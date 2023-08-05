With the end of the Riyadh Masters, the Dota 2 meta has begun to crystalize in patch 7.33e. Many of the winners from patch 7.33d maintain their dominance, but a few balance adjustments have opened up avenues for more flexible hero picks. The Universal Attribute has arguably reached the complete flexibility it was intended to offer. This patch is a lot about flexibility and scalability among all roles.

The post-Riyadh Masters meta retains its strong dependence on winning lanes and slowly taking over the map. Thanks to far more camps and increased neutral objectives, being able to zone the enemy into the base greatly bolsters a lead into an eventual win.

The following tier lists for each in-game role also reflect the meta sentiments. The tier lists reflect not only viability but also the top pick-rate and win rates pooled from both professional matches and high MMR public matchmaking.

Dota 2 carry tier list for August 2023

Naga Siren is the most popular Dota 2 carry in 7.33e (Image via Valve)

The Dota 2 map got roughly 33% larger, with the last major patch (7.33). Naturally, the meta gives preference to all cores that can flash-farm to utilize the additional neutral camps. The two major overpowered cores in this category were Medusa and Morphling pre-7.33e. The 7.33e nerfs have still left Medusa in a semi-decent state, while Morphling remains a good pick against Agility cores.

Faceless Void shines as a counter to many of these carry vs carry matchups in the late-game, but this is more universal than just the shifting meta. Bloodseeker and Slark, on the other hand, are meta-favored carries that benefit from the protracted skirmishes that have become common due to the twin portals.

B tier: Meepo, Muerta, Windranger, Broodmother, Shadow Fiend, Wraith King, Alchemist

A tier: Phantom Lancer, Slark, Medusa, Morphling, Terrorblade

S tier: Faceless Void, Naga Siren, Bloodseeker

The breakout winner of 7.33e in the carry role is Naga Siren. She can shove out lanes, flash-farm at an unparalleled rate very early on, and even has a disable of her own. As the games get more snowball-centric, Naga Siren reflects this tempo perfectly by choking out the farm from a team that starts to fall back.

Dota 2 support tier list for August 2023

Undying is most likely going to be nerfed in the upcoming Dota 2 7.34 patch (Image via Valve)

The support role in Dota 2 right now are kill-oriented. The meta relies on a good laning experience for the cores to get the snowball going, and the successful supports reflect that paradigm. This is why Techies is the top support in the Bali Major.

The likes of Venomancer, Spirit Breaker, and Disruptor are not universally good in all lanes, but they provide low-cooldown catch abilities to fish for kills. The top cores being picked right now, the Bloodseekers, Slarks, Legion Commanders, and Snapfires, are brawling heroes that really benefit from these playmaking soft supports.

On the flip side, saves and dispels are of great value on hard supports. Oracle is situated in a unique niche here. For one, he has a lot of utility for most scenarios you can cook up in the average Dota 2 lane. More importantly, after the Enchantress nerf, he has become the top lane counter to Dark Seer.

B tier: Lich, Ancient Apparition, Enchantress, Elder Titan, Clockwerk, Shadow Demon, Silencer

A tier: Oracle, Venomancer, Rubick, Jakiro, Disruptor

S tier: Undying, Techies, Spirit Breaker

A standout mention has to be made for Undying. He was the most contested hero in the Riyadh Masters, checking all the boxes that the meta demands from a support. Decay absolutely wrecks duo-melee lanes, while Tombstone can easily set up for first blood and follow-up kills with a Blood Grenade.

On top of everything else, Tombstone is the most powerful save in the game that can bail a core out of all the scary ultimates, including Chronosphere, Doom, Black Hole, and even Ice Blast.

Dota 2 midlane tier list for August 2023

Snapfire is among the most-picked midlaners in Dota 2 patch 7.33e (Image via Valve)

The midlaner role is probably the one Dota 2 area that has not changed rapidly with the budding 7.33e meta. In essence, this role is often the biggest factor in making or breaking the tempo of a team composition, and pre-emptively paves the road to a favorable midgame.

For this factor, the midlaners leading up to the highly anticipated 7.34 are the playmakers. The criteria to qualify for this is some form of mobility and early item timings that cannot be easily slowed down.

The Spirit heroes have historically been great at this. Ember Spirit fits the bill perfectly if he is not countered in lane. A case can also be made for Storm Spirit, who still needs a Pugna or a Keeper of the Light to keep his mana pool topped off.

B tier: Puck, Storm Spirit, Meepo, Zeus, Queen of Pain, Puck, Tinker

A tier: Windranger, Ember Spirit, Pangolier, Leshrac, Templar Assassin

S tier: Primal Beast, Snapfire, Timbersaw

As we saw back-to-back in the Bali Major and the Riyadh Masters, Snapfire and Primal Beast absolutely dominate the meta out of specialty picks like Pangolier. They both have extremely scary midgame timings where they can tear apart a team fight and have late-game scaling options.

Dota 2 offlane hero tier list for August 2023

Legion Commander is one of the few Dota 2 heroes that can play a carry role from the offlane (Image via Valve)

Oddly enough, the offlaner's role in the current Dota 2 paradigm is the most flexible right now. The aura items have been nerfed across the board from the Lima Major days, but remnants of it are present enough for these items to still be viable.

The most prominent trend to affect this role is the near-extinction of the sacrificial offlaner. With more overall static farm in the map than ever, games now often have a secondary core to double as a pseudo-carry.

Depending on what type of role the midlane hero branches into, the offlaner can either play its legacy utility role or become a second carry themselves. In the utility end of the spectrum, the ilk of Beastmaster and Underlord can still stack aura items to group up early.

The interesting addendum to this is a hybrid Dota 2 role that can do a bit of both. Broodmother and Lycan, for example, play their conventional push-heavy role by building a Helm of the Dominator. On the other hand, due to their Universal attribute scaling, they can build damage items to dish it out themselves.

B tier: Enigma, Mars, Lycan, Underlord, Windranger, Meepo, Snapfire

A tier: Broodmother, Primal Beast, Tidehunter, Axe, Visage

S tier: Dark Seer, Legion Commander, Timbersaw

Beating out the Legion Commanders in public matchmaking, Dark Seer is definitely the star offlaner of the Dota 2 7.33e meta. In any lane without a dispel, Dark Seer can single-handedly zone enemy carries out of lane and gain a ton of net worth to build aura items early on.

Later, if the aura stacking still does not secure him the game, Dark Seer maintains a similar amount of impact late-game. Wall of Replica remains as strong in the late-game teamfights as ever, but more importantly, Normal Punch gives him far more potential in non-committal pokes.