/15/20 base damage

Current Health as Damage decreased from 5/7/9/11% to 4/6/8/10%

Radius decreased from 650 to 600

FACELESS VOID

Strength gain increased from 2.4 to 2.6

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Time Dilation DPS per cooldown increased from +6 to +7

Level 15 Talent Time Dilation Slow per Cooldown increased from +10% to +12%

GRIMSTROKE

INK SWELL

Aghanim's Shard Damage/Heal bonus decreased from 40% to 30%

SOULBIND

Cooldown increased from 70/60/50s to 70/65/60s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Ink Swell Cooldown Reduction decreased from 5s to 4s

Level 15 Talent Ink Swell Movement Speed bonus decreased from +14% to +12%

Level 25 Talent Stroke of Fate Damage increased from +60% to +75%

GYROCOPTER

CALL DOWN

Ability reworked

Now always shoots 3 missile strikes in the vector targeted direction, but with a single missile per strike

Each missile deals 250/400/550 damage and slows enemy movement by 50% for 4s

Delay between strikes increased from 0.75s to 1s

Strike Radius decreased from 600 to 400

Mana Cost increased from 125 to 150/200/250

TALENTS

Level 25 Talent 3x Call Down replaced with -30s Call Down Cooldown and Global Range

HOODWINK

ACORN SHOT

Bonus Damage increased from 50/80/110/140 to 55/90/125/160

BUSHWHACK

Total Damage increased from 90/160/230/300 to 90/180/270/360

INVOKER

Base Damage decreased by 1

Strength gain increased from 2.4 to 2.6

IO

TETHER

Now deals 10/20/30/40 damage per second to enemies caught in the tether. Tick rate: 0.5s

JAKIRO

DUAL BREATH

Start Radius decreased from 225 to 150. End Radius is unchanged

Movement Slow decreased from 28/32/36/40% to 25/30/35/40%

Attack Slow decreased from 28/32/36/40 to 25/30/35/40

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Attack Range decreased from +250 to +200

JUGGERNAUT

BLADE FURY

Damage tick rate rescaled from permanent 0.2s to Juggernaut's attack rate at current Attack Speed multiplied by 2

Damage rescaled from 90/115/140/165 per second to 35/40/45/50 damage per tick

Aghanim's Shard reworked. Now increases Blade Fury Radius by 100 and slows enemies movement speed by 35%

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +100 Blade Fury Radius replaced with +150 Healing Ward Radius

Level 10 Talent +5 All Stats replaced with +10% Blade Dance Crit Damage

Level 15 Talent +100 Blade Fury DPS replaced with +30 Movement Speed During Blade Fury

KEEPER OF THE LIGHT

WILL-O-WISP

Ignis Fatuus now also deals 75 damage per flicker

RECALL

Now also casts Chakra Magic on both Keeper of the Light and ally upon teleporting

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Blinding Light Miss increased from +30% to +40%

Level 20 Talent Chakra Magic Dispels replaced with +1.5s Solar Bind Stun when target is fully slowed

Level 25 Talent Illuminate Damage increased from +180 to +200

Level 25 Talent +1.2s Blinding Light Stun replaced with Chakra Magic Strong Dispels

KUNKKA

TORRENT STORM

Mana Cost increased from 250 to 275

Minimum spawn distance decreased from 300 to 115

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +65 Torrent AoE replaced with -4s Torrent Cooldown

LEGION COMMANDER

OVERWHELMING ODDS

Aghanim's Shard no longer provides bonus armor or duration

Aghanim's Shard now increases Overwhelming Odds AoE by 250 when cast during a Duel

DUEL

Aghanim's Shard now provides +8 damage per duel won. Applies retroactively

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +8 Duel Bonus Damage replaced with +8% Press The Attack Movement Speed

LESHRAC

DIABOLIC EDICT

Damage increased from 7/14/21/28 to 9/16/23/30

LIGHTNING STORM

Now also slows attack speed by 50

LICH

SINISTER GAZE

Mana Drain per second increased from 10% to 12%

ICE SPIRE

Movement Slow decreased from 30% to 25%

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Frost Blast Radius and Damage decreased from +150 to +125

