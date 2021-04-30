Top 5 iconic plays in the history of Dota 2 esports

Dota 2 is a game where a breathtaking play can change the course of the match.

There have been a lot of great plays made during the long 10 year course of Dota 2, in different tournaments. Some of them have been forever etched in the heart of the Dota 2 fans.

Iconic Dota 2 plays

#1 Fountain Hook (Natus Vincere vs Tong'Fu)

The most iconic moment in the history of Dota 2 as an esports is the Fountain Hook. This was orchestrated by two of the greatest Dota 2 minds of all time, Danil "Dendi" Ishutin and Clement "Puppey" Ivanov.

The game was almost at the hands of Tong'Fu, when the genius play took place. Puppey, on his Chen, used his Divine Favor ability, which teleports the targeted ally hero back to the fountain after 6 seconds, on Dendi's Pudge.

Dendi would then use his Meat Hook to catch any one of his opponent's heroes, and they would go to the fountain along with Dendi. He did that to the enemy heroes a lot of times, and it terrified the Tong'Fu players. Na'Vi won the game, which was one of the most miraculous turnarounds in the history of Dota 2.

#2 Arc Warden Magnetic Field 43 HP Ancient Defense (Team Nigma vs Alliance)

Magnetic Field, the second ability of Arc Warden, generates a circular distortion field of magnetic energy that protects allied heroes and buildings within it by evading attacks coming from outside the field.

Amer "Miracle" Al- Barkawi abused this ability to defend his ancient against all 5 players of the Dota 2 roster of Alliance. When the Ancient of Team Nigma was on 43 HP, Miracle set up Magnetic Fields back to back and wiped out the entire Team of Alliance. He then made what was probably one of the smartest Divine Rapier purchases of all time.

He bulldozed through the buildings of Alliance, winning the game of Dota 2 for Team Nigma.

#3 CEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEB

The famous chatwheel of "CEEEEEEEEEEEEB" originated in the Grand Finals of The International 8.

OG were in a dire situation as their carry player, Anathan "Ana" Pham, was surrounded by the opposing players and was falling low on his Phantom Lancer. Ceb was already dead back then.

He bought back, teleported to the bottom lane and blinked in between 3 of the opposing players and used his Berserker's Call to taunt three of them towards himself.

He managed to land the Culling Blade on two of them before he fell.

#4 IG.Ferrari_430 killing an invisible Broodmother

Luo "Ferrari_430" Feichi is one of the most legendary Dota 2 mid-laners of all time. In The International 2, when he was playing his signature hero, Lanaya, the Templar Assassin, he killed a Broodmother who was invisible.

He targeted the creeps who were nearby, and killed the opposing Broodmother with the deflecting Psi-Blades.

#5 Sumail Aegis snatch DAC 2015

Syed Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan, the youngest ever TI Champion, and the undisputed "King" of the mid-lane, had the game of his life in this game.

He died three times in lane, went to other lanes, came back from the farm deficiency and carried the game.