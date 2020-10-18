Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has a lot of different controller options for any kind of play style. As Call of Duty has evolved, new control schemes have been added to the game, and Black Ops Cold War can be considered the culmination of all those additions.

The standard controller settings are probably the best cover for most of the the general player base. They are quick to learn, familiar with other shooter games, and they have been basically the same for many of Call of Duty's releases. However, if players want to break through the skill ceiling with the general settings, here are some options to make that easier.

Best controller settings for Black Ops Cold War

Before any advice for settings is given, it should be noted that there is no official answer on what works the best. There are always going to be different factors for different players, and controller set ups can be very subjective. That being said, there is a set up that can be used as a great base to play much faster and maintain control.

The controller set up in question uses the Bumper Jumper Tactical set up. As can be seen from the name, it's a mix of controller schemes that came about after years of different Call of Duty releases, and now it's still in Black Ops Cold War. Many players already know about the swap to a tactical controller set up, which swaps the melee button with the crouch button. Changing those 2 allows the crouch button to be ready without ever having to move a thumb off the right stick. That means drop shots and sliding while aiming are far easier and more reliable.

Bumper Jumper Tactical takes that a step further in Black Ops Cold War. The crouch and slide stays on the right stick just like the Tactical set up, which is integral in Black Ops Cold War. With the Bumper Jumper though, the tacticals button and the jumping button are swapped. Jumping is placed on R1/RB and tacticals are placed on X/A. The swap allows for jumping around corners and climbing while also being able to aim. If the jump stays on X/A, the thumb needs to be taken off the stick, and aiming stops.

Considering how much less drop shotting does in Black Ops Cold War, jump shotting is going to be necessary for many players. The Bumper Jumper Tactical can take some time to get used to, but it's well worth it. Of course, some players will have options like a scuff controller or a pro controller with more buttons. In that case, the control scheme can change, but for the average player, give Bumper Jumper Tactical, with the preferred sensitivity settings, a try.