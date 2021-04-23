Sumail returns to professional Dota 2 as Boxi's stand-in for Team Liquid

Samuel "Boxi" Svahn, the off-laner for the Dota 2 roster of Team Liquid, has announced that he will be taking a break from Dota 2 to be with his family.

While there is no clear announcement regarding what exactly is the reason behind his temporary departure, the Dota 2 community is ecstatic to welcome back the King of Mid-Lane, Syed Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan, as informed by Team Liquid's Twitter handle.

Please send your support to @boxi98 and his family, and to @SumaaaaiL as well for stepping in while Boxi is on leave. pic.twitter.com/cObCV1NPH0 — Team Liquid (@TeamLiquid) April 23, 2021

Dota 2 community gets to see SumaiL back in action

Arguably the world's finest Storm Spirit player, SumaiL's return to professional Dota 2 was only a matter of time. SumaiL, the youngest international champion of all time, in his day, can trash any opposing laner.

While it is still unclear which role he will be fulfilling in Team Liquid, the Dota 2 community can only predict that he will sometimes play in his signature mid-lane.

Team Liquid is a very versatile team, who have cores that can play in any position if the match demands.

Michael "m'iCKe" Vu, the carry, has been seen swapping roles with the designated mid-laner Maximilian "qojqva" Bröcker. Boxi has also been seen playing mid-lane with his signature Outworld Destroyer, which also gives rise to rumors of SumaiL returning to mid-lane.

Advertisement

SumaiL has also played in Boxi's most commonly played off-lane position while he played for OG, as the stand-in for Sebastian "Ceb" Debs.

SumaiL, a TI champion at the tender age of 16 is one of the most revered players in the history of competitive Dota 2. He was rumored to be returning for Team Nigma as well, when they benched their mid-laner Omar "w33" Aliwi.

Boxi did not disclose his reason for absence, but there is no less speculation about why he decided to spend time with his family instead of helping his team in the DPC Season 2 2021.

Nonetheless, it would be very interesting to see his form before TI, and he would be open to scouts as he is just a stand-in for Boxi. Should any team be unfortunate enough to lose their mid/off lane player, they will probably be open to picking up SumaiL.