OG, IG, VP dominate the first day of Dota 2 The International 10

With the launch of the much-awaited Dota 2 tournament last year, The International 10 is in full swing.

A total of 18 world-class Dota 2 teams participated in this tournament, and only one of them will be walking out of Bucharest, Romania, as the champions of the arena. The 18 participating teams are:

Evil Geniuses

PSG.LGD

Virtus.pro

Quincy Crew

Invictus Gaming

T1

Vici Gaming

Alliance

Team Secret

Team Aster

beastcoast

Thunder Predator

Team Undying

SG esports

OG

Team Spirit

Elephant

Fnatic

Due to the worldwide pandemic, Dota 2 The International 10 was originally delayed for the foreseeable future. This year, it is finally happening as all these 18 teams have started the battle for the group stage standings that will establish their fate as to who gets into the upper bracket and who gets into the lower bracket in the upcoming main stages.

Day 1 results of Dota 2 The International 10

All 18 teams have been divided into two groups of nine as they engage in a best-of-2 series on the opening day of the group stage of Dota 2 The International 10. A total of 20 series have been played on the first day of the major tournament.

Out of these 20 series, 15 of them ended in a 2-0 clean sweep between various teams. On the first day, the three most dominant Dota 2 rosters have been OG, Invictus Gaming, Virtus.pro, Evil Geniuses, PSG.LGD.

While all these teams have come out victorious in two series, OG, IG, and VP have added a draw to their tally as well. The only team that managed to keep a clean sheet after day one is PSG.LGD.

Group standings after day one matches

After day one matches, the top three spots in Group A have the exact same score, with Invictus Gaming, OG, and VP top of the table. Evil Geniuses follow them in the fourth position.

Group A standings (Image via Liquipedia)

Group B standings (Image via Liquipedia)

Group B is led by the Dota 2 roster of PSG.LGD, as Elephant and Vici Gaming remain just a step behind.