LIFESTEALER

RAGE

Movement Speed bonus decreased from 15/16/17/18% to 9/12/15/18%

LINA

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +11% Spell Amplification replaced with +5 Laguna Blade Supercharge Stacks

Level 25 Talent Laguna Blade damage is Pure replaced with +150% Crit On Targets Affected By Dragon Slave (only affects Lina's attacks)

LION

Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.5

MANA DRAIN

Now damages enemies for 100% of the mana drained

TALENTS

Level 25 Talent Mana Drain Deals Damage replaced with +100% Mana Drain Damage

LONE DRUID

Strength gain decreased from 2.0 to 1.8

SUMMON SPIRIT BEAR

Bear Armor decreased from 3/4/5/6 to 0/2/4/6

Fetch Duration increased from 2.25s to 2.5s

Fetch no longer slows the bear

SAVAGE ROAR

Radius decreased from 375 to 350

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Spirit Bear Armor decreased from +8 to +7

Level 15 Talent Savage Roar Cooldown Reduction decreased from 8s to 7s

MAGNUS

SKEWER

Now additionally deals 6/9/12/15% of distance traveled as damage

Damage decreased from 90/180/270/360 to 70/140/210/280

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent All Stats per hero hit with Reverse Polarity increased from +8 to +10

MARCI

REBOUND

Impact Damage rescaled from 75/150/225/300 to 70/150/230/310

UNLEASH

Cooldown decreased from 100/80/60 to 90/75/60

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Dispose Damage increased from +70 to +90

MARS

SPEAR OF MARS

Backswing decreased from 1.03s to 0.15s

No longer toggles off Bulwark if cast while Bulwark is active

GOD'S REBUKE

Critical Damage increased from 150/190/230/270% to 150/200/250/300%

BULWARK

Active now grants Mars phased movement

Active projectile redirection now also protects allies that are up to 200 range in front of Mars

ARENA OF BLOOD

Formation Time decreased from 0.3s to 0.1s

MEDUSA

Agility gain increased from 3.4 to 3.6

SPLIT SHOT

Outgoing Damage increased from 35/50/65/80% to 40/55/70/85%

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Stone Gaze Bonus Physical Damage increased from +5% to +8%

Level 20 Talent Mystic Snake Bounces increased from +2 to +3

MEEPO

POOF

Damage type changed from Pure to Magical

Damage increased from 40/60/80/100 to 60/90/120/150

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Poof Damage increased from +30 to +50

MIRANA

Intelligence gain increased from 1.2 to 1.4

STARSTORM

Radius increased from 650 to 675

LEAP

Aghanim's Shard now guarantees a secondary Starstorm strike on all enemies affected by the slow, if Starstorm is cast

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +45 Damage replaced with +20% Critical Strike (200% Damage)

MONKEY KING

BOUNDLESS STRIKE

Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 85/90/95/100

Aghanim's Shard Primal Spring effect power from 50% to 60% (of Max Channeling Duration)

TREE DANCE

Distance decreased from 1000 to 800

Cooldown decreased from 1.45/1.3/1.15/1s to 1.4/1.2/1.0/0.8s

WUKONG'S COMMAND

Cooldown decreased from 110/95/80s to 100/90/80s

Cast Range increased from 550 to 625

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +0.2s Mischief Invulnerability Duration replaced with +75 Primal Spring Max Damage

Level 25 Talent Additional Wukong's Command Ring now also increases cast range by +350

MUERTA

GUNSLINGER

Is now toggleable and no longer prioritizes heroes

PIERCE THE VEIL

Bonus Attack Damage decreased from 70/110/150 to 70/100/130

NAGA SIREN

Strength gain decreased from 2.6 to 2.4

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Rip Tide Damage decreased from +30 to +25

