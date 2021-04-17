Top 5 support heroes in Dota 2 7.29b

Dota 2 7.29b released earlier today and a number of support heroes were blessed by Icefrog in the form of a notable buff.

Having said that, the support role is extremely underrated and often disregarded in a game of Dota 2. However, it is often these unnoticed support heroes who turn the entire tide of a team fight with a well-timed ability. This article features the top five support heroes in Dota 2 7.29b who can turn a match on its head.

Best support heroes in Dota 2 7.29b

Magnus

Although this strength-based hero is more commonly seen in the off-lane or mid-lane role, the recent buffs to Magnus' Empower ability, combined with the nerfs applied to the Battle Fury, makes the hero an optimal fit for the hard support role.

The hero's power to change the course of an entire team fight with a well-timed cast of his ultimate ability, makes him an all-rounder for the hard support role in Dota 2 7.29b.

Earthshaker

Although the Bull Demon did not receive any notable changes in recent patches, Earthshaker remains one of the most consistent and dependable roamers in Dota 2. From a long-range Fissure to block the enemy's path to a well-timed five-hero Echo Slam, Earthshaker's arsenal allows the hero to be useful in every possible situation.

Having said that, Earthshaker is also extremely good against meta heroes like Phantom Lancer and Lycan, making him an exceptional choice in Dota 2 7.29b.

Hoodwink

One of the most recent heroes to be added to Dota 2, Hoodwink has been an exceptional addition, be that as a damage dealer, or an extremely elusive disabler. Hoodwink has made it clear that she is a very fierce hero. Having said that, she received multiple buffs in Dota 2 7.29b, making her an even stronger opponent to deal with.

Apart from receiving a damage buff to Acorn Shot and various talent tree bonuses, Hoodwink has also received a notable per-level strength gain, making the hero even more durable in Dota 2 7.29b.

Shadow Demon

Arguably one of the most annoying heroes in Dota 2, Shadow Demon is able to banish a specific hero from the map for a short duration. Once this duration ends, the hero is released, as Shadow Demon spawns two illusions of the same hero, which move and attack enemies for a while.

Additionally, Shadow Demon is capable of dispelling heroes while also dealing massive bursts of damage. However, the new update granted massive buffs to the hero, making him even stronger at early levels. Needless to say, Shadow Demon could soon become one of the most picked heroes in Dota 2 7.29b.

Lina

After having secured her spot as a dependable support, Lina received massive buffs with the release of Dota 2 7.29b. Apart from receiving bonuses to her Light Strike Array and Fiery Soul abilities, Lina also witnessed a 0.3 increase in her per-level agility gain. The bonus agility gain will further boost her in-game armor as well as attack speed.

Lina has always been an extremely strong hero in Dota 2. Boasting a skillset that features a disable, two bursts of damage, and a passive ability that grants attack speed, makes Lina a formidable foe in Dota 2. Considering the added buffs to the hero in Dota 2 7.29b, Lina is simply going to turn even more formidable.