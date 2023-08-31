Dota 2 Collector's Cache 2023: All cosmetic sets, heroes, how to get, and more

Valve recently released the Summer Client update for Dota 2, and along with it came the Collector's Cache 2023. The latest treasure set contains more than a dozen exciting cosmetic items for a number of popular heroes, including Anti-Mage, Marci, Snapfire, Alchemist, and Abaddon. They can be individually bought in-game.

Read on to learn more about the latest Collector's Cache treasure, all its offerings, and other relevant details.

How to get Dota 2 Collector's Cache 2023 treasure

Arriving with the Summer Client update, the Collector's Cache 2023 treasure set is priced at $2.49 (or the equivalent in the player's local currency). As mentioned above, this can be obtained in-game, with each treasure containing one cosmetic set.

If the player is subscribed to Dota Plus, they can recycle six repeated or unwanted sets to get a Collector's Cache 2023 treasure and 2000 shards.

Collector's Cache 2023 features 16 heroes. They are as follows:

Primal Beast

Dawnbreaker

Abaddon

Alchemist

Spectre

Wraith King

Hoodwink

Death Prophet

Kunkka

Legion Commander

Storm Spirit

Jakiro

Dazzle

Marci (Rare)

Snapfire (Very Rare)

Anti-Mage (Ultra Rare)

All Dota 2 Collector's Cache 2023 available sets

Primal Beast (Primeval Abomination)

Primal Beast's Primeval Abomination (Image via Valve)

The first set in the Collector's Cache 2023 treasure is for Primal Beast, with a fiery hue esthetic. It covers the hero with metal plates, horns, and spikes. It will be exciting to see this monstrous beast barreling down the lanes.

Dawnbreaker (Astral Herald)

Dawnbreaker's Astral Herald (Image via Valve)

The Astral Herald set adds wings and a crown to Dawnbreaker, with a blue, starry space esthetic emanating from the figure.

Abaddon (Spectral Shadow)

Abaddon's Spectral Shadow (Image via Valve)

A skeleton figure sits atop a dragon as the Spectral Shadow set arrives for Abaddon. This is a majestic cosmetic skin that Abaddon mains would love to equip on a Dota 2 hero.

Alchemist (Taur Rider)

Alchemist's Taur Rider (Image via Valve)

The Taur Rider set adds a Roman centurion aesthetic to Alchemist with a bull's head-shaped helmet and bold purple hues and streaks. While the set's contrast is unique, Collector's Cache 2023 has better pieces available.

Spectre (Crescent Huntress)

Spectre's Crescent Huntress (Image via Valve)

Crescent Huntress adorns Spectre with metal armor plates and a weapon. The purple streak on the end of the platers perfectly echoes with the Dota 2 hero's base color.

Wraith King (Tyrant of the Veil)

Wraith King's Tyrant of the Veil (Image via Valve)

Put on the Tyrant of the Veil on Wraith King and plow through enemies with the might and valor of a seasoned warrior. The red blades pair well with the green spectral hue of the Dota 2 hero. However, the armor's coloring could have been better.

Hoodwink (Tomo'Kan Footsolder)

Hoodwink's Tomo'Kan Footsolder (Image via Valve)

This is one of the most vibrant sets of Collector's Cache 2023 and one that I am sure Hoodwink mains can't wait to get their hands on. The plumage and the design on the headdress, along with the crossbow, perfectly fit the bill. This is one I am eager to see used in-game.

Death Prophet (Darkwood Eulogy)

Death Prophet's Darkwood Eulogy (Image via Valve)

A spectral form descends with the Darkwood Eulogy, as Death Prophet takes up a fearsome headdress with long and curved horns and lit candles on top of it. Her ultimate's spirits will become severed skeleton hands with gold shackles.

Kunkka (Sea Spirit)

Kunkka's Sea Spirit (Image via Valve)

Dota 2's Admiral has a new set with the Sea Spirit. His body takes on a watery spectra form, ready to haunt his foes and drown them in the torrents.

Legion Commander (Triumph of the Imperatrix)

Legion Commander's Triumph of the Imperatrix (Image via Valve)

The red flames atop her helmet and the burning edges of the cape add to Legion Commander's mythos in Dota 2. Duels are set to get more vibrant in-game as players pick the Triumph of the Imperatrix.

Storm Spirit (Beast of the Thunder)

Storm Spirit's Beast of the Thunder (Image via Valve)

With Beast of Thunder, Storm Spirit taps into an animalistic fervor. It brings a distinct feel to the zipping spirit, and we can expect to see the hero with this set in upcoming tournaments.

Jakiro (Ancestral Heritage)

Jakiro's Ancestral Heritage (Image via Valve)

Ancestral Heritage perfectly captures the aesthetics of Jakiro, finding a perfect balance between fire and ice. Personally, I feel the wings would go perfectly with the already available Immortal headpieces available for this Dota 2 hero.

Dazzle (Dezun Viper)

Dazzle's Dezun Viper (Image via Valve)

Dezun Viper adds a serpent-themed armor set and scepter to Dazzle. The poison-spewing Dota 2 hero will continue to be an annoying menace, with a dominant purple hue adoring it now.

Marci (Brightfist) [Rare]

Marci's Brightfist (Image via Valve)

The highlight of the Brightfist set on Marci is the pair of gauntlets with golden glowing outlines, adding an ethereal effect to the entire outfit.

Snapfire (Snailfire) [Very Rare]

Snapfire's Snailfire (Image via Valve)

While this is the second-rarest set in Collector's Cache 2023, this is my personal favorite from the latest treasure. It perfectly reflects the grandma's attitude with her glowing goggles and massive weapon, while the comical twist is that Mortimer is now a large snail!

Anti-Mage (Turstarkuri Pilgrim) [Ultra Rare]

Anti-Mage's Turstarkuri Pilgrim (Image via Valve)

This is the rarest set in the Colletor's Cache 2023 treasure and features Anti-Mage. It packs "The Disciple's Path" persona for those who don't have it, along with blazing weapons and purple hues.