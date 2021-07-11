Elephant qualify for TI10 as China's fifth Dota 2 team

The qualifiers for Dota 2's greatest tournament, The International (TI)10, have been really intense for all the regions and were completed on the 10th of July.

As seen in the rest of the Dota 2 Pro Circuit season, the Chinese teams have dominated, as the winners of both the Majors held this season had been Chinese teams, Invictus Gaming, and PSG.LGD.

Four teams from China that had qualified for TI before the qualifiers were Team Aster, PSG.LGD, Invictus Gaming, and Vici Gaming. The team that qualified through the qualifiers was Elephant.

Elephant defeat EHOME in a best-of-5 series of Dota 2 to secure a spot at TI

EHOME vs Elephant, the Grand Finals of the China region of Dota 2 (Image via BeyondTheSummit)

EHOME claimed their first game against Elephant when Zhang "Eurus" Chengjun could not gather enough farm on his safe-lane Luna Elephant.

Lu "Somnus" Yao for Elephant had a pretty good mid-lane on his Puck and ended with a score of 10/1/9

The only heavyweights of the Chinese region faced each other for the second in the Qualifiers, a day after Elephant fell short to EHOME in the Upper brackets.

EHOME looked really strong and looked to repeat those results after they took the first game in a rather convincing fashion.

But the two legendary core players of Elephant, Somnus, and Eurus, aka Paparazzi, had some other ideas. Riding on the back of the once world's best position 4 Roamer Support Xu "fy" Linsen's Mirana's back in the second game, they completed an inspirational comeback against the seemingly unstoppable EHOME side.

Somnus put out solid performances on his Leshrac, Templar Assassin, and Lina in the second, third, and fourth games of Dota 2, respectively, to get Elephant through.

Eurus was mostly kept under control in the second game and especially the third game of Dota 2 by the Offlane duo of Yang "Chalice" Shenyi and Pan "Fade" Yi. They kept the dangerous Faceless Void of Eurus under check in the third game as he finished with an underwhelming score of 4/2/16.

In the fourth game, he got his signature Terrorblade, and after a decent laning stage, he picked up his farm very quickly to spiral out of control. He finished Dota 2 with an excellent score of 9/0/14, thus leading Elephant's way to TI.

