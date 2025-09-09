Dota 2 The International 2025 Fantasy Prediction guide (TI14)

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Sep 09, 2025 09:07 GMT
Official image of Dota 2 The International 2025
Eight teams qualify to the Dota 2 The International 2025 playoffs (Image via Valve)

Missing the Battle Pass? This year, Dota 2 The International 2025 makes up for it through Fantasy Predictions. With accurate predictions, you can not only bag exclusive rewards but even claim the coveted TI14 Physical Aegis for free. The Tyrian Regalia, one of the rewards, offers special Immortals for Shadow Shaman, Lion, Spirit Breaker, Phantom Lancer, and Queen of Pain.

However, to obtain these rewards, one will not only need Lady Luck on their side but also the best possible Upper Bracket and Lower Bracket predictions. This article will guide you directly to the top 100 or top 1500 list and help you secure the prized Dota 2 TI14 freebies.

Dota 2 The International 2025 Upper Bracket predictions

The International 2025 predictions will close on September 11, 2025 (Image via Valve)
The International 2025 predictions will close on September 11, 2025 (Image via Valve)

These predictions are based on team statistics and performances during the Group Stage:

The International 2025 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals predictions

Game 1 - Xtreme Gaming vs Tundra Esports

  • Winner - Xtreme Gaming
  • Reason - Xtreme Gaming went undefeated in the Group Stage and has all the ingredients to defeat the former TI champions.

Game 2 - Parivision vs Heroic

  • Winner - Parivision
  • Reason - Heroic barely escaped elimination, while Parivision nearly topped the group. Furthermore, Parivision has a strong roster capable of outdrafting and overwhelming Heroic.

Game 3 - Team Tidebound vs Team Falcons

  • Winner - Team Tidebound
  • Reason - Although Falcons is a formidable team with veteran talents, they were defeated by Team Tidebound in the Group Stage.

Game 4 - BetBoom Team vs Nigma Galaxy

  • Winner - Nigma Galaxy
  • Reason - BetBoom finished second in the Group Stage, but their only loss came at the hands of Nigma Galaxy. With KuroKy and company leading the charge, history could repeat itself in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.

The International 2025 Upper Bracket Semifinals predictions

Game 1 - Xtreme Gaming vs Parivision

  • Winner - Xtreme Gaming
  • Reason - XG previously defeated Team Spirit and Team Falcons in the Group Stage. With Ame and XinQ in top form, the Chinese giants are expected to overcome Parivision.

Game 2 - Team Tidebound vs Nigma Galaxy

  • Winner - Team Tidebound
  • Reason - NGX was defeated by Team Tidebound in PGL Wallachia Season 4 (April 2025). This previous result gives Tidebound the edge in this matchup.
The International 2025 Upper Bracket Final prediction

Xtreme Gaming vs Team Tidebound

  • Winner - Xtreme Gaming
  • Reason - XG was the only team to defeat Team Tidebound in the Group Stage. The former are speculated to waltz into the Dota 2 The International 2025 Grand Final.

Dota 2 The International 2025 Lower Bracket predictions

The International 2025 Lower Bracket Round 1 predictions

Game 1 - Tundra Esports vs Heroic

  • Winner - Tundra Esports
  • Reason - Tundra’s aggressive gameplay and meta drafting make them favorites to crush Heroic.

Game 2 - Team Falcons vs BetBoom Team

  • Winner - Team Falcons
  • Reason - With a strong late-game draft, Falcons are set to eliminate BetBoom from Dota 2 TI14.

The International 2025 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals predictions

Game 1 - Tundra Esports vs Nigma Galaxy

  • Winner - Tundra Esports
  • Reason - Nigma Galaxy fared badly against Tundra in their previous meetings. Tundra should dominate again in this LB Round 2 clash.

Game 2 - Team Falcons vs Parivision

  • Winner - Team Falcons
  • Reason - A close matchup is expected, but Falcons’ current form and TI14 experience make them stronger on paper than Parivision.

The International 2025 Lower Bracket Semifinal prediction

Tundra Esports vs Team Falcons

  • Winner - Team Falcons
  • Reason - Falcons defeated Tundra in the Group Stage using teamfight-focused lineups. A similar strategy could catapult them to the LB Final.
The International 2025 Lower Bracket Final prediction

Team Tidebound vs Team Falcons

  • Winner - Team Tidebound
  • Reason - Tidebound defeated Falcons on the last day of the Group Stage. Expect a clever draft and swift gameplay, with key bans on ATF and Skitter’s signature heroes.

The International 2025 Grand Final prediction

Xtreme Gaming vs Team Tidebound

  • Winner: Xtreme Gaming
  • Reason: The Dota 2 TI14 Aegis battle between these two regional powerhouses will tilt in XG’s favor, as they are familiar with Tidebound’s tactics. Ame, with or without meta heroes, is anticipated to shine brightly.
Conclusion:

After years of TI drought, XG could finally bring the Aegis back to the Chinese Dota 2 competitive scene. Will Ame and Co. end the wait by showcasing why Xtreme Gaming belongs in the top league? Did we miss any key predictions? If yes, let us know in the comments section.

Mari "Mak" Kumaran

Mari "Mak" Kumaran

With a B.Sc in Game Design, Mari “Mak” Kumaran was fully poised to enter the gaming industry when he landed the role of a writer and content specialist at Sportskeeda almost 2 years ago. With Roblox and Dota 2 being his primary areas of interest, he offers news coverage, creates guides, curates listicles, and more.

Mak delivers insightful and accurate content based on his gameplay experiences, and his 850+ stories have amassed 11.5+ million reads on the website. He has interviewed ItsMuneeb, the developer of Catalog Avatar Creator in his career so far.

Mak has harbored a strong passion for gaming since childhood, which served as the catalyst for his writing journey. Playing the Total War series, Civilization, and Dota 2 opened his eyes to the potential of video games. Mak also has a particular affection for The Mario franchise, which he believes can provide enjoyment to the harshest skeptics. Outside of gaming, Mak finds solace in reading, listening to music, and watching Liverpool FC play.

Quick Links

