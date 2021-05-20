Top 5 baits to confuse enemies in Dota 2

Dota 2 is a game of mechanical and mental skills. Players need to have a great game sense on top of being mechanically skilled to be successful.

The mental aspect of the game often decides the result of a Dota 2 match. At the highest level of the game, the cognitive ability of players is what mainly determines a game. A big part of the mental warfare in Dota 2 is deception.

Pro-players craft innovative tactics for hours. As a result, these players have pulled off several insane baits over the years.

@YopajDota uses an illusion to bait out @iceiceicedota's Doom and get a Triple Kill. Catch us live on Twitter at 4 p.m. (GMT+8) later for the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League! #ONEEsports #ONEDota2 #SEADota



🎙️: @Daneliecasts and @HusKKiee pic.twitter.com/MvcOUoFfnb — ONE Esports (@ONEEsports) July 10, 2020

Baiting in Dota 2 means enticing an opponent to do something that will eventually lead to their death. There are several ways to bait an enemy into doing something that they definitely shouldn't. This article dives into the five best baits.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the opinions of the author

Also Read: How does Matchmaking and MMR system work in Dota 2?

Breaking down the best baits in Dota 2

Baiting at its simplest form requires one player sacrificing their life in an unfavorable position so that their team can eventually win the ensuing fight. Baits like that are simple and don't need creativity or innovation, unlike the entries on this list.

5. The Teleport Bait

The temptation to stun enemy heroes who are teleporting is sometimes irresistible. Teleporting enemies are very vulnerable. They can't cast spells or move. As such, they are easy pickings for their opponents.

Several players have used this to their advantage, teleporting under enemy vision to bait them out. Their enemies would jump at them, thinking it is an easy kill. The baiting team would then proceed to destroy them.

Mind Control famously used TP bait at TI8 against Evil Geniuses. Eternal Envy has also used this trick several times in the past.

4. The Rune Bait

Throughout Dota 2 history, Runes have had between two and six spawn locations. Two of them have always remained constant. These two are on the river where the Power Runes spawn. These are in perfect locations for baiting out enemies.

To bait power runes, players wait on the high ground near the runes. Once an enemy approaches a rune, they jump on him and kill him. Power Runes are very valuable and can turn the tide of the game. As a result, Rune bait is very valuable and has a higher success rate.

Team Liquid famously used a Double Damage to bait Newbee into committing all their resources at The International 7 Grand Final.

3. Techies

The concept of Techies is a big bait. The hero is the single most hated hero in Dota 2. His ultimate ability, Remote Mines, is what makes this hero infuriating to play against. These are invisible mines that are globally detonated. As a result, Techies can kill enemies even when they are dead.

Techies can place their Remote Mines at any point on the map. If enemies walk near these mines, Techies can detonate them and kill the enemy. However, enemies usually tread very carefully when they have a Techies on their enemy. Thus, it becomes necessary for Techies' team to bait them onto the mines.

Team Secret's Kuroky played a picture-perfect Techies game at ESL One Frankfurt 2015. OG also managed a famous Techies bait play at The International 9.

2. The Illusion Bait

One of the purest forms of baiting in Dota 2 is using illusions. Illusions are perfect copies of a hero that deal less damage and can't cast spells. Confusing them for real heroes is easy and can happen to the best players.

Players usually spawn an illusion and send it to a risky position. Once the enemy jumps on the illusion and wastes their resources, then the player can join the fight with the real hero.

There are several examples of perfect illusion baits in Dota 2's history. Phantom Lancer illusion bait is notoriously famous in the pro scene, as are Manta Style illusion baits.

1 The Roshan Bait

Roshan is one of the most important objectives in Dota 2. Control over Roshan is vital to winning the game. As a result, teams have used Roshan to bait enemies into throwing their lives away several times.

Roshan bait works perfectly with a level 1 Roshan. If the enemy is convinced that a level 1 Roshan is happening, they have no choice but to walk into the Roshan Pit to check. The Roshan Pit gives no vision, and as a result, players walking into the pit can easily be killed by players waiting for them.

There have been several famous Roshan baits. However, No TideHunter's Roshan Bait is one of the most famous plays in Dota 2 history.

Also Read: Dota 2 patch 7.29c: Why is the Manta Style game-breaking on Axe