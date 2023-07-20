5 best Dota 2 supports for patch 7.33e

Dota 2 patch 7.33e dropped this July after the Bali Major. These post-tournament patches can often significantly upset the meta by nerfing the most contested heroes and efficient items. This patch, however, is more lenient towards the current fight-heavy meta trend. The biggest hit on the patch was on Pugna, and it greatly neutered his ability to re-up his mana-hungry cores and keep the tempo alive.

Besides this, winners of this patch inthe position 4 and position 5 department are still familiar faces from the now-matured 7.33 meta. You will still see numerous Undyings and Techies picks in your ranked games, coupled with the Illusion carries and aura-building Offlaners.

If you are not caught up with the meta, the following list expands upon the most successful supports to pick and why.

Top 5 Dota 2 supports you should pick in patch 7.33e

5) Rubick

This is the most complex hero in the list, and yet potentially the most effective in terms of overall impact. Rubick thrives in any fight-heavy meta, and this one is no exception.

This hero also requires the broadest game knowledge of all supports due to its gimmick of stealing spells. All the popular picks of patch 7.33, perhaps barring only Enchantress, have a series of extremely handy spells that Rubick can make use of.

On top of the ability to steal spells, he makes them actively superior to their original versions. Not only does he gain extra spell amp from Arcane Supremacy, but the spells also have no cast time. This makes spells like Techies' Blast Off far more potent, eliminating the need to have secondary setup spells to land them.

The reason that Rubick will remain first-ban or first-pick material is not only his diversity, but also the prevalence of Universal heroes. Fade Bolt is a great waveclear, but in addition it is an invaluable percentage-based base damage reduction that hurts Universal heroes the most.

4) Venomancer

Support Venomancer has never been in a better spot than he is in the current Dota 2 patch. He has always been a solid counterpick against melee cores with no gap closers. This, admittedly, is a hit or miss angle. Some meta cores will be kitable, letting Venomancer harass them with impunity.

The Morphlings and the Slarks, on the other hand, can close the gap and turn it around if they have a dispel to work with. The real boon of a support Venomancer, however, is not solely reliant on his lane-dominating shenanigans.

If you can get to the wisdom rune at minute 7, it translates to a guaranteed level 6 in most games. The new ultimate, Noxious Plague, is a potent single-target kill ability that can turn a fight around when stacked with the Venomous Gale slow.

The hero also scales well into the late-game, thanks to the new Poison Nova re-implemented as an Aghanims ability. In classic Venomancer fashion, when the hero gets jumped and dies by multiple opponents, it sets up a great opportunity for counter-initiation due to the auto-casting Poison Nova.

Even when they win the initial battle of attrition, this guarantees that they will need to reset when the fight is over and they start dropping dangerously low. In other words, Poison Nova is one of the biggest tempo-killers for fight-heavy lineups in an otherwise even game.

3) Undying

Undying numbers among the most popular supports from patch 7.33d, and one of the top five most-contested heroes in the Bali Major. Against heroes without immediate burst potential, he is extremely durable at level one. If picked against dual-melee lineups, he almost always secures free-farm for his allied core in the early game.

The bigger reason why he is picked so much in the pro meta also has to do with Grab Ally. The new Shard ability on Tombstone, this nifty new tool turns Undying into a great save hero.

Dota 2 7.33e reworked the Shard ability and removed Grab Ally, but now Tombstone can directly be cast on allies in peril to automatically garisson them in. This means pre-emptive Tombstones can no longer save a single ally from Black Holes, but the added quality of life makes it more of a sidegrade.

Undying also gives his team a much easier time with Roshan, both defensively and offensively. The damage amplification from Flesh Golem also works on Roshan, while the zombies spawned by Tombstone can tank hits from him.

2) Techies

For the entirety of Dota 2 Pro Circuit Tour 3, Techies had been the most-picked hero both in Division 1 and Division 2. This also did not change in the Bali Major, where the hero remained an omnipresent dominant threat whenever it wasn't banned.

The reason for this success is the same in both organized games and public matchmaking. Simply put, Techies is the best offensive support in Dota 2 right now. The 7.33e patch nerfed its base damage, armor, and Stick Bomb cooldown, but not nearly enough to contest its supremacy in the current meta.

In early game, Techies still offers great harrass with right clicks thanks to the huge attack range. With the addition of twin portals, you can now rotate to the other sidelane slipping behind the creepwave vision, and almost guarantee a kill with further disables.

In late game, Techies can scale into an absolute teamfight winner with Aghanim's Scepter. Even without expensive build-ups like Ethereal Blade, the hero still offers great utility against right-clickers with a long disarm, which can be game-winning against heroes like Drow Ranger.

1) Jakiro

Jakiro has always been a stable support in Dota 2 that cannot be countered all too easily. His lane presence is indisputable, and he is durable to boot. There are very few meta supports right now that can out-harrass a Jakiro or win fair trades with him.

Unlike other entries on this list, Jakiro flies under the radar and does not see much DPC action. His true impact is manifest in public matchmaking, where foolhardy high-ground pushes are more common.

Since the Black King Bar nerfs, Macropyre is now an incredibly strong zoning nuke that can burn Agility cores who underestimate it. This makes Jakiro an easy pick-up for teams that lack up-front magic damage.

Other than an Aether Lens pick-up to enhance his spellcasting, a support Jakiro can build whatever his team requires. Pavis, Force Staff, Eul's Scepter, Glimmer Cape are all staple support items that also improve his ability to disrupt teamfights against melee lineups.

