Spin to win in Dota 2: Juggernaut hard carry guide

Agility carries in Dota 2 have very similar strengths and weaknesses.

On account of having agility as a primary attribute, most of them have high armor gain and subpar natural HP by Dota 2 standards. Although the extent of this rule varies, it is nearly always applicable. This is why they are always the prime target for nukes and sustained magic damage, as armor is of no import to these.

Juggernaut is one of the few exceptions to this rule in Dota 2. He virtually gets a free Black King Bar without any gold investment because of the spell immunity Blade Fury provides. This makes Juggernaut a stable pick in almost any lineup, and consequently, a good hero to spam for carry players learning the ropes of Dota 2.

What makes juggernaut one of the most flexible picks of Dota 2

Juggernaut is one of the 'crit carries' of Dota 2 because of 'Blade Dance'. However, unlike most critical damage-based carries, this is not Juggernaut's bread-and-butter spell. All three of his basic spells do vastly different things. The aforementioned Blade Dance (E) gives Juggernaut 180% damage in roughly one out of every three attacks - arguably the weakest crits of Dota 2. The self-explanatory 'Healing Ward' (W) can be used as a great sustain tool for the whole team in teamfights. 'Blade Fury' (Q) can be used both as a magic nuke due to its good damage or a disengage due to its spell immunity. Omnislash (R) is what gives Juggernaut insane scaling potential as a carry.

There is no immediate synergy between these spells. As a matter of fact, popping Blade Fury (Q) effectively removes the critical chance, since Juggernaut cannot right click in its duration. This difference, however, makes Juggernaut a wild card pick in Dota 2. He can adapt to almost any situation, bringing a combination of offense and defense - making him the best hero in Dota 2 to learn itemization.

Item guide

The key to winning with Juggernaut is to recognize the needs of each match. In a game where Juggernaut is dominating early, he can get Maelstorm as his farming item, which also helps him continue to exert direct threat. In games where he cannot reliably fight early on, or needs better lategame, Battlefury is the go-to. If Juggernaut needs to tank up, Eye of Skadi and Sange and Yasha let him do that. If he needs straight up damage, Aghanim's Scepter along with Butterfly let him dish it out. If he needs to initiate on the backline, Swift Blink is a viable choice.

General tips

Juggernaut is not the best hero to passively farm the jungle. Even with Battlefury, he can never catch up to other greedy picks like Anti-Mage and Terrorblade, who farm significantly faster. The correct way to play is aggressive posturing.

Due to his spell immunity, Juggernaut can very aggressively threaten tower. If the enemy team has no immunity-piercing disable, Juggernaut can easily bait the enemy into committing teleports by hitting the tower, and then teleporting out while under the immunity of Blade Fury.

It is almost never a good idea to start lategame teamfights with Blade Fury. It makes Juggernaut vulnerable to physical damage, as well as skills like Duel. The right way to open is with Omnislash on key targets.

Finally, good Healing Ward usage can make a huge difference in teamfights. The heal it provides over time is nothing to scoff at.

