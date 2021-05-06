The ultimate of any Dota 2 hero is their strongest skill. They are usually very potent in team fights, either in turning it around or in retreating from a bad engagement.

In this article, we shall list the top 5 ultimate abilities in Dota 2 for team fights.

Top 5 team fight abilities in Dota 2

#5 Epicenter (Sand King)

After channeling for 2 seconds, Sand King sends a disturbance into the earth, causing it to shudder violently. All enemies caught within range will take damage and become slowed. Each subsequent pulse increases the radius in which damage is dealt.

The pulses persist, even after Sand King's death, causing radial damage. This devastating ultimate has a very high cooldown of 120/110/100 seconds. Players use it very cautiously, but once it lands between a teamfight, there's no escaping it.

#4 Song of the Siren (Naga Siren)

All enemies in range of the Naga Siren are put into a magical stasis where they cannot act or be attacked.

The video shows a devastating set-up by Invictus Gaming, where Chen "Zhou" Yao perfectly sets it up on the entire team of Natus Vincere.

This was a recipe for disaster, had it not been for the excellent plays by Clement "Puppey" Ivanov and Danil "Dendi" Ishutin.

The Naga Siren Ultimate gives the perfect setup to initiate a teamfight in a game of Dota 2, as well as escaping them.

#3 Ravage (Tidehunter)

Tidehunter slams the ground, causing tentacles to erupt in all directions, damaging and stunning all nearby enemy units in a game of Dota 2.

This spell is usually used to initiate team fights in a game of Dota 2, where the opponent heroes are stunned for an extended period of time, unable to cast their spells or normal attacks unless they are quick to pop their Black King Bar.

#2 Echo Slam (Earthshaker)

When Earthshaker casts his Echo Slam, shockwaves travel through the ground, damaging enemy units. Each enemy hit causes an echo of damage to nearby units. Real heroes cause two echoes.

Combined with any other damage dealer, this spell is sure to win team fights. This spell causes more damage if there are enemy heroes, creeps or illusions nearby. The more the number of units, the more the damage.

A well-timed echo slam and a well-placed fissure can reverse the fate of any team fight in any game of Dota 2.

#1 Black Hole (Enigma)

Enigma summons a vortex that sucks nearby enemy units into its center. Enemies affected by Black Hole cannot move, attack, or cast spells.

Enigma usually blinks in, uses his Black King Bar so that he is not stunned and casts the black hole on the most valued enemy target, usually the opponent carry and some others with it.

A well placed black hole can turn the tide of any game. The most recent match between OG and Tundra Esports saw OG give up a significant lead when Jingjun "Sneyking" Wu cast an excellent black hole on Anathan "Ana" Pham and Topias "Topson" Miika Taavitsainen after they were caught out of position.

That turned the tide of the match and Tundra went on to win the Dota 2 game