OpTic Victor Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

OpTic Gaming stands as the strongest Valorant squad so far in the North American region, especially after their grand victory at the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykavik.
OpTic Gaming, which acquired the entire roster of Team Envy in early 2022, has some talented players, including Victor “Victor” Wong, Pujan "FNS" Mehta, Austin "crashies" Roberts, Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker, and more.
Victor has surprised several members of the community with his gameplay during various tournaments. And as OpTic Gaming's key player, he has supported the team with his impressive skills in Riot's FPS title. Needless to say, his settings, which perfectly suit his style of play, are a big reason for his success. With that in mind, it's time to look at his keybinds, equipment, mouse settings, and more.
All there is to know about OpTic Gaming Victor's Valorant settings
Below are the mouse, crosshair, keybind, video, and other Valorant settings used by OpTic Gaming's Victor:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.283
- eDPI: 226.4
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Outline Opacity: 0
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Med
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro White
- Mousepad: Razer Strider
- Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2
PC specifications
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080
One can adjust their Valorant settings with the help of the ones Victor uses to improve their in-game performance. However, it is also essential for players to be comfortable with their settings, which can be achieved through a little experimentation and practice.
Victor is a professional esport player from the USA and is currently part of OpTic Gaming's Valorant roster. He initially started his career as a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) player but later switched to Riot Games' 5v5 tactical shooter game in May 2020. Victor was a member of T1 at first, but in November 2020, he joined Team Envy, which later got rebranded to OpTic Gaming in February 2022.