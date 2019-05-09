Dota 2: Will TI9 have the biggest prize pool in eSports history?

Dota 2 has recently announced the 2019 Battle Pass for one of the biggest Esports events, The International. Previously known as "The Compendium", the TI9 Battle Pass will contribute 25% of the money spent on it as funds towards the tournament along with Valve contributing $1.6 million.

Last year in The International 2018, Team OG won a sweeping victory and secured the prize money of $11,234,158 out of the ~$25.5 million prize pool. Till date, that is the largest sum of money received in esports history.

The Battle Pass was only recently announced and as of the time of this writing, it has already secured over $8.2 million. That's inching towards the entire 2014 TI prize pool in just a matter of 2 days! For comparison, the TI8 prize pool within the same time frame was about $6.1 million.

The addition of the Wrath of Mo'rokai game mode and Jungle Expedition to unlock new immortals and sets gives players a lot more incentive to do so. This is nothing new as the Compendium has usually rewarded players in high levels with limited time cosmetics, chat wheel lines, maps, tower effects and more.

The Earthshaker Arcana, as well as a Prestige item for Tiny, are some of the best rewards you can reap from the Battle Pass, among many other lucrative prizes. The offers from the Compendium/Battle Pass have only increased with each year.

The Dota 2 Prize Pool Tracker has some nice graphs and data about the prize pool. It is being updated in real time and has comparison data from TI 2015 to the current Battle Pass.

The Fortnite World Cup is offering a whopping $30 million as its prize pool. TI9 has its biggest competition with Fortnite, so let's wait and find out who will hand out the biggest prize pool in esports history.

