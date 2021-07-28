Top 5 best and easiest safelane support heroes in Dota 2

Out of all the roles in Dota 2, safelane support gets the least farm priority. As a hard support, a player’s job is not set in stone.

Although buying and setting up wards and smokes remain in the domain of a position 5 hero, modern Dota 2 has evolved to be more liberal as more and more of the player base split up the warding duty.

In pubs of Dota 2, especially in lower-ranked matches, playing a hard support without wave clearing abilities seems like a handicap. Pushing creep waves not only secures much-needed levels and gold on the Position 5 hero, but it also forces some reaction from the enemy team.

Moreover, the laning stage in a pub match of Dota 2 is paramount. So, safelane supports who have a good laning presence are always great choices.

Dota 2: 5 best and easiest safelane support heroes

#5 - Jakiro

Jakiro’s Dual Breath is a potent damage-over-time spell that bolsters his laning presence as a safelane support. While his stun, Ice Path, can need some getting used to, it is a strong ground-targeted stun with significant duration and on a very short cooldown. Jakiro’s Liquid Fire puts him in the rare niche of Dota 2 Position 5 heroes who are pushers. The twin-headed dragon is, for sure, one of the best safelane support heroes to pick up and learn.

#4 - Warlock

Warlock’s Shadow Word makes him one of the most sustain-heavy safelane supports in Dota 2. His Fatal Bonds, coupled with any AoE damage from teammates, have the potential to wipe out enemy heroes. Warlock’s Chaotic Offering is an ultimate with a long cooldown, but its BKB-piercing stun and the damage from the golems can turn the tide of any teamfight in favor of the Warlock’s team.

#3 - Ogre Magi

As the only melee hero on the list, Ogre Magi falls into the bruiser type of safelane supports. He is fairly simple to play throughout the game. Ignite provides significant damage-over-time and slow that enables Ogre Magi to trade with enemy heroes in lane. Later on, this becomes Ogre’s tool to push out waves. Other than that, Bloodlust works as a steroid for any carry hero with physical damage and it also accelerates their farming speed.

#2 - Lich

Lich as a safelane support can hold his ground rather well thanks to the trading potential of his Frost Blast. In defensive lanes, his Frost Shield also comes in handy to save his carry teammate from incoming damage. Lich’s ultimate has the potential to do insane damage in a teamfight. All in all, he is one of the most stable and easy safelane support heroes to pick up.

#1 - Witch Doctor

Witch Doctor is arguably one of the most fun heroes to play as a safelane support. While his Paralyzing Cask and Maledict can bring down the bulkiest of enemy heroes, he is useful in defensive scenarios as well due to level 1 Voodoo Restoration being one of most mana-efficient healing spells. Witch Doctor’s ultimate and Aghanim’s Shard ability, Voodoo Switcheroo, are a ton of fun as well, cementing him as one of the best support heroes to play in Dota 2.

Edited by Sabine Algur