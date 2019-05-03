Dota 2 Pro Circuit: Paris Major Begins From May 4th; Format, Schedule, Prize Pool; All You Need To Know

MDL Disneyland Paris Major

MDL Disneyland Paris Major is set to kick off on Saturday, May 4th in, what most of the world acknowledges as, the happiest place on earth, Disneyland Paris. This is the first time MDL is hosting a tournament outside of China, and they paired up with Disneyland Paris Event Group to pull off this grand event. MDL Disneyland Paris Major will not only have a significant $1,000,000 USD prize pool, but also offer 15,000 precious DOTA 2 Pro Circuit Points to be won by teams to secure their places in TI9.

MDL Disneyland Paris Major Format

Group Stage (May 4th - May 5th)

Sixteen teams are divided into four GSL groups of four teams each.

The top two teams advance to the upper bracket of the playoffs.

The bottom two teams advance to the lower bracket of the playoffs.

All games are Bo3.

Playoffs (May 6th - May 12th)

Sixteen teams play in a double-elimination format, with the final four days being in front of a live crowd.

Eight teams begin in the upper bracket, eight in the lower bracket.

All games except Grand Finals and Lower Bracket Round 1 are Bo3.

Lower Bracket Round 1 are Bo1.

Grand Finals is Bo5.

MDL Disneyland Paris Major Teams

MDL Disneyland Paris Major Teams as divided into Groups

MDL Disneyland Paris Major Prize Pool Distribution:

The total prize pool of $1,000,000 is to be distributed to all 16 participating teams, along with the DPC points in the following manner:

1st Place: $TBD + 4,950 DPC Points

2nd Place: $TBD + 3,000 DPC Points

3rd Place: $TBD + 2,100 DPC Points

4th Place: $TBD + 1,350 DPC Points

5-6th Place: $TBD + 900 DPC Points

7-8th Place: $TBD + 450 DPC Points

9-12th Place: $TBD + 150 DPC Points

13-16th Place: $TBD + 75 DPC Points

The DPC standing for the current season can be found here.

With all the world's top DOTA 2 teams performing at this event, We believe that MDL Disneyland Paris Major is going to be an incredible event. The exotic venue and the top-notch talents are going to add the bonanza on top of that.