NATURE'S PROPHET

Agility gain decreased from 3.4 to 3.2

Base Mana Regen decreased from 0.75 to 0

NECROPHOS

DEATH PULSE

Mana Cost increased from 100/120/140/160 to 115/130/145/160

HEARTSTOPPER AURA

Aghanim's Scepter Health Regen to Decay decreased from 55% to 50%

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Heartstopper Regen Reduction decreased from +30% to +25%

NIGHT STALKER

Base Mana Regen increased from 0 to 0.25

VOID

Mana Cost decreased from 90/100/110/110 to 90/95/100/105

HUNTER IN THE NIGHT

Aghanim's Shard Max Health Restore decreased from 35% to 30%

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Dark Ascension Damage decreased from +35 to +30

NYX ASSASSIN

BURROW

No longer requires Nyx Assassin to face a direction when casting spells

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +6% Spell Amplification replaced with +75 Vendetta Damage

OGRE MAGI

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Ignite DPS decreased from +16 to +15

Level 15 Talent +250 Health replaced with +2/0.01 Dumb Luck Max Mana/Mana Regen Per Strength

OMNIKNIGHT

GUARDIAN ANGEL

Ability reworked

Now a single target ability with a 900 Cast Range

Mana Cost decreased from 150/200/250 to 100/150/200

160/140/120s Cooldown replaced with 2 Charges. Charge Restore Time: 80/70/60s

Aghanim's Scepter reworked. Now grants an additional charge, increased cast range to global and always casts Guardian Angel on Omniknight as well as the target

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent -30s Guardian Angel Cooldown replaced with -15s Guardian Angel Charge Restore Time

ORACLE

PURIFYING FLAMES

Cast Point improved from 0.15s to 0.10s

FALSE PROMISE

Cast Range decreased from 700/850/1000 to 700/800/900

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +80 Fortune's End Damage replaced with +60 Enemy Damage/Ally Heal Per Effect Dispelled by Fortune's End

OUTWORLD DESTROYER

SANITY'S ECLIPSE

Radius increased from 400/500/600 to 450/525/600

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +20 Strength replaced with +20% Spell Lifesteal

PANGOLIER

Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.75

SHIELD CRASH

Damage type changed from Magical to Physical

Cooldown in Ball form is now always decreased to 9/6/3s

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent 3s Shield Crash CD in Ball replaced with +80 Shield Crash Barrier Per Hero

Level 20 Talent +100 Shield Crash Barrier Per Hero replaced with +125 Shield Crash Radius

PHANTOM ASSASSIN

Intelligence gain increased from 1.4 to 1.7

Base Movement Speed increased from 305 to 310

PHANTOM STRIKE

No longer provides lifesteal

Duration increased from 2s to 2.5s

FAN OF KNIVES

Damage type changed from Pure to Physical

Max Health Damage increased from 16% to 25%

PHANTOM LANCER

Intelligence gain decreased from 2.0 to 1.8

SPIRIT LANCE

Aghanim's Scepter no longer increases movement slow

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +8 Strength replaced with +10 Phantom Rush Agility

Level 15 Talent Spirit Lance Cooldown Reduction decreased from 1.5s to 1s

PHOENIX

FIRE SPIRITS

Projectile Speed increased from 900 to 1000

SUN RAY

Aghanim's Shard Movement Speed Slow decreased from 12% to 10%

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +6% Spell Amplification replaced with +20 Icarus Dive Damage Per Second

PRIMAL BEAST

ROCK THROW

Max Travel Time decreased from 1.7s to 1.5s

Fragment Flight Distance decreased from 600 to 525

Fragment Flight Time decreased from 0.6s to 0.5s

Fragment Impact Radius increased from 150 to 185

PUCK

ILLUSORY ORB

Cooldown decreased from 12/11/10/9s to 11/10/9/8s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Waning Rift Silence Duration increased from +0.75s to +1s

Level 20 Talent Initial/Break Dream Coil Damage increased from +150 to +175

PUDGE

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Armor increased from +4 to +5

