Dota 2 TI 2025: Direct Invites and The Road to TI

With Dota 2 The International 2025 scheduled in a few months, the direct invites have finally been revealed. Eight teams have already secured their berths at the biggest tournament of Dota 2's calendar year, while the remaining eight will go through regional qualifiers.

Ad

While the removal of the Battle Pass mechanic may have taken some sheen off, The International remains the grandest stage for Dota 2 players and fans – lifting the Aegis of Champions is a crowning moment of a player's career. Team Liquid is the defending champion going into this year's chapter after defeating Gaimin Gladiators in TI 2024 in Copenhagen.

Dota 2 TI 2025: Who got direct invites?

The following Dota 2 teams have received a direct invitation to The International 2025:

Ad

Trending

Team Liquid

Michael “miCKe” Vu

Michał “Nisha” Jankowski

Jonáš “SabeRLight” Volek

Samuel “Boxi” Svahn

Aydin “Insania” Sarkohi

PARIVISION

Alan “Satanic” Galliamov

Volodymyr “No[o]ne-” Minenko

Dmitrii “DM” Dorokhin

Edgar “9Class” Naltakian

Andrey “Dukalis” Kuropatkin

BB Team

Ivan “Pure” Moskalenko

Danil “gpk~” Skutin

Matvei “MieRo`” Vasiunin

Vitalie “Save-” Melnic

Vladislav “Kataomi`” Semenov

Team Tidebound

Guo “shiro” Xuanang

Cheng “NothingToSay” Jin Xiang

Zhang “Bach” Ruida

Lin “planet” Hao

Zhang “y`” Yiping

Gaimin Gladiators

Alimzhan “watson” Islambekov

Quinn “Quinn” Callahan

Marcus “Ace” Christensen

Erik “tOfu” Engel

Arman “Malady” Orazbayev

Team Spirit

Illya “Yatoro” Muliarchuk

Denis “Larl” Sigitov

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Alexsander “rue” Filin

Iaroslav “Miposhka” Naidenov

Ad

Team Falcons

Oliver “skiter” Lepko

Stanislav “Malr1ne” Potorak

Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf

Andreas “Cr1t-” Nielsen

Wu “Sneyking” Jingjun

Tundra Esports

Remco “Crystallis” Arets

Bozhidar “bzm” Bogdanov

Neta “33” Shapira

Martin “Saksa” Sazdov

Matthew “Whitemon” Filemon

Also read: Dota 2 Heroes Tier List in Patch 7.38c

The Road to TI's Regional Qualifiers for the remaining eight Dota 2 teams will take place as follows:

Eastern Europe + South America - June 4 to June 8, 2025

Eastern Europe (1 slot): Aurora Gaming, Natus Vincere, NAVI Junior, One Move, L1GA TEAM, Virtus.pro, (+4 teams from Open Qualifiers)

South America (1 slot): HEROIC, OG.LATAM, Edge, Team Den, (+6 teams from Open Qualifiers)

Ad

China + North America - June 9 to June 12, 2025

North America (1 slot): Shopify Rebellion, Wildcard, (+6 teams from Open Qualifiers)

China (1 slot): Xtreme Gaming, Yakult Brothers, (+6 teams from Open Qualifiers)

Southeast Asia + Western Europe - June 13 to June 17, 2025

Western Europe (2 slots): Nigma Galaxy, MOUZ, OG, AVULUS, (+6 teams from Open Qualifiers)

Southeast Asia (2 slots): TALON, BOOM Esports, Trailer Park Boys, The MongolZ, Ivory, Execration, (+4 teams from Open Qualifiers)

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Open Qualifiers will kick-start The International 2025's Road to TI segment. OQ from May 31, 2025, to June 3, 2025, worldwide, and from June 2 to June 5, 2025, for China. TI 2025 will run from September 4 to September 14, 2025.

The Group Stage will run from September 4 to September 7, 2025, while the Playoffs will take place from September 11 to September 14, 2025, at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.