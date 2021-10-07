OG vs Alliance Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The day is upon the Dota 2 community as fans are finally going to witness the opening matches of The International 10.
The fourth game in Series A1 for today’s match-ups, OG vs Alliance is set to bring back old rivalries. Although neither of the teams has shown any promising results in the past few months, OG remains the fan favorite by far.
After a disappointing run throughout the Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season, OG finally gets to show their true might in The International (TI) 10.
Everything Dota 2 fans need to know ahead of OG vs Alliance at The International 10
OG vs Alliance The International 10 predictions
Alliance has been a steady performer in the last DPC season, gaining themselves a direct invite to Dota 2 The International 10. However, their recent results in some of the major and minor Dota 2 tournaments have been much less than satisfactory.
OG on the other hand has set itself apart from the rest of the Dota 2 rosters by making history in the previous two TI’s. But this DPC season, the Dota 2 community has witnessed nothing special from the new roster. Following the huge roster shuffle, OG even had to go through regional qualifiers to secure a spot in this year’s TI.
Regardless of their performance and recent changes, OG is no doubt the better team in this match-up as OG’s midlaner, Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen is one of the best midlaners currently in Dota 2.
Head to Head OG vs Alliance
Since last year, OG has gone up against the Dota 2 roster of Alliance seven times, and Alliance has come out victorious six times.
When and where to watch OG vs Alliance
Dota 2 fans will be able to watch the group stage match between OG and Alliance on Dota 2 TI’s official Twitch account.
The game is set to start at 12:30 pm IST, about a little more than an hour from now.
Recent results of OG and Alliance
In the recent six matches, OG has managed to score four wins in their favor while Alliance has won only 12 series, lost two, and the remaining three series ended up in a draw.
Dota 2 The International 10 rosters for OG and Alliance
OG
- Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan
- Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen
- Sébastien “Ceb” Debs
- Martin “Saksa” Sazdov
- Johan “N0tail” Sundstein
Alliance
- Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov
- Linus “Limmp” Blomdin
- Gustav “s4” Magnusson
- Simon “Handsken” Haag
- Artiom “fng” Barshack