Level 15 Talent Meat Hook Damage increased from +120 to +140

PUGNA

Base Agility decreased from 24 to 21

NETHER WARD

Cooldown increased from 35s to 40s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +20 Movement Speed replaced with +10% Decrepify Movement Speed To Allies

QUEEN OF PAIN

SHADOW STRIKE

Aghanim's Scepter Radius decreased from 400 to 375

SCREAM OF PAIN

Mana Cost rescaled from 100/110/120/130 to 120

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +8 Strength replaced with +10 Shadow Strike Heal Per Tick

Level 10 Talent Damage increased from +15 to +20

Level 20 Talent Sonic Wave Cooldown Reduction increased from 40s to 45s

Level 25 Talent Sonic Wave Damage increased from +200 to +250

RAZOR

STATIC LINK

Damage Drain Rate decreased from 7/12/17/22 to 5/10/15/20

Link Duration increased from 5/6/7/8s to 10s

STORM SURGE

Damage rescaled from 45/80/115/150 to 40/80/120/160

Movement Slow increased from 20/25/30/35% to 25/30/35/40%

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +14 Agility replaced with +10% Spell Lifesteal

Level 15 Talent +14 Strength replaced with Static Link Steal 1 Armor per Second

RIKI

TRICKS OF THE TRADE

Mana Cost rescaled from 55 to 45/55/65/75

RUBICK

Intelligence gain increased from 3.1 to 3.7

TELEKINESIS

Cooldown decreased from 28/26/24/22s to 24/21/18/15s

Aghanim's Shard Throw Distance decreased from +50% to +35%

SPELL STEAL

Projectile Speed increased from 1200 to 1500

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +240 Telekinesis Land Distance replaced with -4s Telekinesis Cooldown

Level 25 Talent -12s Telekinesis Cooldown replaced with +400 Telekinesis Land Distance

SAND KING

Base Intelligence decreased from 19 to 17

BURROWSTRIKE

Damage rescaled from 80/130/200/260 to 80/140/200/260

CAUSTIC FINALE

Base Damage decreased from 70/90/110/130 to 50/70/90/110

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Sand Storm Damage Per Second decreased from +20 to +15

SHADOW DEMON

DISRUPTION

Illusion Damage decreased from 30/45/60/75% to 20/30/40/50%

Illusions now also have 40/50/60/70 bonus base damage (decreased by outgoing damage reduction)

SHADOW POISON

Projectile Speed increased from 1000 to 1200

SHADOW FIEND

Base Damage decreased by 5

Base Agility increased from 20 to 25

SHADOW SHAMAN

Base Armor increased by 1

SHACKLES

Aghanim's Shard Serpent Wards Duration decreased from 7s to 6s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent -2s Hex Cooldown replaced with +10% Hex Damage Amplification

SILENCER

GLAIVES OF WISDOM

Now deals Magic Damage that doesn't pierce Debuff Immunity. This makes its damage affect Debuff Immune enemies, but it will be reduced by their Magic Resistance

Intelligence to Damage increased from 15/35/55/75% to 20/40/60/80%

SLARDAR

SLITHEREEN CRUSH

Radius decreased from 350 to 325

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent Slithereen Crush Damage decreased from +150 to +125

Level 25 Talent Slithereen Crush Cooldown Reduction decreased from 4s to 3s

SLARK

Strength gain increased from 1.9 to 2.1

Intelligence gain increased from 1.7 to 1.9

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Shadow Dance Regen increased from +40 to +50

SNAPFIRE

LIL' SHREDDER

Damage increased from 25/50/75/100 to 30/55/80/105

MORTIMER KISSES

Impact Damage increased from 160/240/320 to 180/270/360

SPECTRE

Base Health Regen decreased from 2.0 to 1.0

DISPERSION

Minimum Radius decreased from 400 to 300

REALITY

Now only triggers one cast of Spectral Dagger per illusion

HAUNT

Cooldown decreased from 180s to 160s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +5 All Attributes replaced with -100 Desolate Ally Radius

