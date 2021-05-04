Top 5 tips for Carry players in Dota 2 7.29c

Carry players are the ones who get most of the spotlight in Dota 2. They take up most of the resources in the map, they take towers, get into fights and win the game for your team.

Apparently, playing carry is fairly simple, the player just has to farm and farm to get his items before he can join the fights. In reality, the carry player has to stay alive in the lane, push out lanes whilst taking farm, and do a lot of other things.

Tips for carry players in Dota 2 patch 7.29c

#1 Buying regeneration items in lane

Regeneration and Stats items (Image via Valve Dota 2)

Regeneration is crucial in the laning stages of the game. The carry hero will constantly be harassed by the enemy Off-lane players, so he will need a lot of regen. The carry hero will also need to use his spells to get the last hits, or to escape when the other players gank him. So, mana regeneration is also an extremely necessary resource to purchase.

#2 Taking Lane creeps

Safe Lane of the Radiant Side (Image via u/Eyosss on Reddit)

The carry player usually goes to the neutral camp farms after the laning stage is over in a game of Dota 2. It is also important to farm the lane creeps whenever they are under the ally wards.

This is mostly because the lane needs to be pushed out towards the enemy towers. Lane creeps also give more XP and gold than the neutral creeps of Dota 2, thus making it extremely important to farm them whenever possible.

#3 Drawing creep aggro while in lane

When the lane creeps are fighting each other in a game of Dota 2, the carry player can draw their aggro, which makes it easier to secure the last hits.

It's fairly simple: the carry hero just has to perform an attack command on any enemy hero unit, while the creeps have vision on the particular carry hero.

The creeps then start to attack the hero, and players can draw them close to towers to secure the last hits.

#4 Using spells to secure last hits

Though it is mostly suggested to use normal attacks to secure the last hits on creeps, one should definitely use spells available in their arsenal to secure last hits on ranged or siege creeps.

Spells usually do more damage than normal attacks, hence one should consider using them to secure last hits in Dota 2. Since the range and siege creeps give more XP and gold than melee creeps, securing them is essential, even if you have to cast spells to do so.

#5 After winning a teamfight, Push Towers

Pushing Towers (Image via GosuGamers)

This is one of the most important reasons why teams lose even though they are ahead in net-worth. Pushing towers is one of the most important things to do in Dota 2. The roadway to the opponent Ancient are blocked by the towers.

After winning a teamfight in Dota 2, players might just get an adrenaline rush and go back to the jungle to get more farm and get more kills in the next fight.

What should be done instead is push out the lanes, and if possible take the towers as some enemy heroes still wouldn't have respawned.