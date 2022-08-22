OpTic Victor Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

OpTic Gaming stands as the strongest Valorant squad so far in the North American region, especially after their grand victory at the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykavik.

OpTic Gaming, which acquired the entire roster of Team Envy in early 2022, has some talented players, including Victor “Victor” Wong, Pujan "FNS" Mehta, Austin "crashies" Roberts, Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker, and more.

Victor has surprised several members of the community with his gameplay during various tournaments. And as OpTic Gaming's key player, he has supported the team with his impressive skills in Riot's FPS title. Needless to say, his settings, which perfectly suit his style of play, are a big reason for his success. With that in mind, it's time to look at his keybinds, equipment, mouse settings, and more.

All there is to know about OpTic Gaming Victor's Valorant settings

Below are the mouse, crosshair, keybind, video, and other Valorant settings used by OpTic Gaming's Victor:

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.283

eDPI: 226.4

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Med

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro White

Mousepad: Razer Strider

Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2

PC specifications

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

One can adjust their Valorant settings with the help of the ones Victor uses to improve their in-game performance. However, it is also essential for players to be comfortable with their settings, which can be achieved through a little experimentation and practice.

Victor is a professional esport player from the USA and is currently part of OpTic Gaming's Valorant roster. He initially started his career as a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) player but later switched to Riot Games' 5v5 tactical shooter game in May 2020. Victor was a member of T1 at first, but in November 2020, he joined Team Envy, which later got rebranded to OpTic Gaming in February 2022.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh