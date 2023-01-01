Dr DisRespect's 5 most controversial livestreaming moments

The two-time NBA Jam tournaments (1993 and 94) champion Guy "Dr DisRespect" is easily among the most recognizable names in the streaming community. The mustached-maverick and self-proclaimed Blockbuster Video Game World Champion has been streaming for the better half of a decade, with his first upload dating back to 2010.

Being a veteran streamer means that Dr DisRespect has experienced both sides of the internet. From being in the zenith of streaming to finding himself in murky waters, the 40-year-old has been through it all.

Dr DisRespect is a highly controversial streamer

1) His mysterious ban from Twitch

This is arguably the most noted moment in Dr DisRespect's long and distinct career - his ban from Twitch in June 2020. What makes it even more striking is that neither the streamer nor the platform has provided fans with any explanation regarding the suspension.

Despite a host of speculations regarding the nature of his ban, the streaming community remains unaware of the truth.

Since being embargoed from the Amazon-owned platform, the streamer has been a full-time YouTube streamer. While it is no secret that Twitch remains a more lucrative platform for most streamers, Guy has been thriving on the red platform. Presently, he has over 4.25 million subscribers on YouTube.

2) Racism allegations against the streamer

In 2018, Dr DisRespect was under the cosh after receiving criticism from musician Jimmy Wong. According to the latter, the streamer made several Chinese gestures and caricatures that can be considered racist by the Asian community.

Rebuking the allegations, the streamer took to his stream to explain that he has many Asian friends, implying that he doesn't hate them. He stated:

“Being around different people, different ethnicities, growing up in a nice public school system, having good friends from Asian descent, best friends Mexican, numerous."

3) Confessing to being unfaithful to his wife

One of the most debated and highly discussed topics involving Dr DisRespect is one that the latter regrets. In 2017, the then 35-year-old took to his stream, leaving behind his online alter ego, and confessed to having illicit relations with other women while married.

Following his confessions, he took a temporary break from streaming to focus on his ordeals. Despite being among the most well-regarded streamers in the industry, the cheating scandal was undoubtedly a low point in Guy's illustrious yet controversial career.

4) Streaming from a public bathroom at E3

It's fair to say that Dr DisRespect is creative regarding his online persona and activities. In 2019, during an E3 exhibition event, the streamer decided to film in a restroom meant for public use.

Following the rather absurd streaming decision, the streamer faced a lot of criticism for not only compromising the privacy of the individuals entering the washroom but also breaking regulations. According to Californian state law, no individual can film inside a public toilet.

He was also banned, temporarily, by Twitch as well as suspended from the event.

5) Questionable comments on COVID-19

Although COVID-19 appears to have significantly subsided, Guy made some questionable comments regarding the pandemic. For context, he spoke in favor of re-opening public places and lifting the lockdown during the pandemic. He reacted to Elon Musk's statement about the same. The streamer said:

"Let's not just be robots and say, 'Yes sir, we will do everything you tell us to do, government, sir.' Let's listen to the experts ... Again, I gotta bite my tongue."

Additionally, he spread misinformation by sharing a video of Dr. Thomas Cowan, who stated that 5G towers were among the reasons behind the spread of the virus.

