Dota 2: The ultimate guide to Tier 2 neutral items

Dota 2 Neutrals

Neutral item drops have really made Dota 2 exciting for the existing players. The Tier 2 neutral items drop from the 15-25 minute mark. It is noteworthy that the Tier 1 items still have drop probability even after start of the Tier 2 drop period. The second tier items offer considerably more in terms of their passive and active abilities compared to the Tier 1 items. There are 13 neutral items in Tier 2, which the article will explain in brief. One can also see the usage of these items and which heroes are they best on.

#1 Clumsy Net

Dota 2 Item Clumsy Net source: dotafire.com

Clumsy Net has both active and passive abilities. The item provides +6 All Stats(+6 Strength, +6 Agility, +6 Intelligence) and +2 mana regeneration which are great passive bonuses to have at the 15-25 minute mark. The net roots enemy heroes upon casting. One major drawback of the item is that it also roots the caster along with the enemy.

All heroes can use this item, but squishy core heroes will have a tough time using this item’s active ability and should be careful with it. This item is ideal for support heroes who get a bonus disable and some great stats.

#2 Dragon Scale

Dota 2 Item Broom Handle source: dotafire.com

Dragon Scale is a passive item that grants +5 Health regeneration and +5 Armor to its carrier. The item also applies a damage burn of 12 per second for 3 seconds. The damage burn does not stack but refreshes with every attack. It also affects buildings which is an important point to note.

Dragon Scale is usable by all heroes, but it is ideal for heroes with low armor and HP regeneration. The damage burn is useful and shows that the item is best for cores with high attack speed. Core heroes can later pass this item to support heroes.

#3 Essence Ring

Dota 2 Item Essence Ring source: dotafire.com

Essence Ring is like a big brother to Soul Ring. It provides +6 Intelligence and +2.5 Mana regeneration passively. The item provides +425 health for 15 seconds when self-cast.

This item is ideal for intelligence heroes as it provides Intel stats, which will increase the damage output of the heroes. The items also provide HP regeneration, which most Intelligence based heroes usually lack. This item can have a similar usage to a Fiery fire and can change fights around.

#4 Grove Bow

Dota 2 Item Grove Bow source: dotafire.com

Grove Bow provides +10 Attack speed and +100 Attack range (for ranged heroes). The item carrier can also reduce the magic resistance of enemy heroes by 12% with each right-click. At the 15-25 minute mark, a lack of 12% magic resistance is significant.

This item is ideal for ranged core heroes as it increases the attack range and speed. Items like MKB and Mjolnir or Maelstrom are great combination items with this item. As the Javelin magic damage will get amplified. That said, heroes like Lina, Queen of Pain and Windranger can benefit a lot with this item.

#5 Imp Claw

Dota 2 Item Imp Claw source: dotafire.com

Imp Claw gives +24 attack damage and grants item carrier a critical strike of 130% every eight seconds. The critical attack does not stack with other critical attack items or skills.

This item is useful on core heroes who rely heavily on right-click to give damage. Also heroes with great natural attack speed will benefit a lot with this item.

#6 Nether Shawl

Dota 2 Item Nether Shawl source: dotafire.com

Nether Shawl provides +8% Spell damage and +20% Magic resistance. However, it also takes away Armor by three.

Any hero can carry this item in the early game. Especially if enemy heroes have a ton of magic nukes, Nether Shawl can help crucial heroes to survive fights. Mid heroes like Lina, Queen of Pain, Ember Spirit can find this item very useful.

#7 Philosopher’s Stone

Dota 2 Item Philosopher’s Stone source: dotafire.com

Philosopher’s Stone provides +200 mana and +60 Gold per minute. It takes away 35 attack speed from the item carrier.

This item is best for support heroes who have little of a right clicking work. It can provide great gold and mana in the mid-game. Core heroes will have a tough time dealing with -35 attack speed, but some heavy nuke heroes like Zeus and Tinker can be great carriers too.

#8 Pupil’s Gift

Dota 2 Item Pupil’s Gift source: dotafire.com

Pupil’s Gift increases the secondary stats of the hero by 13. Eg: An agility hero picks up this item, the item will increase the strength and Intelligence attribute of the hero.

This item can be useful on all heroes. At the 15-25 minute mark, cores can use the item for better stats and can later give it to the support heroes on the team.

#9 Ring of Aquila

Dota 2 Item Ring of Aquila source: dotafire.com

Like most removed items which found their way back in the game, Ring of Aquila made its return too. The item provides 1.25 mana regeneration and 2 armor to nearby allies with its aura. Also gives +3 Strength, +9 Agility, +3 Intelligence and +7 Attack damage to the item carrier.

Any hero can carry this item to buff their stats and provide a great aura to push towers. However, Aquila is a very early game item and though very significant at the 15 minute mark, its significance will not be great after 20 minutes into the game. A late drop of this item will be great for support heroes as they have slow item progressions.

#10 Vampire Fangs

Dota 2 Item Vampire Fangs source: dotafire.com

Vampire Fangs provides +15% Lifesteal, +8% Spell lifesteal and +250 Night vision to the item carrier.

It is a great item on most core heroes. Lifesteal from attack and spell will be useful in fights and +250 vision at night is also a great perk to have while ganking or chasing heroes in the night time.

#11 Vambrace

Dota 2 Item Vambrace source: dotafire.com

Vambrace is a very unique item. One can combine it with either two Bracers, two Wraith Bands, or two Null Talismans to make a single item. The combined item will provide +14 Intelligence/Agility/Strength depending on which items were chosen. It will also grant +8 all other attributes and +12% magic resistance/ +12 attack speed/ +8% spell amp depending on the items chosen.

This item is mainly useful on cores as they can make early game items like Null Talismans, Wraith Bands, or Bracers. It is one of the best drops one can get in a 15-25 minute mark as it provides great stats and value for two items. It combines two items and saves the player an extra slot to carry other items.

