The stage is set for Dota 2 The International 10

After a number of complications and considerations from Valve, Dota 2 The International (TI) 10 is finally in full swing as all the teams arrive at their hotels.

A few days ago, the situation around TI became extremely volatile, and many of the Dota 2 professionals from different teams displayed symptoms of Covid-19 or developed health issues that made their arrival uncertain.

Even the ticket sales for Dota 2 TI 10 were halted and all the tickets that were sold to the Dota 2 community beforehand were refunded by Valve.

Due to vaccination and numerous protective measures taken by all the countries around the world, the situation around TI 10 seemed to have been improving as the tickets for the grand tournament had been up for sale. However, due to the worldwide pandemic still being at large and the number of cases currently rising, ticket sales had to be stopped for the sake of the Dota 2 community members that wished to attend TI 10.

All the Dota 2 teams check-in for TI 10

After a whole year of silence, the Dota 2 community was finally overjoyed with the news of TI 10 finally taking place this year in Romania. However, due to recent news, the community had been left with many questions about whether TI 10 would once again be delayed for an indefinite period of time or not.

Most of the Dota 2 teams went through a smooth transition of setting up a bootcamp in Europe and practicing there until checking in for TI 10 in Romania. But for some teams, such as OG and Aster, matters have been rather complicated.

One of the cornerstones of team OG, Sebastian “Ceb” Debs, underwent recent eye surgery that in all likelihood would not allow him to participate in TI 10. He is currently doing well, however, to ensure the team’s performance in TI 10, OG recruited Michael "miCKe" Vu as a stand-in for the time being.

As for team Aster, some of their players turned out to be Covid positive. The news worsened the situation as Aster has been one of the top seeds from the Chinese Dota 2 pro-scene to qualify for this year’s International through direct invite. But due to huge cooperation from Valve, they might stand a chance to play in the upcoming major Dota 2 tournament.

As the air around the pandemic and health issues of the Dota 2 players are being taken care of, Valve confirmed that all the teams have made it to Romania and are ready for the group stage matches of Dota 2 The International 10 that are set to begin in less than four days.

