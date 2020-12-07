It is no secret that Dr DisRespect has been excited about Cyberpunk 2077 ever since the game was first revealed back in 2013.

The popular streamer has been pretty vocal about his excitement for the upcoming RPG by CD Projekt Red and has now announced the date and time for his much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 stream.

Cyberpunk 2077 seems to tick all the right boxes for Dr DisRespect, especially with its retro-futuristic aesthetic that the Doc adores. However, what seems to have really caught Dr. DisRespect's attention is the absolutely expansive character customization suite.

The Doc, in his streams, has mentioned that he will likely spend hours creating the perfect character in Cyberpunk 2077 when he does get to play the game.

Dr DisRespect's focus on great production value and top-tier promotional work shines through yet again in a brilliant video package that contained the announcement for his Cyberpunk 2077 stream.

Dr Disrespect posts Cyberpunk 2077 stream announcement, date and time revealed

December 9th, 3pm PT



On a whole other level. pic.twitter.com/ZuhPDrCUw4 — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) December 7, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is, without a doubt, the most highly anticipated game of 2020 and has been elevated to the status of a global event. Fans cannot wait to finally get their hands on the game come December 10. At the same time, they are also excited to see what their favorite streamer has to say about the game.

Dr DisRespect will be playing Cyberpunk 2077 on December the 9th at 3 PM PT, which is in accordance to CDPR's embargo on streams and Let's Play(s). In an effort to keep the internet free of spoilers before the release, the Polish developers have urged content creators and streamers to not play the game before December 9th at 12 PM CET/ 3 AM PST.

The game has enormous amounts of hype ahead of its December 10th release, which now seems to be set in stone after being mired by multiple delays. What is also interesting is that Cyberpunk 2077 also includes several prominent content creators and artists playing various roles in the game.

Popular content creator and now-writer at Santa Monica, Alanah Pearce, was among the first personalities to have announced her involvement in the game. Whether Dr DisRespect also gets a similar treatment remains to be seen.

The Doc's popular mullet and facial hair would definitely be a worthy inclusion in the game, and fans will surely appreciate it.