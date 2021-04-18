Top 5 Off Lane heroes in Dota 2 update 7.29b

There has been a complete overhaul in the ongoing meta and now Dota 2's 7.29b update has provided further changes to balance the gameplay of this iconic MOBA.

Due to this drastic shift, heroes like Beastmaster and Lycan have found themselves falling out of favor in recent updates. This article features five best off-lane heroes in Dota 2 7.29b who have a massive impact in every game they are in.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Best Off Lane heroes in Dota 2 update 7.29b

Timbersaw

Timbersaw has turned into an extremely strong off lane hero in Dota 2. Since the release of update 7.29, melee heroes like Faceless Void and Lifestealer have found themselves in a much better position.

However, Timbersaw is not only sustain-heavy but also his Timber Chain ability allows the hero to be extremely mobile, making it extremely difficult for the enemy safe-laner to have a stable farm during the early stages of a game in Dota 2.

Underlord

Apart from being one of the strongest laning heroes who also deals massive damage, Underlord can be one of the strongest play making heroes in Dota 2 thanks to his ultimate ability. Dark Rift allows Underlord to open a portal on an allied unit or building to teleport everyone located within a specific radius of the hero to the target location.

This allows Underlord to be not only an extremely strong playmaker, but also grants the hero an ability to save his team mates from dying in a bad team fight. Additionally, Underlord's Firestorm ability makes it extremely difficult for enemy heroes to close down on this off-laner, making him a constant threat to the opponent's safe-laner.

Tidehunter

Apart from all the memes that had surfaced following The International 9, Tidehunter is the most reliable off-laner in Dota 2 7.29b. Apart from Kraken Shell being an extremely strong defensive ability, Tidehunter's Anchor Smash and Ravage are extremely strong team fight abilities that turn can the outcome of a fight.

Considering all these factors as well as the rate at which the hero has been appearing in the ongoing DPC season, it seems safe to say that Tidehunter will definitely make his presence felt as an off-lane hero in Dota 2 7.29b.

Dawnbreaker

The latest hero to be added to Dota 2's pool of 100+ heroes, Dawnbreaker not only features an extremely high per-level strength gain but also an ultimate ability which allows her to come to the aid of her allies anywhere across the map.

Apart from all this, the hero is extremely good at setting up plays for her team with the help of her Starbreaker and Celestial Hammer abilities. Given that the hero is not yet available in professional matches, it is certainly a very strong pick in public lobbies.

Doom

Although some might argue that Doom's recent buffs make the hero more suitable as a mid-lane hero, the hero has always been one of the strongest off-lane heroes in Dota 2 and if anything, all the buffs have cemented his position as the same.

Apart from receiving a notable buff to his abilities, Doom's ultimate ability can simply remove an enemy hero from a team fight. Additionally, the hero is also extremely efficient at setting up ganks and pick-offs against unsuspecting enemies. All of these factors combine to make Doom one of the strongest off-lane heroes in Dota 2 7.29b.