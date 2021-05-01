Dota 2 is a team game. Five players in each team fight to secure victory, but sometimes a player can take it upon himself to make the magic happen.

Dota 2's esports scene has been flourishing for nearly 10 years. Ever since the first international took place in 2011, Dota 2 has been one of the biggest esports in the world.

Over the years, players have pulled off some stellar individual plays. From spectacularly killing an enemy to winning games single-handedly, Dota 2 players have done it all over the last 10 years.

Solo kills are special in Dota 2. Seeing a player get a solo kill on an enemy core hero is very rare in Dota 2. The timing, positioning, and reflexes of the player must be on point to make such rare plays.

Top 5 solo kills in Dota 2 history

Some honorable mentions must go to:

Mushi's Shado Fiend solo killing Burning's Weaver when Orange Esports faced Team DK at TI3.

Crit's Dark Willow solo killing a mid-puck at Dreamleague Stockholm Major.

Jerax's Earthspirit solo killing Puppey's invisible Bounty Hunter at Epicenter 2018.

#5 - W33ha's slowest kill ever on MidOne

At The International 2018, Team Secret faced Pain Gaming in the group stages. Pain Gaming's mid-laner, W33ha, absolutely dominated Secret's mid-laner, MidOne. W33's Invoker took a 3-level lead over MidOne's Drow Ranger.

W33 attempted to kill MidOne using a Cold Snap and Deafening Blast, but MidOne lived on just 70 health points and was forced to walk back to the base. W33 invoked the Sunstrike, a global pure damage nuke, and waited.

After what seemed like an eternity, W33 finally used the sunstrike inside Team Secret's fountain, perfectly timing it and killing MidOne, who spent the last 30 seconds desperately trying to avoid the sunstrike.

#4 - Topson deletes Ame

OG faced PSG.LGD at The International 8's upper bracket final. Topson played Pugna while Ame played Drow Ranger. In the late game, Ame was forced to buy back to defend PSG.LGD's base and couldn't afford to die back.

With a sentry advantage, Topson baited Ame into the trees and instantly blew him up using all of his skills and items in tandem. Veil of Discord and Decreptify amplified the damage provided by the Nether Blast and the Dagon, instantly killing the Drow Ranger before Ame could even react.

The dieback allowed OG to take two lanes of barracks and Roshan, securing the win.

#3 - Ferrari_430 kills RotK with blind guesses

At Beyond The Summit's 2012 World Tour, Invictus Gaming faced Team DK in an all-Chinese derby match. IG's Ferrari_430 played Templar Assassin, and DK's Rotk played Broodmother.

IG was dominating the game, forcing DK into adapting to a split pushing strategy. Rotk attempted to take a lane of barracks when IG was on the other side of the map, but Ferrari_430 teleported back and destroyed Rotk without even getting a proper look at him.

Templar Assassin's passive ability, Psi Blades, made TA's attacks bounce off the initial target, hitting other enemies behind it. Using the creep wave, Ferrari_430 hit three blind hits onto Rotk, killing him without ever laying eyes on him.

#2 - XBoct ruins Alliance's gank

The International 3's grand final between Navi and Alliance is widely considered to be one of the greatest Dota 2 matches ever. In game 5 of the series, Navi's Xboct played Alchemist in the safe lane.

In a risky play, Navi concentrated its heroes on the top half of the map, leaving Xboct alone in the bottom lane. Alliance attempted to take advantage of this and tried to kill Xboct with four heroes.

Against all odds, Xboct pulled off one of the greatest jukes in Dota 2 history, killing both Loda's Chaos Knight and AdmiralBulldog's Nature's prophet before dying. The crowd and the casters went absolutely crazy with the display of raw skill.

#1 - Miracle kills an invisible uuu9

At the Dota 2 Asia Championship 2017, Team Liquid faced Newbee in the group stage. Miracle played his signature Invoker while Uuu9 played Juggernaut.

Almost 30 minutes into the game, Miracle hid in the trees, allowing his Forged Spirits to push a tier-2 tower. Uuu9 tried to defend the tower by using his first skill, Bladefury, to kill the forged spirits. After doing so, Uuu9 used his Shadow Blade in an attempt to escape.

Miracle perfectly predicted the movements of the invisible Juggernaut and nailed him with a Tornado, Sunstrike, and Deafening Blast. A combination of the three spells killed the Juggernaut without Miracle ever laying eyes on him.

