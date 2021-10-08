Dota 2 The International 10: Which teams will lead the second day?

As the first day of Dota 2 The International 10 ended, the community started getting ready for the upcoming matches on Day 2.

Eighteen teams are participating in this major Dota 2 tournament and looking for glory. These sides have been divided into two groups of nine. A total of 20 best-of-2 series have been played, with some teams playing three series on the first day.

After almost ten hours of gameplay, these 20 series concluded with some expected outcomes, while other results caught the community off-guard.

Standings after day one matches at Dota 2 The International 10

After Day 1 of the group stages, OG, IG, and VP top Group A, while PSG.LGD and Elephant lead the way in Group B.

Detailed Group A standings after day one (Image via Liquipedia)

Detailed Group B standings after day one (Image via Liquipedia)

Dota 2 teams to look out for on Day 2

Similar to the first day, there will be 20 best-of-2 series hosted between several teams. The schedule for today’s matches is as follows:

Fixtures for day two of the group stage (Image via Liquipedia)

After the first day of matches, the professional meta has become quite clear for the Dota 2 community as fast-paced gameplay has become the norm at The International 10. With teams such as OG and Virtus.pro leading the way, the Dota 2 community cherished every single second of the first 20 series to their fullest.

However, not all the teams got to show their strengths, while others disappointed fans with their strategies. Here are a few teams looking to carry forward their momentum:

OG

The Dota 2 roster of OG is a legend in the community. Not only because they won back-to-back TI’s, but also because they made a huge comeback this year after several roster shuffles and health issues.

Going into the day one matches, fans were a little skeptical as to how they would perform. But their absolute stomp on Alliance and Thunder Predator showed the Dota 2 community that OG means business.

PSG.LGD

The indisputable kings of Chinese Dota 2, PSG.LGD, have inched closer to the champions spot more times than they can count. With the big upset of losing the grand finals of The International 8 against OG, they are back for vengeance.

The side secured a flawless 2-0 victory score on the first day of the event and showed no sign of stopping whatsoever.

Invictus Gaming

Group A leader Invictus Gaming has secured two series to their name while keeping the last one to a stalemate. On top of that, they have clean swept the Dota 2 roster of Evil Geniuses, the team that topped the Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) rankings and secured the first invite to Dota 2 The International 10.

Invictus Gaming @invgaming

#IGWIN GGWP!🤝An important victory 2:0 to close our Day 1 #Ti10 group stage with 5W:1L standing! Time to rest up for the day and keep on fighting tomorrow! It's gona be another exicting day! GGWP!🤝An important victory 2:0 to close our Day 1 #Ti10 group stage with 5W:1L standing! Time to rest up for the day and keep on fighting tomorrow! It's gona be another exicting day!

#IGWIN https://t.co/J87highzE7

While these are the teams to look out for, there remain sides such as Alliance and Team Spirit that had it highly rough on day one. They will look to improve their standings in the next three days of the group stages.

