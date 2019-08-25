Dota 2 Reveals a New Hero Snapfire; Here are the Details

The biggest tournament of Dota 2 is still going on in Shanghai with a total prize pool of more than $30 million. But for now, the biggest surprise for the Dota 2 fans is its upcoming new hero in the next patch update. Dota 2 officially announced its release by Twitter post:

An elderly lady looks like a dragon will be joining the game soon published by Valve. The trailer released by officials on YouTube does not reveal any gameplay, but it seems like that the creature has the ability to fly around. Also, a bunch of screenshots are revealed of this upcoming hero:

As shown in the trailer, the Snapfire has a rifle mounted on it's back and riding on Steed to chase down Batrider are some hints about the in game abilities of Snapfire. In the starting, it looks like that Snapfire could be a new hero with some spells which is using her dragon to attack the enemies and finish them off by rifles mounted on her back.

The baken cookies are shown in the trailer may also be used as ability, or she will be able to distribute it to allies. However, the exact release date of Snapfire is still not announced officially. Also, no other information regarding statistics, abilities or purpose is revealed yet. All the points mentioned above falls under pure speculation. The trailer does not disclose much information, but it will be glad to see older ladies with superpower and Snapfire is one of them. What do you guys think about this new hero? Do let us know in the comments section.

