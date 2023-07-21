5 best Dota 2 carries for patch 7.33e 

The carry role in Dota 2 is generally reserved for heroes who will scale greatly with high net worth and be late-game powerhouses. Over the years, different meta trends have created different takes on this role. Sometimes, it has been brawl-oriented carries that come online early and win out in a midgame-centric meta. Other times, a generally slower pace reinstates the traditional hard carry role with heroes that get monumentally stronger in the late-game.

In the post-7.33 Dota 2 patches, the role is not at its most flexible. In professional scrims, organized teams can often pull out an off-meta Chaos Knight and dominate. The broad strokes of the new map, however, reward heroes that translate into map presence, be it through physical occupation via illusions or massive kill threats with insurmountable power spikes.

Top 5 most successful carries in Dota 2 patch 7.33e

5) Juggernaut

Jagged Honor is one of the most popular Juggernaut sets in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Ever since the Black King Bar nerfs, heroes with innate debuff immunities have gone up in value. Juggernaut Blade Fury, in particular, grants 80% magic resistance as opposed to the measly 50% from Black King Bar.

Juggernaut does not boast a high pick rate compared to other meta carries, such as those listed here. However, his evergreen kit is often a good pick against magic-heavy lineups.

Juggernaut has always been a reliable core in the right hands. Unlike most other hard carries, he offers significant magic and physical damage. Healing Ward is also an invaluable tool to keep the team's tempo up and keep a push going after a tough fight.

What really makes Juggernaut a sleeper hit in this patch is the lvl 20 talent +50% Blade Dance Crit. This was his biggest buff with Dota 2 patch 7.33, and it almost doubles as a free Satanic that is permanently active.

4) Medusa

Without mana burn, Medusa is one of the most durable Dota 2 heroes (Image via Valve)

The absolute top-notch Dota 2 core from the 7.33d patch, Medusa has been first-banned in numerous tier-1 pro games across several regions. She was the second-most contested carry in the Bali Major. The 7.33e patch nerfed her stat gains somewhat. However, this does not seem to affect her pickrate much, even in high Immortal brackets.

On a macro strategy level, Medusa is among the simplest heroes you can pick and play. In the lane, you start out with Mystic Snake and take two points in Mana Shield. With three points in Split Shot, you can start clearing out jungle camps easily.

The item build is also straightforward. In almost every match, your progression is a casual Ring of Basilius for some mana sustain, Power Treads, Manta Style, Butterfly, and then either Eye of Skadi or Daedalus, depending on whether you want more damage or anti-sustain.

Medusa also has the scope for some build flexibility with a control-oriented approach thanks to her Aghanim's Scepter and Shard upgrades. In any case, the approach to all team fights is simple: spam Mystic Snake, mind your mana reserves, and enter the fray directly when Stone Gaze is up.

3) Phantom Lancer

Phantom Lancer is one of the most slippery Dota 2 heroes (Image via Valve)

Phantom Lancer has been the terror of public matchmaking since the inception of 7.33. This boils down to a number of reasons extraneous to the hero itself.

Phantom Lancer is historically the least likely Dota 2 hero to purchase Black King Bar. Unscathed by the BKB changes, the hero benefitted from the across-the-board disable duration nerfs.

On top of this, Phantom Lancer's Aghanim's Scepter and Shard upgrades were switched and buffed. The current iteration of the Shard upgrade adds an active ability to Juxtapose, which now creates a strong illusion at Phantom Lancer's location. More importantly, it grants a 0 fade-time invisibility.

The two factors combined give Phantom Lancer various avenues to engage and disengage. The playstyle otherwise remains the same. While he is not strong in lanes with Diffusal Blade and Manta Style, he comes online against most line-ups.

In the late game, Phantom Lancer remains as big a threat as ever. If not counter-picked, this is one of the few heroes who can truly 1v5 in Dota 2.

2) Blood Seeker

Blood Seeker is at his peak when the enemy team drops low (Image via Valve)

Blood Seeker is an interesting candidate for a top-5 list like this. Even though he is largely played as a carry, Blood Seeker has a reputation for being a pub-stomping hero that thrives on volatile games.

Blood Seeker's resurgence in the pro meta is primarily owing to the prevalence of illusion heroes. He is the top counter to several meta heroes like Slark, Phantom Lancer, etc. This is not solely due to Rupture's unique reliability as a playmaking tool. Rather than playing around Rupture and Blood Rite, Blood Seeker can now tear his foes apart with the Aghanim's ability: Blood Mist.

Even though Blood Mist has been around for a long time, the current patch is where Blood Seeker finds the most success with it. The build is also straightforward: you get Radiance or Mjolnir as the farming aid and then use Blood Mist and Black King Bar to follow up and clean up after a battle of attrition.

1) Naga Siren

Naga Siren is one of the best counter-initiators in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Naga Siren has been coasting on high pick rates throughout all the post-7.33 patches. The fundamental reason for her success right now is the map changes.

Naga Siren is one of the best Dota 2 heroes when it comes to securing farms over a large area simultaneously. Naturally, she would be a winner where the farm is divided into neutral camp pockets at the edge of the map.

In terms of mathematical brute force, Naga Siren does not live up to much in the late game. Many meta carries, such as Terrorblade, scale far better than Naga. While she does not represent this direct presence as a damage dealer in head-on team fights, her presence manifests through economic damage.

Naga Siren can be among the most long-lasting illusions, and in the current patch, there is no downtime on them. This means she can shove in waves all the way into structural damage on tier-3 towers while she farms jungle in relative safety. Reminiscent most of the Tundra Esports playstyle, an adept Naga Siren player can turn early-game defeats into stalemates.

In a prolonged game, this will often translate to a scenario where she almost single-handedly chips away at the enemy team's map control and creates a positive Net Worth chasm. The tradeoff is that Naga Siren eventually scales off in a game where enemies have greater team fight prowess.