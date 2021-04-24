How to play Luna in Dota 2 7.29b

Luna is one of the hardest carries in Dota 2. She is a very capable laner and can recover her farm in the jungle if she has a bad lane.

Luna has the ability to cause devastating amounts of damage to enemy heroes and buildings once she gets enough farm.

Even though she can be seen as a tempting target for enemy heroes, Luna is capable of maintaining a solid early game laning presence due to her 1st skill, Lucent Beams, a low-mana cost, low-cooldown nuke, and her Lunar Blessing aura, which grants all nearby allied heroes an increase in their attack damage.

During mid-game, she becomes far more formidable with Moon Glaives, allowing her to instantly delete entire creep waves with two to three attacks. Eclipse, her ultimate, can very quickly kill any hero if they are unfortunate enough to face it in its entirety.

Tips to play Luna as a carry in Dota 2

Since Luna has no means of surviving ganks, she is usually played as a safe lane carry, with a support hero. Her Lunar Blessing increases the attack damage from ally support, making lane harassment easier.

Luna can have significant kill capacity by leveling up Lucent Beam to enhance her ultimate ability, Eclipse.

Luna is an extremely strong pusher, especially when attacking barracks, as her Moon Glaives will bounce between multiple buildings with each attack.

Because of this, Luna should be present when the team is taking down towers in a game of Dota 2.

Advertisement

#1 Starting Items for Luna in Dota 2

(Image via Valve - Dota 2)

It is advised to start with regeneration and stat items, like Iron Branch, Tango and Slippers of Agility.

Luna, being an Agility hero, requires Wraith Bands, which will improve her chances of getting last hits in the lane. It is usually suggested to make two wraith bands, but depending on the lane, one is also good.

#2 Farming Item for Luna in Dota 2

The mask of madness build from a Morbid Mask and a Quarterstaff (Image via Dota 2 wiki)

Luna usually goes for a Mask of Madness as her primary farming item, which grants bonus attack speed on the active, but silences the hero. It also grants passive Lifesteal. This, along with Luna's passive Moon-Glaives skill, allows her to clear ancient creep stacks with ease within 10 minutes into the game.

Advertisement

#3 Core items for Luna in Dota 2

Power Treads increase attributes and attack speed to increase Luna's damage output.

Dragon Lance is among the most cost-effective items in the game of Dota 2, providing strength and agility at a reasonable price.

The range increase is particularly nice on Luna since her own range is poor and she has no mobility tools to help her get in reach of enemies except her high movement speed. The item is also useful for early-mid game pushing and fighting.

Manta Style is the core item in most games of Dota 2 on Luna, giving her damage, health, and bonus move speed. Since Manta Style's illusions obtain Moon Glaives' passive, they are useful for pushing and increasing damage output.

Black King Bar improves Luna's survivability with spell immunity, countering enemy disables, and strength.

Butterfly offers a great mixture of heavy damage and survivability, giving Luna bonus attack speed, damage, armor, and evasion.

Satanic gives Luna some much-needed survivability in a game of Dota 2, offering her a burst heal to live through immense amounts of damage in fights.

Advertisement

Luna is capable of dealing an immense amount of damage in fights, and is an insane tower pusher.Her Aghanim Scepter also allows her to deal much more focused damage on any particular hero, which is also a good item in the late game of Dota 2.