Dota 2 update 7.29b: Major changes to Lycan, Lina, Phantom Lancer, and more

After the introduction of Dawnbreaker in 7.29, Dota 2 players received the 7.29b update a few hours ago.

The 7.29b Gameplay Update has been released https://t.co/TaC45hW5fu — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) April 17, 2021

Update 7.29 had proven to be a mixed bag for Dota 2 players as various heroes had been labeled as "broken" and required some much-needed balancing. The release of update 7.29b is expected to do just that, and considering the patch notes, it seems like that is what this update intends to deliver.

Ranging from providing buffs to heroes like Lycan and Lina, who had fallen out of favor since the release of update 7.29, to handing out much-needed nerfs to heroes like Phantom Lancer and Lifestealer, update 7.29b will give much-needed stability for the ongoing DPC season.

Here are some of the notable changes in Dota 2's update 7.29b.

Most notable changes in Dota 2 update 7.29b

Huskar

Advertisement

After being labeled one of the biggest winners in update 7.29, Huskar has received some much-needed nerfs to balance him in Dota 2. Apart from reducing the hero's overall agility and gain per level, Huskar's Life Break and Berserker's Blood have received notable nerfs.

Additionally, Huskar's talent tree in Dota 2 has also witnessed game-changing nerfs at levels 15 and 20. This would make playing against this hero a lot less scary than what had turned out to be in update 7.29.

Lycan

Lycan had become one of the most non-played heroes in Dota 2 after the release of update 7.29, which also saw the removal of the Necronomicon from the list of in-game items. It used to be a core item for Lycan, and needless to say, its removal from Dota 2 caused a massive drop in Lycan's pick rate.

However, Valve has chosen to address the issue in update 7.29b as the DPC season starts to heat up. Considering that Lycan was one of the most dependable carry heroes in recent history, he has received various buffs to make him playable again.

Advertisement

Ranging from handing out buffs to Lycan's summoned wolves to adding multiple buffs to the hero's talent tree in Dota 2, the developers are trying their best to make Lycan one of the best carry heroes, like it used to be.

Phantom Lancer

Phantom Lancer has always been one of the scarier heroes in Dota 2. Having an entire army of illusions charging from the shadows is a sight that many would like to avoid in Dota 2.

Considering how strong and buffed the hero had become after update 7.29, it seems evident that the nerfs would be equally heavy for this hero.

Apart from having his base stats reduced, Phantom Lancer also witnessed notable nerfs to his Spirit Lance and Phantom Rush abilities. Additionally, the hero's talent tree in Dota 2 has also been slightly reworked to alter his in-game timings.

Lina

Advertisement

Having fallen out of her role as a mid-laner, Lina had become a regular support hero in Dota 2. However, the buffs being applied to the hero with update 7.29b are very likely to bring her back to the mid lane.

Apart from handing out a notable increase in Lina's per-level agility gain, the hero also features aggressive buffs to her Light Strike Array and Fiery Soul ability.

It shouldn't surprise anyone if Lina becomes one of the most picked mid-lane heroes in the ongoing DPC season.