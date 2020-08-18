Dr Disrespect to play PUBG with India's Scout on August 21

After a long absence from streaming due to his controversial Twitch ban, Dr. Disrespect, the gaming icon finally returned to his forte this month on YouTube. Th 38-year old broke all concurrent platform records by surpassing 335k+ mark on his very first stream, without a face cam.

Yesterday during his stream, Dr DisRespect also confirmed that he would be playing with India's PUBG Mobile superstar, Tanmay 'ScoutOP' Singh on his Friday stream this week. This particular announcement has caught the eyes of Indian fans with scout himself confirming the development, earlier today.

It all started when YouTube Gaming Lead, Ryan Watt praised some of the platform's top content creators on Twitter. He specifically mentioned Scout, Mortal, Dr DisRespect, Pewdiepie and Jacksepticeye among many more to highlight his claims.

We've been making some significant strides on the Live Gaming front here at @YouTubeGaming. It's good to see a handful of creators consistently pull 100K CCU+ every time they go live on YouTube (Scout, Mortal, DrDisrespect, Pewdiepie, Jacksepticeye, etc). So much more to come! — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) August 13, 2020

Rumours started circulating when Dr. Disrespect started following Scout, after Ryan Watt's tweet went viral. Post the confirmation of the August 21 stream, Scout admitted that this was a fanboy moment for him, to play along side one of his favourite streamers.

Dr DisRespect and Scout will play PUBG PC, not Mobile

After revealing that he will be playing PUBG with Scout, fans immediately asked whether they would play PUBG PC or Mobile. Dr DisRespect was quick to confirm that they would play the PC version and was confident that scout would adapt to it easily, similar to the mobile version.

Advertisement

Scout isn't short in numbers due to his massive following in India. Recently, Scout registered his highest concurrent peak of 358K+ live viewers in which he tried to get the M416 Glacier- a rare weapon skin in PUBG Mobile.

Can't wait till Friday for a great Collab with @drdisrespect ❤️ — sc0utOP (@scouttanmay) August 18, 2020

Dr. Disrespect last teamed up with PewDiePie which he also teased in his tweet for the collaboration. The stream got a total of 3679400+ views.

Today’s stream should be interesting. pic.twitter.com/4bnR5vkThn — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 14, 2020

There can be a lot of collabs soon for Dr DisRespect, especially with Indian streamers due to the immense support shown here by the audience in the country on YouTube. This year another content creator Naman "Mortal" Mathur got nominated for "best streamer of the year," which was won last year by Dr. Disrespect.