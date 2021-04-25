Top 5 broken support heroes in Dota 2 7.29b

Dota 2 7.29b was released just over a week ago. Since then, players have figured out which heroes are absolutely broken in the current meta.

The pro scene is mostly Beastmaster right now, with a dash of Sand King here and there. The reigns of Puck and Death Prophet have ended. All four of these heroes either were or became mid heroes.

On this list, the focus will be on the support role, which is the most overlooked position in Dota 2. They make subtle plays that go under the radar and are missed by most viewers and players alike.

The right player can make any supporting hero look broken, but in Dota 2 7.29b, some heroes truly are broken.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the opinions of the author, and all statistics have been taken from Dotabuff.com

Five most broken support heroes in Dota 2

Before the actual top five, some honorable mentions must go to Snapfire, Warlock, and Earth Spirit. All three Dota 2 heroes are currently being spammed by pros and pub players alike but aren't quite as broken as the five below.

#1 - IO

IO is still broken, and this hero's fundamental concept is something that cannot be properly balanced. He appears regularly in high-ranking pubs and is a common sight in the SEA DPC league.

He has one of the lowest win rates in the game at the moment, but that is not a proper reflection of this hero's strengths.

How to play IO

Players can start in the lane with regen for the carry and max Tether and Overcharge. They must use Relocate only if the carry is dying or wants to try and get kills on the enemy. After the carry leaves the lane, IO can stack camps and relocate to fights on the map to help out the team and get assist gold.

Players must rush Mekansm, as after completing the item, IO's saving potential is higher than any other hero in Dota 2. Positioning is everything for him. He must stick with the carry and not get picked off first in team fights. Players can upgrade Mekansm to Guardian Greaves, and after that, Solar Crest or Holy Locket are the best options.

If the game goes late and IO reaches level 25, a casual Desolator or Maelstrom will massively increase the team's damage output via the level 25 attacking talent. A Heart of Tarrasque is also insane on IO as it provides unlimited healing.

#4 - Tusk

Tusk is one of the most picked heroes across most regions in the DPC leagues. He has a low win rate, but it increases massively in higher skill brackets.

Tusk is one of the only heroes in Dota 2 that can save, catch, disable and deal massive damage as support.

How to play Tusk

Tusk is one of the strongest level 1 heroes. Players can skill Tag Team and run at enemies trying to collect bounties to get the first blood. They can take a point off every skill and max Tag Team first.

Tusk players should also run at the enemy's support whenever they are out of position. He is a very strong ganker, so a rotation to mid at the 6-minute mark is suggested.

After making boots, Solar Crest is an excellent item as it increases the damage dealt by both Tag Team and Walrus Punch. Blink Dagger allows Tusk to save his carries from a distance and even enables the hero to initiate fights against enemy heroes.

Aghanim's Scepter is a tremendous late-game item, as its repositioning ability allows Tusk's team to get pick-offs. Snowball allows Tusk not to get caught in bad positions, and this synergy between all his abilities makes Tusk one of the most broken support heroes in Dota 2 7.29b.

