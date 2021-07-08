Which Dota 2 team will qualify from the China regional qualifiers for TI10?

As China's regional qualifier for the upcoming World Championships of Dota 2 is underway, fans around the world speculate which of the 14 teams will qualify for The International 10.

After last year’s cancelation due to the worldwide pandemic, The International is set to return this year to appease the Dota 2 community with much-needed competition and excitement.

Following the Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season, the top 12 teams from the DPC leaderboard have been given direct invites for the upcoming International.

But for the remaining six slots, qualifiers are being held in all of the six different regions, and only the winner from these qualifiers will stand the chance to compete for the Aegis of Champions.

While four of these qualifiers are already done and the teams have been confirmed, the Western Europe and China regional qualifiers still go on.

China regionals qualifiers for the Dota 2 TI10

China's regional qualifiers started on July 7 with 10 teams qualifying through previous open qualifiers.

The 14 qualifying teams for the China qualifiers are:

Elephant

EHOME

Phoenix gaming

Royal Never Give Up

LBZS

Sparking Arrow Gaming

Astger.Aries

Team MagMa

CDEC

Xtreme Gaming

While these 10 teams are worthy of their spot, some already have a history in previous TI while others are filled with all-star members from past juggernauts. One of the most mentionable names is Elephant as they have attained a grand status in the Dota 2 community.

The Dota 2 roster of Elephant comprises:

Zhang “Eurus” Chengjun

Lu “Somnus丶M” Yao

Zhou “Yang” Haiyang

Xu “fy” Linsen

Xie “Super” Junhao

4AM have unveiled the name and logo for their Dota2 team.

It will be called Elephant 4AM.

By the looks of it, Yang, Maybe and redpanda have already arrived.

📸 https://t.co/VGDgg8kgJz #Dota2 pic.twitter.com/bKORFCsK6P — 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐚 (@Staka) September 28, 2020

Among these members, fy and Somnus have been cogs of the previous PSG.LGD Dota 2 roster that went up against OG in the TI8 Grand Finale. Despite their brilliance, the match ended in a bitter 2-3 loss for the former.

Given their past history and long-time friendship with veterans Eurus, Yang, and Super, there is a huge chance that Elephant might wade through the China regional qualifiers to compete in the upcoming Dota 2 world championship, The International 10.

