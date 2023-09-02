Valve recently unveiled Dota 2's Summer Client update, shaking up the beloved game's community experience. Apart from the Collector's Cache 2023, this patch brought a host of changes to the in-game armory, player behavior system, chat bans, and plenty more. Though this major update gave rise to a variety of bugs, the developers were quick to address several of them in their latest set of fixes released on September 1.

After Valve introduced the communication score to Dota 2 and its various facets, quite a few hilarious issues sprang up. A few players complained that their score was wrongly calibrated to 0. Another social media post revealed that a game was paused for multiple hours as other than the player who paused the game, nobody had a high enough communication score to unpause it.

Expand Tweet

The latest set of fixes addressed these and several more.

Valve addressed recent Dota 2 issues with communication scores and more with the September 1 set of bug fixes

As shared by u/DotaDump on the game's subreddit, the following fixes have been doled out with the latest update:

Fixed a bug that would appear to allow you to commend/dislike the same player multiple times in postgame in Dota 2

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause behavior score or communication score to get set to 0 incorrectly (the affected accounts have had their appropriate scores restored)

Re-added the ability to rotate your hero with mousewheel in the Armory and pregame

Re-added the ability to demo custom terrains in Dota 2

In games where the majority of connected players have a behavior score too low to allow them to pause the game, those players will now be able to unpause if the game has been paused for at least 5s

Added persona selector to pregame loadout

Added slot headings to pregame loadout

Re-introduced Hero Relics into the shard shop in Dota 2

Disabled rebundling for items with unlocked styles, or which unpack with dynamic gems

Owned world items can now be demoed through the item details popup

Improved the display of chat wheels in the new Armory

Commending a player no longer prints a chat message every time (to prevent post-game commend sprees from pushing all actual chat offscreen)

Added a new, distinct sound for disliking a player

Fixed grouping by item type in the All Items tab in the Armory in Dota 2

Fixed announcer packs not loading properly when entering pregame

Fixed places in the new Armory where fonts would sometimes display at an incorrect size

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause dead units to not stay dead in Dota 2 (Undying, Spirit Bear, Wraith King)

Fixed multikill banners not being accessible in the new Armory

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to change monitors when running in fullscreen on multi-monitor displays

Fixed Dark Seer's "More Than Mental Mass" taunt not playing sounds

Fixed Phoenix's Crimson Dawn set only changing the appearance of the head instead of the full set

Fixed server crashes involving abilities from Dark Seer, Razor, and Hoodwink

Fixed a client crash when displaying certain tooltips (including Tranquil Boots)

Fixed custom game JavaScript support

Fixed Hammer crashing on startup

Fixed a crash when returning to the dashboard after playing a game

Fixed some over-bright rendering in Vulkan when color-correction post-processing was enabled in Dota 2

Fixed a crash in the Vulkan renderer on Linux

Fixed a crash on Linux GPUs with low memory

Fixed fullscreen flickering on multi-monitor Linux systems

Fixed a crash on MacOS versions older than 10.15

Fixed a hang on MacOS when purchasing certain items in the Armory

Fixed a particle crash on older Windows machines without SSE4.1 support

Fixed terrain sometimes displaying incorrectly (or being invisible) on low-spec Windows machines

Fixed a particle rendering error with Phoenix's Solar Gyre in Dota 2

Fixed display of owned Kill Streak Effect in the Shard Shop

Fixed incorrect items sometimes appearing under the Tools section in the Shard Shop

Fixed some cosmetic particle effects not showing properly when previewing items in the Loadout or in the Armory in Dota 2 (Void Spirit weapon particles, for example)

Fixed summons appearing next to heroes in postgame

Fixed Dota Plus quest to commend players not correctly counting all commends

Fixed a server crash when players were spectating under certain conditions

Fixed a rare courier-related server crash in Turbo

Fixed an issue where using Armlet could cause a unit to behave oddly on death (for example, give death bounty twice, or in Wraith King's case, be teleported to the fountain on Reincarnation)

While bugs and issues are expected after a complete overhaul of the system, they can still significantly hamper Dota 2's gameplay experience if allowed to persist for long. Valve quickly addressing them will surely be appreciated by the community.