OG vs Alliance Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The day is upon the Dota 2 community as fans are finally going to witness the opening matches of The International 10.

The fourth game in Series A1 for today’s match-ups, OG vs Alliance is set to bring back old rivalries. Although neither of the teams has shown any promising results in the past few months, OG remains the fan favorite by far.

Wykrhm Reddy @wykrhm OG are the Grand Champions of The International 2019 — First ever Two Time and Back to Back World Champions. HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE. #TI9 OG are the Grand Champions of The International 2019 — First ever Two Time and Back to Back World Champions. HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE. #TI9 https://t.co/b8DqDjx1SQ

After a disappointing run throughout the Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season, OG finally gets to show their true might in The International (TI) 10.

Everything Dota 2 fans need to know ahead of OG vs Alliance at The International 10

OG vs Alliance The International 10 predictions

Alliance has been a steady performer in the last DPC season, gaining themselves a direct invite to Dota 2 The International 10. However, their recent results in some of the major and minor Dota 2 tournaments have been much less than satisfactory.

OG on the other hand has set itself apart from the rest of the Dota 2 rosters by making history in the previous two TI’s. But this DPC season, the Dota 2 community has witnessed nothing special from the new roster. Following the huge roster shuffle, OG even had to go through regional qualifiers to secure a spot in this year’s TI.

Regardless of their performance and recent changes, OG is no doubt the better team in this match-up as OG’s midlaner, Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen is one of the best midlaners currently in Dota 2.

Head to Head OG vs Alliance

Since last year, OG has gone up against the Dota 2 roster of Alliance seven times, and Alliance has come out victorious six times.

Recent head to head results of OG vs Alliance

When and where to watch OG vs Alliance

Dota 2 fans will be able to watch the group stage match between OG and Alliance on Dota 2 TI’s official Twitch account.

The game is set to start at 12:30 pm IST, about a little more than an hour from now.

Recent results of OG and Alliance

In the recent six matches, OG has managed to score four wins in their favor while Alliance has won only 12 series, lost two, and the remaining three series ended up in a draw.

Dota 2 The International 10 rosters for OG and Alliance

OG

Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan

Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen

Sébastien “Ceb” Debs

Martin “Saksa” Sazdov

Johan “N0tail” Sundstein

Also Read

Alliance

Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov

Linus “Limmp” Blomdin

Gustav “s4” Magnusson

Simon “Handsken” Haag

Artiom “fng” Barshack

Edited by Siddharth Satish