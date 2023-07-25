5 best Dota 2 offlaners in patch 7.33e

The offlane role has not been as fun in Dota 2 for a long time as it is now. As an offlaner, it is your lot to draw attention and create havoc. The whole paradigm of the sacrificial offlane has recently shifted to a more farm-centric position. Players like Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf pioneer the secondary carry playstyle in offlaners. However, the patch 7.33 changes put a lot of its focus back into brawling non-stop.

The Dota 2 offlaner role is relatively flexible right now. The ilk of Broodmother and Beastmaster, heroes who like to take up territory and gain a networth advantage, have been successful. At the same time, more direct kill-centric heroes like Legion Commander and Primal Beast also thrive greatly.

Top 5 Dota 2 offlane heroes that dominate patch 7.33e

5) Legion Commander

Legion Commander

In a Dota 2 meta that prefers strong laners, Legion Commander is bound to shine. Patch 7.33 has been bountiful to this hero with liberal buffs, so much so that three patches full of nerfs cannot put her back down.

For those out of the loop, some functionalities between Legion Commander's Overwhelming Odds and Press The Attack are now swapped. The former grants armor and attack speed, while the latter grants health regen and movement speed.

The buff numbers are still so good after patch 7.33e nerfs that Legion Commander can still stand her ground as a solo offlaner as soon as she gains a one-level advantage. Add to this scalability with stacking damage bonus from Duels, and you have a recipe for a textbook pub stomping hero.

The best part, of course, is that Legion Commander can take objectives and have a late-game carry presence while also doing the job of an offlaner proficiently.

4) Beastmaster

Beastmaster

Since the resurgence of the zoo meta in patch 7.30, Beastmaster has been a highly contest offlaner in both public matchmaking and the pro scene. The zoo meta itself has been eroded away, but the Beastmaster supremacy somehow finds its way back into every meta.

The reason why he is so good right now is twofold. Firstly, like every successful hero in this patch, Beastmaster is a strong laner with decent base stats. Secondly, Beastmaster is a good illusion hero counter who can withstand the likes of Phantom Lancer, thanks to the new upgraded Drums of Slom.

Otherwise, Beastmaster still offers a diverse set of utilities expected from an offlane. He has a Black King Bar-piercing long disable in Primal Roar, a vision advantage tool with the Hawk, lane-winning prowess with his Boars, and insane pushing potential with an early Helm of the Overlord pickup.

3) Primal Beast

Primal Beast

One of the newer Dota 2 original heroes that weren't in Dota 1, Primal Beast, has been a familiar face in the professional brackets. The hero comes out every now and then on both mid and offlane positions, a common phenomenon across all three majors this year.

This hero is the most dependable in the hands of specialists but also provides great impact to newer players. Without even needing to coordinate with your team, a Primal Beast will provide both damage and survivability in spades.

Oddly enough, Primal Beast also conceptually echoes the kit of the average League of Legends hero. He has a gap closer in Onslaught, a waveclear in Trample, and a control ability in Bulldoze. Uproar, on top of this, makes him extremely durable and difficult to win trades against.

The abilities are so synergistic and functional that Primal Beast can thrive in almost any game as long as the momentum is alive. While he does have late-game scaling with Aghanim's Scepter, the issue with this hero is he gets countered by a stun-heavy lineup.

2) Dark Seer

Dark Seer

Like Primal Beast, Dark Seer's resurgence as a rising star in the offlane is partly because he counters illusion heroes. Moreover, his relocation in the Universal heroes category also provides him with some interesting build flexibility yet to be explored.

In terms of being a solid first-pick candidate, Dark Seer probably outclasses all other offlaners in this list. This hero is difficult to draft against in tier-1 tournaments, let alone pubs. Oracle is the only big counter with both a root and a hard dispel.

If the enemy has no way to display Ion Shell, Dark Seer's momentum can never be killed. You can always secure farm on him. If you can pressure the lane, you can push out waves with Ion Shell while also zoning the enemy carry. If you are somehow kicked out of the lane, you can still stack jungle and farm.

The late-game presence is also massive on this hero. Normal Punch and Wall of Replica greatly counter glass cannons like Drow Ranger, while a well-placed Vacuum can easily turn the tides of battle.

1) Timbersaw

Timbersaw

If you were to blind-pick one Dota 2 hero in patch 7.33e early in the draft every game and still expect to win a decent amount, it would be Timbersaw. There is little to be said about this hero that has not been demonstrated in the three Majors this year.

Timber Chain makes Timbersaw extremely mobile, Chakram makes him a deadly presence once he gets on top of his targets, and Whirling Death makes it impossible to out-lane him without direct counters.

What truly makes this hero broken in pubs is the Aghanim's Scepter upgrade to Reactive Armor. This is likely the simplest way in Dota 2 to press one button and be unkillable presently. The only two weaknesses of this hero remain the same: the Break status effect and the fact that Aghanim's Reactive Armor can be dispelled.

