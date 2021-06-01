Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor 2021: Where to watch?

Dota 2’s second Major tournament of the year, the WePlay AniMajor, is set to kick off on June 2nd, 2021.

Ok don’t freak out but...



The AniMajor starts tomorrow. 🤩🥳#WePlayAniMajor — WeebPlay Esports | 1 Day to the AniMajor ⏳ (@WePlay_Esports) June 1, 2021

Top Dota 2 teams around the world will battle it out in the tournament, which has very valuable DPC (Dota Pro Circuit) Points on the line. WePlay AniMajor is going to be a crucial & the last tournament on the road to TI10 on August 2021.

WePlay AniMajor has a $500,000 USD prize pool and 2700 Pro Circuit Points on the line. The eighteen teams attending this tournament split into three sections divisions: 1. Six wildcard seeds, 2. Six group stage seeds, and 3. Six playoff seeds.

Dota 2 fans can watch WePlay AniMajor stream on both Youtube and Twitch

WePlay AniMajor will be streamed on both YouTube and Twitch on WePlay’s official channels. Every day, matches are scheduled to start at 13:00 CET, which translates to 16:30 in Indian Standard Time.

Previous tournaments organized by WePlay have consistently garnered praise from Dota 2 fans for their fantastic production value. Hopefully, this anime-themed Major will not be any different.

Are you ready to help us break the record for the most-watched Dota 2 Major? 📈



We have some awesome prizes that come with viewership milestones for our broadcast, including a Secretlab chair, an Xbox Series X and even a trip to TI!💰



🔗https://t.co/Q2iiwRQtem#WePlayAniMajor pic.twitter.com/TsWAKHoIEX — WeebPlay Esports | 1 Day to the AniMajor ⏳ (@WePlay_Esports) May 31, 2021

WePlay AniMajor is going to have the WePlay Esports Arena Kyiv as its venue in Ukraine's capital city. Unfortunately, there will not be a live audience at the venue, in accordance with COVID-related guidelines of the local government.

The first two days will see the battle between the six wild card teams for the two slots to advance into the group stage. Group stage matches will be played from June 4th to 7th, culminating in the playoffs from June 9th to 13th.

The Dota 2 teams participating in the WePlay AniMajor are:

Wild Card seeds:

AS Monaco Gambit (Eastern Europe)

Execration (Southeast Asia)

Invictus Gaming (China)

Team Nigma (Western Europe)

Team Secret (Western Europe)

Vici Gaming (China)

Group Stage seeds:

beastcoast (South America)

Evil Geniuses (North America)

PSG.LGD (China)

Team Liquid (Western Europe)

Team Spirit (Eastern Europe)

TNC Predator (Southeast Asia)

Playoff seeds:

Alliance (Western Europe)

Team Aster (China)

NoPing e-sports (South America)

Quincy Crew (North America)

T1 (Southeast Asia)

Virtus Pro (South America)

The detailed format and schedule of the Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor can be found here.