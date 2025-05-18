Dota 2 TI 2025: Direct Invites and The Road to TI

With Dota 2 The International 2025 scheduled in a few months, the direct invites have finally been revealed. Eight teams have already secured their berths at the biggest tournament of Dota 2's calendar year, while the remaining eight will go through regional qualifiers.
While the removal of the Battle Pass mechanic may have taken some sheen off, The International remains the grandest stage for Dota 2 players and fans – lifting the Aegis of Champions is a crowning moment of a player's career. Team Liquid is the defending champion going into this year's chapter after defeating Gaimin Gladiators in TI 2024 in Copenhagen.
Dota 2 TI 2025: Who got direct invites?
The following Dota 2 teams have received a direct invitation to The International 2025:
Team Liquid
- Michael “miCKe” Vu
- Michał “Nisha” Jankowski
- Jonáš “SabeRLight” Volek
- Samuel “Boxi” Svahn
- Aydin “Insania” Sarkohi
PARIVISION
- Alan “Satanic” Galliamov
- Volodymyr “No[o]ne-” Minenko
- Dmitrii “DM” Dorokhin
- Edgar “9Class” Naltakian
- Andrey “Dukalis” Kuropatkin
BB Team
- Ivan “Pure” Moskalenko
- Danil “gpk~” Skutin
- Matvei “MieRo`” Vasiunin
- Vitalie “Save-” Melnic
- Vladislav “Kataomi`” Semenov
Team Tidebound
- Guo “shiro” Xuanang
- Cheng “NothingToSay” Jin Xiang
- Zhang “Bach” Ruida
- Lin “planet” Hao
- Zhang “y`” Yiping
Gaimin Gladiators
- Alimzhan “watson” Islambekov
- Quinn “Quinn” Callahan
- Marcus “Ace” Christensen
- Erik “tOfu” Engel
- Arman “Malady” Orazbayev
Team Spirit
- Illya “Yatoro” Muliarchuk
- Denis “Larl” Sigitov
- Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
- Alexsander “rue” Filin
- Iaroslav “Miposhka” Naidenov
Team Falcons
- Oliver “skiter” Lepko
- Stanislav “Malr1ne” Potorak
- Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf
- Andreas “Cr1t-” Nielsen
- Wu “Sneyking” Jingjun
Tundra Esports
- Remco “Crystallis” Arets
- Bozhidar “bzm” Bogdanov
- Neta “33” Shapira
- Martin “Saksa” Sazdov
- Matthew “Whitemon” Filemon
The Road to TI's Regional Qualifiers for the remaining eight Dota 2 teams will take place as follows:
Eastern Europe + South America - June 4 to June 8, 2025
- Eastern Europe (1 slot): Aurora Gaming, Natus Vincere, NAVI Junior, One Move, L1GA TEAM, Virtus.pro, (+4 teams from Open Qualifiers)
- South America (1 slot): HEROIC, OG.LATAM, Edge, Team Den, (+6 teams from Open Qualifiers)
China + North America - June 9 to June 12, 2025
- North America (1 slot): Shopify Rebellion, Wildcard, (+6 teams from Open Qualifiers)
- China (1 slot): Xtreme Gaming, Yakult Brothers, (+6 teams from Open Qualifiers)
Southeast Asia + Western Europe - June 13 to June 17, 2025
- Western Europe (2 slots): Nigma Galaxy, MOUZ, OG, AVULUS, (+6 teams from Open Qualifiers)
- Southeast Asia (2 slots): TALON, BOOM Esports, Trailer Park Boys, The MongolZ, Ivory, Execration, (+4 teams from Open Qualifiers)
The Open Qualifiers will kick-start The International 2025's Road to TI segment. OQ from May 31, 2025, to June 3, 2025, worldwide, and from June 2 to June 5, 2025, for China. TI 2025 will run from September 4 to September 14, 2025.
The Group Stage will run from September 4 to September 7, 2025, while the Playoffs will take place from September 11 to September 14, 2025, at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany.