SPIRIT BREAKER

BULLDOZE

Movement Speed bonus decreased from 10/15/20/25% to 8/12/16/20%

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +25% Greater Bash Damage replaced with +17% Greater Bash Chance

Level 20 Talent 200 Charge of Darkness Bonus Speed replaced with Bulldoze Grants 400 All Damage Barrier

Level 25 Talent +20% Greater Bash Chance replaced with +25% Greater Bash Damage

Level 25 Talent Bulldoze 500 All Damage Barrier replaced with +200 Charge of Darkness Bonus Speed

STORM SPIRIT

STATIC REMNANT

Remnant Activation Time decreased from 1.0s to 0.75s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +20 Attack Speed replaced with +150 Attack Range when Overloaded

SVEN

Intelligence gain increased from 1.3 to 1.5

STORM HAMMER

Aghanim's Scepter now increases damage by 180 if Sven travels with the Storm Hammer

WARCRY

Aghanim's Shard passive aura now also provides a +3% movement speed

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Warcry Duration increased from +3s to +4s

Level 20 Talent +8% Warcry Movement Speed replaced with +20% God's Strength Slow Resistance

TECHIES

BLAST OFF!

Current HP Self Damage decreased from 35/30/25/20% to 20%

TEMPLAR ASSASSIN

PSIONIC PROJECTION

Now deals 200 damage instantly upon arrival and activates the trap as if is was fully charged

TERRORBLADE

DEMON ZEAL

Now applies to Reflection illusions with 50% effectiveness

TERROR WAVE

Wave effect now follows Terrorblade and disappears if he is killed

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Reflection Cooldown Reduction increased from 3s to 4s

Level 15 Talent +275 Health replaced with -20s Metamorphosis Cooldown

TIDEHUNTER

GUSH

Mana Cost decreased from 100/105/110/115 to 100

DEAD IN THE WATER

Attacks to Destroy decreased from 5 to 4

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Anchor Smash Damage Reduction increased from +25% to +30%

TIMBERSAW

Base Strength increased from 25 to 27

Strength gain increased from 3.2 to 3.5

REACTIVE ARMOR

Max Stacks increased from 10/20/30/40 to 15/24/33/42

Stacks per Hero Attack increased from 2 to 3

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +200 Health replaced with +0.2 Reactive Armor Regeneration Per Stack

Level 15 Talent +6 Reactive Armor Stacks and Duration replaced with +6 Max / +1 Hero Attack Reactive Armor Stacks

TINKER

LASER

Cast Range decreased from 600 to 450

HEAT-SEEKING MISSILE

Range decreased from 2000 to 1500

REARM

Now grants +15/20/25% Magic Resistance for 4s

WARP FLARE

Now also applies a root

TINY

TREE GRAB

Bonus Base Damage increased from 20 to 20/25/30/35

Cooldown decreased from 22/19/16/13s to 16/15/14/13s

Aghanim's Shard now increases damage of thrown trees by 100

GROW

Toss Bonus Damage increased from 100/200/300 to 100/250/400

TREANT PROTECTOR

NATURE'S GUISE

Aghanim's Shard Movement Speed bonus decreased from +15% to +8%

LIVING ARMOR

Heal per second decreased from 3/4/5/6 to 2/3/4/5

Mana Cost increased from 50 to 55

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Nature's Grasp Cooldown Reduction decreased from 5s to 4s

TROLL WARLORD

FERVOR

Aghanim's Shard Chance of Extra Attack per stack increased from 3% to 4%

BATTLE TRANCE

Now allows Troll Warlord to receive movement orders if there are no valid targets within range

TUSK

WALRUS PUNCH!

