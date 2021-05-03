Top 5 roaming supports in Dota 2

Roaming heroes are some of the most fun-to-play heroes in Dota 2. Players can simply run around the map aimlessly ganking an enemy hero and there.

Jesse "Jerax" Vainikka is a name most Dota 2 players have heard of. He made a career out of roaming and is probably the greatest position-4 player to ever play Dota 2. Most roaming heroes are played as position-4s, although some position-5 heroes can also roam.

In patch 7.29c of Dota 2, roaming heroes are just as important. A well-timed gank on the enemy mid-laner or carry can change the course of the game.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the opinions of the author.

The 5 best roaming supports in Dota 2

Some honorable mentions go to Clockwerk, Tusk, Spirit Breaker, and Bounty Hunter.

These three heroes are good roamers but not good enough to trouble the top 5.

#5 - Tiny

Tiny is one of the most relevant heroes in the Dota 2 pro scene. Rarely out of the meta thanks to his tool kit, Tiny works best either as a mid-laner or as a roaming support. Jerax made this hero his own during The International 9, playing it for thee out of four games in the grand final.

Tiny doesn't need items to be useful. His skills are good enough on their own and Blink Dagger is pretty much the hero's only core item. As a result, players have the freedom to wander around the map looking for openings. If Tiny manages to get on top of an enemy hero, that hero's fate will be sealed and the lane lost.

#4 - Pudge

Pudge is the most popular hero in Dota 2. Pudge has an all-time pick rate of 34.39% and is the most picked hero of all time in Dota 2 pubs. He can be played as a mid-laner, off-laner, or support. However, the strongest position for Pudge is as a roaming support.

Although the pros rarely pick Pudge, he can be a very effective roamer in pubs. A successful Meat Hook allows players to get a virtually guaranteed kill on an enemy hero. Pudge also doesn't need items to be useful so players can roam around the map using Smoke of Deceit, trying to land hooks.

#3 - Mirana

Mirana is one of the best roaming supports in Dota 2. Her second skill, Sacred Arrow, is a long-distance arrow that can stun enemies for up to five seconds. This ability makes her an amazing ganker as very few heroes can live through being stunned for five seconds in the early game.

She can also be played as a mid-laner but roaming support is her strongest role. Players can leave the lane early and try to land arrows all over the map. Her ultimate, Moonlight Shadow, turns Mirana and her allies invisible. This is also an amazing ganking ability and can be used to secure team fights.

#2 - Earth Spirit

Earth Spirit is the most iconic roamer in Dota 2's pro scene. The hero has insane long-range disabling abilities and can do pretty much anything possible in Dota 2. Jerax's Earth Spirit became legendary when he began doing absurd things with the hero causing Valve to nerf the hero specifically for one single player.

Earth Spirit's abilities allow him to slow, stun, silence, and deal damage from a huge distance. He doesn't need any items to become useful and can just roam all over the map using his skills and being a nuisance to the enemy. A good Earth Spirit player can win games alone as a support.

#1 - Earthshaker

Earthshaker is one of the most iconic heroes in Dota 2 history. The hero was responsible for EG's victory at The International 5 and has played crucial roles in every TI since. Jerax's performance with the hero at TI8's upper bracket final was one of the greatest performances by an individual player in Dota 2 history.

Fissure is one of the best skills in the game as it can block off enemies in an unfavorable position, which can often mean certain death. Players can roam around the map, stacking camps and looking for enemies out of position. Well-placed fissures can secure kills and put Earthshaker's team in the lead.

