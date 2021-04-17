Top 5 Dota 2 mid laners to keep an eye on in the 2021 DPC Season 2

Dota 2 players worldwide are looking to showcase their talents in the ongoing second season of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC).

The multiplayer online battle arena, by Valve, has created heavy tension at an international level. Soon after the ONE Esports Singapore Major 2021 ended, everyone fixed their eyes on the DPC Season 2.

Dota 2 fans have certain expectations from some of the leading mid-laners to outclass their opponents this season. So here's a look at the top 5 mid-laners watch out for at the ongoing DPC Season 2.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Dota 2 mid laners to watch out in DPC Season 2

#5 - Zhou "Emo" Yi - Invictus Gaming

Emo recently won both the Singapore Major and Dota Pro Circuit 2021: S1 - China Upper Division. It will be interesting to witness the Chinese Dota 2 professional player in the second DPC season.

The mid laner from Invictus Gaming has got everyone’s hopes high. He is arguably the best contemporary mid laner from the Chinese region.

#4 - Lu "Somnus丶M" Yao - Elephant

He is probably one of the top mid-lane players of all time, previously also known as "Maybe." Somnus was formerly a part of PSG.LGD, and is now the powerhouse of Team Elephant.

Somnus has already won two spring titles, MarsTV Dota 2 2015 Chinese League and i-league Season 3, and will look to add to his trophy kitty.

#3 - Topias Miikka "Topson" Taavitsainen - OG

The invincible Finnish mid-player of Team OG has a 100 percent success rate at The International. Since bursting onto the scene in 2018, Topson has shattered every challenge he faced in Dota 2 with his iconic and unorthodox mid-lane plays.

He mostly plays with heroes like Monkey King, Arc Warden, and Invoker but is not afraid of flaunting a pocket Pugna, Tidehunter, or even a mid Bristleback.

#2 - Jean Pierre "Chris Luck" Gonzales - Beastcoast

Chris Luck is regarded as the dark horse from South America who is always packing a surprise for his opponents. He has been the backbone of Beastcoast since 2019.

Especially with untraditional picks like Broodmother and Tinker, this player can be an absolute game-changer for the team in the DPC Season 2.

#1 - Abed Azel L. Yusop - Evil Geniuses

Despite starting his Dota 2 career in 2014, Abed emerged as one of the top mid-laners in the Southeast Asian region. He became the first player to reach the 11,000 solo MMR in 2020.

Abed is known for playing with his signature mid-laner heroes, Meepo, Puck, Storm Spirit and Invoker. It will be exciting to see the player make a comeback after losing in the finals of the recent Singapore Major. He was also tilted by Invictus Gaming’s Emo with a bad-mannered “?” during the third game of the Grand Finals.