×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dota 2: Will TI9 have the biggest prize pool in eSports history?

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
8   //    09 May 2019, 19:15 IST

Winners of TI8, OG received the largest prize in Esports history \Enter caption
Winners of TI8, OG received the largest prize in Esports history \Enter caption

Dota 2 has recently announced the 2019 Battle Pass for one of the biggest Esports events, The International. Previously known as "The Compendium", the TI9 Battle Pass will contribute 25% of the money spent on it as funds towards the tournament along with Valve contributing $1.6 million.

Last year in The International 2018, Team OG won a sweeping victory and secured the prize money of $11,234,158 out of the ~$25.5 million prize pool. Till date, that is the largest sum of money received in esports history.

The Battle Pass was only recently announced and as of the time of this writing, it has already secured over $8.2 million. That's inching towards the entire 2014 TI prize pool in just a matter of 2 days! For comparison, the TI8 prize pool within the same time frame was about $6.1 million.

The addition of the Wrath of Mo'rokai game mode and Jungle Expedition to unlock new immortals and sets gives players a lot more incentive to do so. This is nothing new as the Compendium has usually rewarded players in high levels with limited time cosmetics, chat wheel lines, maps, tower effects and more.


Image result for earthshaker arcana

The Earthshaker Arcana, as well as a Prestige item for Tiny, are some of the best rewards you can reap from the Battle Pass, among many other lucrative prizes. The offers from the Compendium/Battle Pass have only increased with each year.

The Dota 2 Prize Pool Tracker has some nice graphs and data about the prize pool. It is being updated in real time and has comparison data from TI 2015 to the current Battle Pass.

The Fortnite World Cup is offering a whopping $30 million as its prize pool. TI9 has its biggest competition with Fortnite, so let's wait and find out who will hand out the biggest prize pool in esports history.

For all the latest video game news, visit Sportskeeda

Tags:
Dota 2
Advertisement
DOTA 2 News: The International 9 Prize Pool is Breaking all Previous Records
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2 TI9 Battle Pass To Be Released on 7th May
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Pro Circuit: Paris Major Begins From May 4th; Format, Schedule, Prize Pool; All You Need To Know
RELATED STORY
Cricket vs eSports: Putting the numbers into perspective
RELATED STORY
Fortnite World Cup with $30M prize pool to be conducted in July
RELATED STORY
Dota Auto Chess: How To Play Dota 2 Auto Chess
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Largest Prize Pools in E-Sports History.
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Auto Chess: New Wildcard Hero introduced with other game-breaking heroes
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 News: DreamLeague Season 11 Groups Revealed; Date and Schedule of Dota 2 Tournament
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament Revealed: Offering A Prize Pool of $ 2 Million USD
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us