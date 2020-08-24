Dr Disrespect is now the most sought-after streamer on the internet, leaves Ninja miles behind

Over the past few weeks, we have seen a total of three notable streamers make highly anticipated returns to streaming. First, it was Fortnite icon Ninja, who had been missing in action since Microsoft’s Mixer platform shut down earlier this year. We also saw Michael Grzeseik aka Shroud return to former platform Twitch, albeit with a goatee. Of course, the third streamer who made a well-documented return in the past few days has been Dr Disrespect.

The three are iconic in their own regard but there appears to be a lot of difference in the numbers that they have posted since their respective returns. While in recent years, Ninja would have probably ended up attracting the most viewers, things have now changed.

In this article, we look at the evidence that suggests Dr Disrespect has become the most sought-after streamer in the world.

Dr Disrespect: The most sought after streamer in the world?

As you might know, Dr Disrespect has a rather elaborate way of doing things. His return to streaming was hardly any different. On the 6th of August, the streamer released a music video titled ‘Red Skies’. The lyrics of the song seemed to hint at his imminent return. The video has now garnered more than 1.7 million views!

This was followed by the official announcement which made his fans, aka ’The Champions Club’, very happy. For the longest period of time, the stream itself was just a graphic of a gas-station with music on the loop. Despite this fact, it still managed to garner more than 300k concurrent viewers, with the stream topping at around 335k.

This was monumental, and various people online congratulated Dr Disrespect for his ability to create ‘hype’. In comparison, Ninja’s debut stream on Twitch had around 165k concurrent viewers, which is less than half of what Dr Disrespect managed.

Wow. Dr. Disrespect is a hype building machine.



326,000 people and rising are watching his Youtube livestream and the guy hasn't even popped on camera yet. pic.twitter.com/NAewoK5KO2 — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) August 6, 2020

Shroud, on the other hand, had around 223k average viewers through the 7-hour stream. You can look at his numbers below. Shroud’s return was also well-received, and he managed comprehensively better numbers than Ninja.

Furthermore, there was more scope of comparison between the numbers posted by Dr Disrespect and Shroud, suggesting that those two are more popular than Ninja.

I pictured an epic return... not quite like this though <3 pic.twitter.com/zRCFAhp7HX — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) August 13, 2020

However, what sets Dr Disrespect apart is his brand value and his ability to collaborate and stream with other content creators.

Dr Disrespect is not a normal streamer. He is an artist. Dr Disrespect is a character which he plays on camera for several hours every day. Furthermore, the Doc is always willing to try out new things, and his recent collaboration with Tanmay “Scout” Singh attracted fans in the thousands.

Moreover, we also saw his stock increase in a country like India, which is a new region not generally considered to have a lot of viewers as far as these mainstream streamers are concerned.

Regardless, The Doc does it all. He has the numbers to back himself up as well as the ability to explore and do well in new regions and situations. For now, it does seem like Dr Disrespect has overtaken the others to become the most sought-after streamer in the world.