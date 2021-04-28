Humblegod reigns supreme as OG defeat Hellbear Smashers' Dota 2 roster

Anathan "Ana" Pham continued his streak of fountain-farming enemy heroes in Dota 2 as OG took the series 2-1 against Hellbear Smashers.

Marcus "Ace" Hoelgaard, the carry player for Hellbear Smashers, had an excellent game 2 on his Wraith King, but sadly, the collective force of OG was too much for them to handle.

Summer intern found a second part time job#DreamOG https://t.co/CZcCbpgTha — OG (@OGesports) April 27, 2021

OG were in a pretty tight spot before Ana came in, as they could not qualify for the Singapore Major. After the previous DPC season concluded, Yeik "MidOne" Zhang was removed and it was weeks until they revealed that their two-time International winner carry, Ana aka Humblegod, was back.

They seem to be in fine form after Ana's return, and this match was an example of how good he is as a carry.

The Dota 2 roster of OG return to winning ways against the Hellbear Smashers

#1 Game 1 of Dota 2 between OG and Hellbear Smashers

The match 1 draft (Image via DreamLeague)

Johan "n0tail" Sundstein , the captain and hard-support of OG, played an excellent saving support as Oracel, and OG took the game with relative ease.

Advertisement

Ana, or as he calls himself now, Humblegod, was back doing what he does best, killing enemies inside their fountain.

This time around, he had a lot of saves to favor him, like Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen's Ethereal Blade, n0tail's False Promise, and his own ultimate, Shadow Dance which makes him untargetable for a few seconds in Dota 2.

Before we go to bed, we'll leave you with the recipe for the perfect Fountain Water tomatoes: #DreamOG pic.twitter.com/mxOgWZ5WJ7 — OG (@OGesports) April 27, 2021

Ana finished the game with a dominating 15/2/11 KDA.

#2 Game 2 of Dota 2 between OG and Hellbear Smashers

The match 2 draft (Image via DreamLeague)

Spectre is a hero who is weak in the laning phase of Dota 2. In order to enable the legendary Ana Spectre, who is revered for being the scariest carry in the later game, OG set up a tri-lane in their safe lane.

This left Sebastian "Ceb" Debs' Elder Titan alone in their offlane, thus allowing Ace's Wraith King farm freely.

Advertisement

Ace manged to hit his item timings, and made the game look easy for Hellbear Smashers. Daniel "StormStormer" Schoetzau also had a stellar performance as his Leshrac, keeping Topson under control.

Ace finished the game with a score of 14/0/10, thus securing the game for Hellbear Smashers.

#3 Game 3 of Dota 2 between OG and Hellbear Smashers

The match 3 draft (Image via DreamLeague)

Casters and viewers were extremely surprised to see Ace pick up the Arc Warden in game 3. Arc Warden is a carry that people just don't play a lot.

Ana picked Anti-Mage and it was gearing up to be a battle of the tower push as Topson also picked Troll Warlord. The two cores of OG were excellent tower pushers in the game of Dota 2, but so is Arc Warden.

As it turned out, the two teams had had a prolonged teamfight in front of the Roshan pit for the Aegis of the Immortals. OG won that fight, and took Roshan.

Then they sieged the high ground of the opponent's base, and finished the game quickly. Though Arc Warden and Rasmus "rASmus" Filipsen on his Underlord tried to defend, their efforts were in vain in front of a fully farmed Troll Warlord and Anti-Mage.