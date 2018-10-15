Dota 2 Update: Patch 7.19d is here and here are all the Nerfs

End of Riki's Reign?

There’s a thing about Valve or should I say Icefrog, he doesn’t like to see us happy. Any hero that is dominating the scene, name it and it is nerfed. As we wait for the 7.20 patch here is another patch 7.19 which mainly focuses on nerfing heroes that are a bit popular in the pubs right now.

This patch again nerfed Grimstroke. Poor dude. He came in as Over Powered as eff. And He did get his fair share of nerfs and now again some more “balancing” for him.

There is pretty much no buffed heroes in the patch, however, Riki, Drow Ranger and few other heroes got nerfed. Valve is still working on patch 7.20 and they did say it might take some time which simply means Icefrog is careful about buffing any hero. The days of OD, then the days of the green heroes, then Grimstroke. He sure as hell being careful after all those nightmares and cancerous patched.

By the way, the nerf to Riki is very much appreciated. I know you all will appreciate the nerf too.

We have mentioned the whole patch note down below. Here is the official patch note from Valve if you want to check it out.

Patch 7.19d:

1.Drow Ranger: Marksmanship agility bonus reduced from 40/60/80 to 35/55/75

2.Earthshaker: Base armor reduced by 1

3.Grimstroke: Ink Swell max damage reduced from 220/280/340/400 to 160/240/320/400

4. Grimstroke: Ink Swell movement speed bonus reduced from 18/22/26/30% to 18%

5.Grimstroke: Phantom Embrace latch duration from 4/4/5/5 to 5

6.Grimstroke: Phantom Embrace DPS rescaled from 12/18/24/30 to 6/14/22/30

7.Necrophos: Level 10 Talent reduced from +40 Damage to +30

8.Necrophos: Level 20 Talent reduced from +80 Attack Speed to +70

9.Phantom Lancer: Spirit Lance cast range rescaled from 750 to 525/600/675/750

10.Riki: Smoke Screen slow rescaled from 10/15/20/25% to 8/12/16/20%

11.Riki: Smoke Screen miss chance rescaled from 40/50/60/70% to 10/30/50/70%

12.Riki: Tricks of the Trade AoE reduced from 500 to 450

13.Riki: Tricks of the Trade duration rescaled from 4/5/6 to 4/4.5/5

14.Riki: Level 20 Talent reduced from +900 Blink Strike Range to +700

15.Riki: Level 25 Talent reduced from +400 Tricks of the Trade AoE to +300

16.Silencer: Last Word damage reduced from 120/180/240/300 to 75/150/225/300

17.Terrorblade: Conjure Image manacost increased from 70 to 70/75/80/85

18.Terrorblade: Reflection slow reduced from -25% to -20%

19.Terrorblade: Sunder manacost increased from 200/100/0 to 200/100/50

20.Terrorblade: Level 15 Talent reduced from +300 Health to +250

21.Treant Protector: Leech Seed heal reduced from 15/30/45/60 to 12/24/36/48

22.Undying: Tombstone hit count reduced from 4/5/6/8 to 4/5/6/7

23.Ursa: Fury Swipes duration reduced from 20 to 8/12/16/20

24.Weaver: Shukuchi Manacost increased from 60 to 70

25.Zeus: Arc Lightning manacost increased from 65/70/75/80 to 80