Dota 2 The International 10 tickets are out for sale

After a year-long delay for The International (TI) 10, Valve has announced ticket sales for the upcoming major Dota 2 event in Romania.

Due to the worldwide pandemic, The International 10, which was supposed to take place in 2020, got delayed. After a whole year of silence, Valve finally announced that TI 10 would occur this year.

Details of Dota 2 The International 10’s tickets

The publisher recently announced that the ticket sales for the upcoming TI 10 had been delayed for a while as they wish to not only make it a grand event but also make sure that all the safety measures have been taken care of.

Today, Valve introduced a massive quality of life update to Dota 2 along with the details of the ticket sales for TI 10. According to Valve:

"We are pleased to announce that after careful consideration, tickets to join the audience live at the Main Event for The International 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, will go on sale September 22, 2021. Please note that our efforts to keep this event safe for all involved include some additional requirements — which are outlined below — for those who choose to attend. We aim to bring the community together both in person and virtually to finally watch the best teams in the world battle it out for the Aegis of Champions."

Tickets will be ready for purchase on September 22 at noon EEST as the Dota 2 community can go to the official site designated by Valve for ticket purchase.

The International 10 will start with the group stages from October 7 to 10 and end with the main stage event spanning from October 12 to 17.

Tickets for TI 10 will only be sold for the main stage event, and there are three options for fans to choose from:

Midweek 1 (October 12 and 13): 249 Lei

Midweek 2 (October 14 and 15): 249 Lei

Finals (October 16 and 17): 999 Lei

TI 10 had to find a new home

The massive event was then affected by an uncalled-for hiccup. The Swedish Sports Federation chose not to recognize Dota 2 or esports as proper sports, thus not allowing Valve to host TI 10 in Stockholm, Sweden.

As the Dota 2 community was left in a bind as to whether TI 10 will be postponed for another year or not, Valve brought fresh hopes to the community as Romania became the latest destination for the mega event. And after much wait, as TI 10 inches closer to its inception, tickets for Dota 2 fans to attend the grand event in Romania have been released.