Now also deals 50 bonus damage which is affected by crit multiplier

Critical Damage decreased from 250/325/400% to 200/275/350%

UNDERLORD

PIT OF MALICE

Now deals 20/30/40/50 damage upon rooting a unit

Cast Point improved from 0.35s to 0.25s

FIEND'S GATE

Cast Point improved from 0.45s to 0.2s

UNDYING

SOUL RIP

Now takes Undying into account when counting nearby units

Mana Cost decreased from 110 to 100

TOMBSTONE

Aghanim's Shard Stun Duration on Tombstone's destruction decreased from 3s to 2s

FLESH GOLEM

Slow Duration decreased from 6s to 4s

URSA

Base Health Regen increased from 0.5 to 1.0

OVERPOWER

Slow Resistance increased from 10/15/20/25% to 15/20/25/30%

FURY SWIPES

Damage per attack increased from 10/19/28/37 to 13/21/29/37

VENGEFUL SPIRIT

NETHER SWAP

Damage increased from 50 to 150/300/450

No longer reduces damage taken

Now gives Vengeful Spirit and allied targets now gain a damage barrier for 10s. Barrier health is equal to the spell's Damage value

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Wave of Terror Armor Reduction increased from 4 to 5

Level 20 Talent -15s Nether Swap Cooldown replaced with Wave of Terror Steals 20% of Reduced Damage and Armor

Level 25 Talent +40% Nether Swap Damage Reduction replaced with -18s Nether Swap Cooldown

VENOMANCER

PLAGUE WARD

Ward Damage rescaled from 13/22/31/40 to 14/22/30/38

NOXIOUS PLAGUE

Initial Damage increased from 150/250/350 to 200/300/400

Cooldown decreased from 120/100/80s to 100/90/80s

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Poison Sting Slow decreased from +8% to +6%

VIPER

NETHERTOXIN

No longer applies Break

Now slows attack speed by 30/40/50/60

VIPER STRIKE

Now also applies Break

Movement Slow increased from 40/60/80% to 60/70/80%

Cast Point improved from 0.3s to 0.2s

VISAGE

SOUL ASSUMPTION

Damage is now calculated before reductions

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Soul Assumption Targets increased from 2 to 3

VOID SPIRIT

Intelligence gain increased from 2.3 to 2.5

RESONANT PULSE

Barrier per hero hit increased from 30/50/70/90 to 40/60/80/100

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Mana Regen increased from +1.5 to +1.75

WARLOCK

Base Strength decreased from 24 to 22

FATAL BONDS

Mana Cost increased from 110/120/130/140 to 120/130/140/150

WEAVER

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent Strength decreased from +9 to +8

Level 25 Talent +1 Geminate Attack no longer applies to attacks made via Shukuchi with Aghanim's Shard

WINDRANGER

POWERSHOT

Now slows the target for up to 15/20/25/30%, decreasing based on time charged and enemies already hit, similarly to damage dealt. Slow Duration: 4s

Mana Cost rescaled from 90/100/110/120 to 100

WINDRUN

No longer slows enemies. Corresponding Aghanim's Scepter effect was also removed

Aghanim's Scepter Damage Reduction increased from 35% to 45%

GALE FORCE

Duration increased from 3s to 3.5s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +225 Windrun Radius replaced with +20% Powershot Slow

WINTER WYVERN

Base Mana Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.5

WINTER'S CURSE

Cast Range increased from 700/750/800 to 800

Mana Cost decreased from 250 to 200/225/250

Now provides vision over the affected unit and their surroundings

WITCH DOCTOR

VOODOO RESTORATION

No longer deals damage

Heal increased from 10/22/34/46 to 20/30/40/50

TALENTS

Level 25 Talent +1.5% Max Health Voodoo Restoration Heal/Damage replaced with +2% Max Health Voodoo Restoration Heal

WRAITH KING

REINCARNATION

Cooldown increased from 180/140/100s to 180/150/120s

Aghanim's Shard Additional Skeletons decreased from +3 to +2

Aghanim's Scepter Cooldown Reduction decreased from 30s to 15s

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent Skeletons Attack Damage decreased from +26 to +23

Level 20 Talent Minimum Skeletons Spawned decreased from +6 to +5

Level 20 Talent Cleave increased from +25% to +35%

ZEUS

LIGHTNING BOLT

Now deals 2x damage to creeps

