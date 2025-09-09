Dota 2 The International 2025 Fantasy Prediction guide (TI14)

Missing the Battle Pass? This year, Dota 2 The International 2025 makes up for it through Fantasy Predictions. With accurate predictions, you can not only bag exclusive rewards but even claim the coveted TI14 Physical Aegis for free. The Tyrian Regalia, one of the rewards, offers special Immortals for Shadow Shaman, Lion, Spirit Breaker, Phantom Lancer, and Queen of Pain.However, to obtain these rewards, one will not only need Lady Luck on their side but also the best possible Upper Bracket and Lower Bracket predictions. This article will guide you directly to the top 100 or top 1500 list and help you secure the prized Dota 2 TI14 freebies.Dota 2 The International 2025 Upper Bracket predictionsThe International 2025 predictions will close on September 11, 2025 (Image via Valve)These predictions are based on team statistics and performances during the Group Stage:The International 2025 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals predictionsGame 1 - Xtreme Gaming vs Tundra EsportsWinner - Xtreme GamingReason - Xtreme Gaming went undefeated in the Group Stage and has all the ingredients to defeat the former TI champions.Game 2 - Parivision vs HeroicWinner - ParivisionReason - Heroic barely escaped elimination, while Parivision nearly topped the group. Furthermore, Parivision has a strong roster capable of outdrafting and overwhelming Heroic.Game 3 - Team Tidebound vs Team FalconsWinner - Team TideboundReason - Although Falcons is a formidable team with veteran talents, they were defeated by Team Tidebound in the Group Stage.Game 4 - BetBoom Team vs Nigma GalaxyWinner - Nigma GalaxyReason - BetBoom finished second in the Group Stage, but their only loss came at the hands of Nigma Galaxy. With KuroKy and company leading the charge, history could repeat itself in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.Want to draft meta heroes to increase your MMR? Look into our Dota 2 heroes tier listThe International 2025 Upper Bracket Semifinals predictionsGame 1 - Xtreme Gaming vs Parivision Winner - Xtreme GamingReason - XG previously defeated Team Spirit and Team Falcons in the Group Stage. With Ame and XinQ in top form, the Chinese giants are expected to overcome Parivision.Game 2 - Team Tidebound vs Nigma GalaxyWinner - Team TideboundReason - NGX was defeated by Team Tidebound in PGL Wallachia Season 4 (April 2025). This previous result gives Tidebound the edge in this matchup.The International 2025 Upper Bracket Final predictionXtreme Gaming vs Team TideboundWinner - Xtreme GamingReason - XG was the only team to defeat Team Tidebound in the Group Stage. The former are speculated to waltz into the Dota 2 The International 2025 Grand Final.Dota 2 The International 2025 Lower Bracket predictionsThe International 2025 Lower Bracket Round 1 predictionsGame 1 - Tundra Esports vs HeroicWinner - Tundra EsportsReason - Tundra’s aggressive gameplay and meta drafting make them favorites to crush Heroic.Game 2 - Team Falcons vs BetBoom TeamWinner - Team FalconsReason - With a strong late-game draft, Falcons are set to eliminate BetBoom from Dota 2 TI14.Also Check: Top 5 Kez Counters in Dota 2 The International 2025 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals predictionsGame 1 - Tundra Esports vs Nigma GalaxyWinner - Tundra EsportsReason - Nigma Galaxy fared badly against Tundra in their previous meetings. Tundra should dominate again in this LB Round 2 clash.Game 2 - Team Falcons vs Parivision Winner - Team FalconsReason - A close matchup is expected, but Falcons’ current form and TI14 experience make them stronger on paper than Parivision.The International 2025 Lower Bracket Semifinal predictionTundra Esports vs Team FalconsWinner - Team FalconsReason - Falcons defeated Tundra in the Group Stage using teamfight-focused lineups. A similar strategy could catapult them to the LB Final.The International 2025 Lower Bracket Final predictionTeam Tidebound vs Team Falcons Winner - Team Tidebound Reason - Tidebound defeated Falcons on the last day of the Group Stage. Expect a clever draft and swift gameplay, with key bans on ATF and Skitter’s signature heroes.The International 2025 Grand Final prediction Xtreme Gaming vs Team Tidebound Winner: Xtreme GamingReason: The Dota 2 TI14 Aegis battle between these two regional powerhouses will tilt in XG’s favor, as they are familiar with Tidebound’s tactics. Ame, with or without meta heroes, is anticipated to shine brightly.Conclusion: After years of TI drought, XG could finally bring the Aegis back to the Chinese Dota 2 competitive scene. Will Ame and Co. end the wait by showcasing why Xtreme Gaming belongs in the top league? Did we miss any key predictions? If yes, let us know in the comments section.