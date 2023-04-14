5 esports titles with most active competitive scene

Esports is synonymous with competition and intense matches that deliver a unique adrenaline rush. Whether players root for their favorite teams or engage in the esports games themselves, every match requires skill and warrants a competitive spirit. This has led to many developers focusing their efforts on creating games that are fit for esports and competitive gaming tournaments around the globe.

While some esports titles lose their steam after a few years, the ones on this list continue to allure gamers and are thriving due to a large active player base.

League of Legends and four other esports games with a thriving competitive scene

1) Dota 2

Dota 2 (Defense of the Ancients) is an esports juggernaut that attracts a massive number of players each day. It involves two teams with five members each, wherein they are tasked with defending an artifact called the Ancient. There are two such artifacts in each match, and players can choose from a vast array of heroes to defend them.

Pudge, Phantom Assassin, Invoker, Juggernaut, and Slark are some of the most popular heroes in Dota 2. Furthermore, there is an annual tournament called "The International" that garners a lot of attention from fans and competitive teams. A vast roster of heroes combined with countless possibilities and tactics involved in every match are some of the main highlights of Dota 2.

2) Fortnite

Fortnite has catapulted into popularity ever since its launch in 2017 by Epic Games. It continues to allure new players, and according to the revelation by Epic Games themselves, they have a whopping 70 million active players per month. Players can partake in various game modes like 50v50, Arena, Air Royale, and Bounty.

Fortnite also allures players with various tie-ins and crossovers with unique skins as rewards. Some notable Fortnite crossovers include Doom Slayer, Geralt of Rivia, and Issac Clarke (from Dead Space). Players can resort to various tactics like building structures in the middle of a battle and accumulating XP to reap better rewards in the Battle Pass.

3) League of Legends

League of Legends has been one of the most popular esports games for over a decade, ever since its release in 2009. Players can choose from a strong roster of playable heroes termed Champions and partake in the most sought-after game mode called Summoner’s Rift. The most popular esports tournament is called the League of Legends World Championship.

League of Legends is worth playing in 2023 owing to Riot Games’ proactive approach to addressing community feedback. Approximately more than 125 million players are active every month and religiously delve into League of Legends to test their mettle and choose champions from categories including Fighters, Assassins, Mages, Tanks, and Marksmen.

4) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is another beloved Valve game that still soars high in the competitive scene with many tournaments around the globe. It also managed to give Dota 2 a tough fight in terms of concurrent players (peaking at 1.5 million concurrent users) owing to the Counter-Strike 2 announcement.

Players can partake in modes like Bomb Defusal, Wingman, Hostage Rescue, and Demolition that require top-notch team coordination along with learning the tactics that best suit a particular map. Players inclined to engage in its steep learning curve can refer to this article highlighting the best Counter-Strike streamers who can help improve gameplay.

5) Valorant

Valorant is the most recent esports game, and despite being newer than the other titles on this list, has amassed massive popularity in a short span of time. Newcomers to Valorant can consider it a tactical game akin to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with an art style resembling Overwatch.

Players can step into the shoes of their favorite playable characters, termed Agents, and partake in game modes such as Unranked, Competitive, Escalation, and Deathmatch that demand skillful use of Agents’ abilities to win matches. Players can keep an eye on the vast array of Valorant tournaments in 2023 across the globe with substantial prize pools.

While most of the esports games are difficult to get into, beginners can delve in regardless and learn the tactics in each game over the course of time. Those new to Valorant can peruse this guide on how to rank up quickly in the game in 2023.

