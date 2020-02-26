Dota 2: Valve introduces Regional Leagues to replace Minors

Dota 2 Regional Leagues

In a recent blog post by Valve, the organisation has declared that they will be replacing the current tournament structure with Regional Leagues. According to the post, the new system will be introduced after the end of The International 10, Dota 2's most recognized annual event.

This begs an obvious question: what are regional leagues? A year of Dota 2 will be divided into three seasons, and each season will host six 'regional leagues'. The prize pool of USD 280,000 will be allotted per season.

These seasons will help teams reach the Majors, where the best teams usually participate. Each Major will take place after the end of a season.

After the conclusion of all three seasons, the top 12 teams with most DPC points will participate in TI. Like every year, The International will mark the end of a Dota 2 year.

The changes in the yearly tournament structure have been made to encourage new and small teams to take big steps in the competitive arena. In the present structure it is extremely difficult for newer teams to get into the major tournaments, let alone The International.

The new league system focuses on building a more dynamic structure to encourage the youth in the professional scene of the game.

Also read: Dota 2: Top 5 carry heroes of the patch 7.24