Dr Disrespect gave his own opinion on skill-based matchmaking in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War after trying out the recent beta. SBMM has been a hot topic once again, as the release of Black Ops Cold War edges closer and closer.

The idea behind SBMM is to make the game equal for everyone playing. After enough games played, hypothetically, a player should be placed with people on their skill level, thereby ensuring that games are always balanced. It essentially keeps the intense 'sweaty' players away from the casual player base. When it comes to the pro gaming community and streamers however, the opinions on SBMM are rather split, and Dr Disrespect provided his own take on the matter.

Dr Disrespect explains why Black Ops Cold War would be better without SBMM

In a recent stream, Dr Disrespect showed his frustration with SBMM in the Black Ops Cold War beta. Dexerto pulled some of the quotes from the stream, and outlined why he was yet another streamer going against the SBMM system.

"Man, that SBMM, what a… what a… SBMM results in the exact same fight every single time. It has nothing to do with… game design." Doc went on further saying, "Treyarch knocks it out the park… I just think it has something to do with a lot of the technical stuff… I would take that tech out."

One of the more interesting parts of Dr Disrespect's thoughts is that he placed the blame on third-party technical data, rather than Treyarch themselves. We know of course, that game developers have loads of data on their games that players don't have access to. It's a different story altogether, if a third-party company monitors the data and implements SBMM. Either way, Doc calls it a 'bummer' that SBMM is implemented in Black Ops Cold War at all.

Many streamers, like Dr Disrespect, are against SBMM in general, because it makes every game feel like a ranked or a tournament game if they are playing at higher levels. This means that many of the same top tier weapons will constantly be used, and gameplay will be far less exciting than if the lobbies were shaken up a bit for more diverse matches.

Players that have been for SBMM have claimed that people simply want to drop high kill games without trying, and the casual player base has no interest in it. Even Dr Disrespect says, "“I want some sheep in my lobbies. I want a couple triple peekers. The game could like just be so much more fun. I don’t understand why they have it."

the same people complaining about SBMM are the same people that wouldn't wanna "chill" and only get 10 kills a match



yall wanna drop 30+ bombs without trying and its obvious — Myth (@TSM_Myth) October 18, 2020

There's clearly a middle ground between wanting to drop 30+ kills a game, and not wanting to sweat in every casual game of Black Ops Cold War, as Dr Disrespect was getting at. The answer very well may be a ranked playlist and a casual playlist. Until then, the SBMM debate will continue to rage on.