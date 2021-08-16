Dota 2 Pro Circuit: PSG.LGD win OGA Dota PIT China Season 5 in a 3-0 whitewash against Elephant

PSG.LGD has claimed the trophy of the OGA Dota PIT this year, one of the biggest Valve-sponsored tier-2 Dota 2 events in China.

With a clean sweep, PSG.LGD snuffed out Elephant, who was having an otherwise stellar tournament up until the finals. The winner's prize money of $62,500 may not seem big compared to the standards of Dota 2 tournaments these days, but it is nevertheless a testament to PSG.LGD's consistency. The contenders for this tournament were heavyweights from the Chinese Dota 2 scene, including TI contestants like Invictus Gaming and Team Aster.

CONGRATULATIONS TO @PSGeSports, the winners of SAPPHIRE OGA Dota PIT China Season 5!🏆



Thanks to all the teams for their participation, to CDA, and to all our sponsors and partners for being a part of this project!❤️



GGWP and see you soon!🔥#OGADOTAPIT #DOTA2 pic.twitter.com/MaMKXKiyWp — OGA Dota PIT (@OGADotaPIT) August 16, 2021

PSG.LGD remind Dota 2 players why they are the top TI contender this year

Despite many worldwide fans rallying behind the ambitious OG dream of winning TI thrice in a row, PSG.LGD seems to be the peerless leading contender. Elephant's drubbing at their hands had the sweet coat of revenge added to it, as the same Elephant stack featuring Lu "Somnus丶M" Yao defeated them 2-0 in a best-of-three in the group stage last week.

Believe in yourself and believe in your teammates. #AniMajor, WE ARE THE CHAMPION!🔥This is the THIRD Major championship we’ve won, and also the first of our new team.

GGWP, @EvilGeniuses 👍🏻Not the end, but the beginning of a new journey. See you guys at Stockholm in August! pic.twitter.com/MPeNS3Ihvd — LGD Gaming (@LGDgaming) June 13, 2021

But in the final series, Elephant was outclassed. There were no flukes, neither were Elephant out of their elements. If anything, Elephant got to pick their quintessential aggressive team-fighting draft, with Somnus on his Radiance Kunnka.

In response, PSG.LGD drafted Templar Assassin on Wang "Ame" Chunyu. Flung further into prominence by Syed Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan's performance in the TI qualifiers this year, Templar Assassin is among the biggest highlights of the current Dota 2 patch.

As they faltered to Ame's Templar, they had a more conservative team composition in the second game, with Elephant support Xie "Super" Junhao on the Winter Wyvern as a defensive counter. Even this proved fruitless, and with their backs against the wall this time, Elephant outright banned Templar in the third match.

Unfortunately for Elephant, the third and decisive match was where PSG.LGD peaked in their drafting expertise. They successfully fulled Elephant with a bait-and-switch support Faceless Void pick in the hands of Zhang "y`" Yiping, who nevertheless remained a threat throughout the 28-15 stomp.

Although their midlaner and roamer are loans from EHOME, the current PSG.LGD stack is the finest product of the Chinese Dota 2 scene. Other regions could not measure up to them in the WePlay AniMajor. Whether they can do it in Bucharest remains to be seen.

Edited by Gautham Balaji