5 best Valorant pros who played KAY/O in VCT 2022

KAY/O was the 16th Agent to be released by Valorant. Skye dominated the Initiator meta until KAY/O was released to shake things up.

KAY/O is a flexible agent. His utilities can be used for aggressive plays and passive holds on the site. He can tell you exactly how many Agents are in specific parts of the map. His flashes are rapid and, if hit, can blind an opponent for a long time.

KAY/O's FRAG/ment is very useful for stalling pushes or post-plant scenarios, whereas his ultimate NULL/cmd is extremely useful for retake situations. KAY/O's potential was explored a lot in the pro scene. Many players have been able to make some incredible plays with him. The following section dives into five best Valorant pros who played KAY/O in VCT 2022.

Victor, Rb, and more KAY/O players made fans go wild during Valorant Champions Tour 2022

1) Victor

Victor 'Victor' Wong is an American esports player who plays for NRG Esports. He fulfills the role of a primary duelist but also plays as the Initiator KAY/O when his team needs him. His pick rate on KAY/O was 28.8% in the past year.

Victor and his former team, OpTic Gaming, had a long journey to the top. It took them a while, but they built their legacy brick by brick. They finally successfully won the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik, 2022.

Victor was already a great Duelist, and he could translate that same skill into his KAY/O plays. He had one of the most incredible aces against LOUD in the Grand Final of Masters Reykjavik 2022.

2) Rb

Goo 'Rb' Sang-Min is a South Korean esports player who plays for the DRX team. He mainly fulfills the role of a Duelist but has played the role of an Initiator for his team when needed. His pick rate on KAY/O has been 12.6% in the past year.

Rb started as the primary Duelist for DRX but was later shifted to an Initiator to let his other teammate BuZz. This didn't stop Rb from creating waves in matches, though.

DRX had an incredible run during Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul, where they placed 3rd, and Rb was an essential part of that.

3) Asuna

Peter 'Asuna' is an American esports player who plays for the team 100 Thieves. He primarily fulfilled the role of an Initiator but has also played as a Duelist when his team needed him. His KAY/O pick rate was 24.5% in the past year.

100 Thieves had a major revamp in their roster in 2022. This led to Asuna being the primary Duelist to an Initiator. However, it didn't change anything. With his shaky aim, Asuna was still just as dangerous and could put big numbers on the scoreboard.

He had one of the cleanest-looking aces against Sentinels during Champions Tour NA: Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) in 2022.

4) Zyppan

Pontus 'Zyppan' is a Swedish esports player who plays for the team Natus Vincere (NAVI). He fulfills the role of a Duelist as Raze and an Initiator as KAY/O. His KAY/O pick rate was 36.8% in the past year.

Zyppan and his former team FunPlus Phoenix (FPX), were the top teams in the EMEA region. They proved this even further by winning Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen in a dominant fashion.

Zyppan could translate his firepower from Raze to KAY/O without any trouble. He would clutch out big rounds during crucial situations. His 3k clutch against XSET was one of the most 'precise aim' clutches in Valorant history.

5) kiNgg

Francisco 'kiNgg' is an esports player from Chile who plays for the team, Leviatan. He had fulfilled the Duelist role but also played as an Initiator when his team needed him. His pick rate on KAY/O was 25.3% in the past year.

kiNgg and his team were a big surprise in the Valorant esports scene. They showed a lot of potential in their region and were able to deliver on the Global Stage. Leviatan was filled with the cracked aim and good strategies.

kiNgg would get multiple kills and get his team out of tricky situations. His 3k against FPX on Ascent showed how quick and sharp his aim was and made him a player to be feared by all teams.

