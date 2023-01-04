5 tips to rank up quickly in Valorant in 2023

Valorant is an addictively fun FPS (First Person Shooter) that regales players with stupendous gameplay elements. An aspect that adds to its allure is the amazing and unique weapon skins.

Ranked mode exists in almost every competitive online multiplayer game. A ranking system is a way for players to know where they stand regarding their mechanical aim and game sense.

Valorant is an extremely competitive game. New players seemingly come out of nowhere and dominate the competitive mode in their respective regions every now and then. It is also a pathway to be noticed and end up with pro teams.

There are nine ranks, including Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Ascendant, Immortal, and Radiant. Players only need to keep a few things in mind while ranking up. Below are some tips that will help them rank up quickly in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 tips for Valorant players to rank up quickly in 2023

1) Queue with friends

Queuing up with friends is one of the easiest ways to rank up quickly. Players can expect good communication and rely on friends instead of randoms. While solo queuing, many suffer losses due to disorganized teammates.

Queuing up with friends helps players keep a level head and do their best during a match.

2) Have a dedicated warm-up routine

Consistency is one of the key aspects of any competitive multiplayer game, and Valorant is one of those. Having a dedicated warm-up routine helps players achieve this rather easily.

It could consist of using various websites with pre-made aim training segments, doing a few deathmatches in the game, or even aim training against bots in the practice range.

Another way to warm up is to play the short game modes in Valorant. Swiftplay is the latest mode in Valorant and is said to help warm up before ranked games.

3) Watch Pro matches

This one may seem like an obvious tip, but many don't follow it. Watching pro matches can be very helpful to ranked players. Pros are known to make very calculated and set plays, as there is almost no room for error during their matches.

Casual players can see these plays and implement them in their own matches. This can help in throwing off the enemy team. Watching pro matches also helps improve a player's fundamentals.

4) Learn line ups

Learning line-ups is not the most difficult task, but at the same time, it is not something everyone can do. Line-ups are usually helpful during post-plant scenarios and thus can lead to some easy round wins. They have also proven useful in getting early information and stalling entries into the site while defending.

Valorant Agents that players usually learn line-ups for are Viper, Sova, Brimstone, Killjoy, KAY/O, and Sage. Learning line-ups can lead to round wins and thus help rank up quicker.

5) Have a positive mindset

Another tip that may seem obvious but is not taken as seriously is having a positive mindset during matches. Like every other online multiplayer, Valorant has its share of toxicity, but it is the player's responsibility to keep a positive mindset.

Having an optimistic attitude leads to good and smooth communication. There are times when players might not win the match even after being positive, but it does make the experience a lot more fun. Hence, it helps in the ranked mode.

